Lily & Robert Windom's Family Time #1 in Ablaze December 2022 Solicits

Family Time #1 by writer/co-creator of Seven Sons, Robert Windom, his eleven-year-old daughter, Lily, and drawn by Asiah Fulmore is a new launch title from Ablaze for their December 2022 solicits, featuring covers by Jae Lee, as well as art direction and cover art by Sanford Greene. It sits alongside Zerocalcare's second graphic novel, Tentacles At My Throat, which has sold 120,000 copies and is now translated into English for the first time. Here are Ablaze's December 2022 solicits and solicitations in full.

FAMILY TIME, Issue 1 • MSRP: $3.99 • Available December 7th

The O'Connell family (Lily – age 13; Tyler – age 11; and their parents) are

vacationing in Ireland when they encounter an old man with a

mysterious crystal that seemingly teleports them 1,000 years back in

time. Unsure whether they have stumbled into a historical reenactment,

the family must befriend Rory, a timid local, battle a

medieval tyrant named Ciaran and his henchmen, and figure out how

to get back to the present, while Lily learns to use her newfound

superpowers.

ZEROCALCARE'S TENTACLES AT MY THROAT • MSRP: $19.99 • Available

January 18th, 2023

Tentacles at My Throat is a coming-of-age story set in three different

moments of Zerocalcare's life: primary school, junior high, and his adult

life. It is a complete story told in three parts; three moments that have in

common that all-too-familiar feeling of having tentacles at one's throat.

Three friends, their schoolgrounds, and a secret. And fifteen years later,

the discovery that they all thought there was only one secret, but each

had their own. And there was one more, bigger than the others, that

none were aware of.

BELIT & VALERIA: SWORDS VS SORCERY • MSRP: $19.99 •

Available January 18th, 2023

Robert E. Howard's Hyboria UNLEASHED! See its true nature, its

unrestrained violence and sexuality!

Rising from a watery grave, Bêlit once again finds herself commanding a

ship, sailing the seas in search of adventure…and answers. But when a

deal goes wrong, she finds herself teamed up with the woman she was

holding prisoner: the equally beautiful and deadly Valeria.

These two iconic characters will find themselves traveling together on a mission to find out how

Bêlit lives once again that will lead them straight into danger…from the gods themselves!

Collected edition includes the hit 5 issue series, complete cover gallery, plus as a bonus,

contains creator Robert E. Howard prose featuring first appearance of Bêlit, Valeria, and the

origin of the Hyborian Age!

TRAVELING TO MARS, Issue 2 • MSRP: $3.99 • Available December 7th

Roy says his final farewells to his family and braces for life aboard a

spacecraft. But as he heads out on a one-way mission to Mars, he's not

alone. Befriended by his two robotic companions, do they know

something about his fate that he does not?

FAR CRY: ESPERANZA'S TEARS, Issue 3 • MSRP: $3.99 •

Available December 14th

When Juan's mission doesn't quite go as planned, escaping the situation is one thing, but escaping his past is another. He will have to live through

his memories of the Esperanza from his younger years with a little help

from the Esperanza in Santa Costa to keep him alive and stay on target.



LOVECRAFT: UNKNOWN KADATH, Issue 4 • MSRP: $3.99 • Available

December 14th

An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath

unlike anything you've read before.

THE BOOGYMAN, Issue 4 • MSRP: $3.99 • Available December 21st

Monsters don't only exist in children's imaginations…

After being pursued through the city streets, Elliott has some questions

about who Father Death really is and how they came to be together.

And while the answers may quench the boy's curiosity, it doesn't make

him or his protector any safer from the increasing number of boogymen

hot on their tails!