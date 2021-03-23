Like Jason Todd, DC Leaves Fate of Nightwing's Doggo Up to Readers

Once again, DC Comics will leave a major decision about the fate of a character in the Batman family up to readers. But this time, instead of calling a 1-900 number to help decide whether Robin lives or dies, DC has embraced modern technology and readers will vote in an online poll. Additionally, instead of voting on the death of a character, readers will vote on the name… of Nightwing's dog!

The poll on the DC Universe Infinite forums elaborates:

As you saw in the latest issue of NIGHTWING (2021) #78, 9 there's a new furry friend in town! But Nightwing's heroic 3-legged puppy needs a name. Can you help Dick choose the best one? Vote on your favorite from the list below between now and March 30, 2021 2:59 PM . Each member will have only one vote, but you can change your vote up until the poll closes. Only your final vote will count. The option with the most votes will become her new namesake!

Unfortunately, the options listed on the poll are incomplete. For example, there is no option for "Ric Grayson" or "Tripod." However, the United States Postal Service's second-greatest enemy (after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy), Matthew Rosenberg, took time out of his busy schedule of digital-Karening his local post office to campaign for his own write-in candidate.

"I'm not saying you should write in a vote for naming it 'Matthew Rosenberg,'" Rosenberg tweeted along with a link to the poll. "I'm just saying you do what you think is right."

If you want to weigh in on what will probably be the most important election you've ever participated in, head to this link.