Little Nightmares, Conan & Rebel Moon in Titan October 2025 Solicits

Titan launches a Little Nightmares comic in their October 2025 solicits from franchise Narrative Director Lonnie Nadler and Dennis Menheere.

Article Summary Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere comic launches in October 2025, expanding the beloved horror game universe

Conan returns in multiple titles, including a milestone issue and Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged with new color art

Rebel Moon, Blade Runner, Craniacs, and more major franchises feature new comics and graphic novels from Titan

Titan Manga debuts fresh manga series, plus deluxe editions for Life Is Strange, Bloodborne, and Rivers of London

Titan Comics launches a Little Nightmares comic book in their October 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside Crainiacs, Rebel Moon, Conan The Barbarian, Blade Runner, Life Is Strange and much more written by franchise Narrative Director Lonnie Nadler and drawn by Dennis Menheere.

LITTLE NIGHTMARES: DESCENT TO NOWHERE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Lonnie Nadler

(A) Dennis Menheere

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale October 8, 2025

BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING CHARMING HORROR GAME, LITTLE NIGHTMARES!

THE WORLD OF THE AWARD-WINNING LITTLE NIGHTMARES AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN IT BEFORE!

Hush, a timid mute girl, wakes up in a jail cell. Desperate to escape, she befriends another prisoner, Mono, who understands this world far better than her. They will have to find a way out of a very dark Dungeon.

Elsewhere, Myra is a detective exhausted by life who meets someone who reignites her will to make a difference. They resume investigating unresolved cases of children vanishing year after year without a trace.

COVER A: VANESA DEL REY

COVER B: DAMIEN WORM

COVER C: DENNIS MENHEERE

COVER D: VIDEO GAME CONCEPT ART

COVER E: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER F: VANESA DEL REY FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #1 (ONGOING)

(W) Robert E. Howard, Roy Thomas

(A) Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC, 64pp, $9.99, On Sale October 22, 2025

REFORGED revitalizes the legendary black-and-white magazine with vivid, all-new color restorations, bringing new depth and intensity to Conan's celebrated adventures.

This new series kicks off with two of Conan's most iconic stories: Tower of the Elephant featuring art from the legendary John Buscema and Alfredo Alcala, and The Frost-Giant's Daughter from the incomparable Barry Windsor-Smith, now recolored to fully capture the brutal majesty of Robert E. Howard's Hyborian Age.

The sword is drawn, the battles rage, and the legend is reforged.

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER B: BORIS VALEJO

COVER C: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL VIRGIN

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #4 (OF 4)

(W) Gail Simone

(A) Federico Bertoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale October 15, 2025

BASED ON ZACK SNYDER'S BASED ON ZACK SNYDER'S HIT NETFLIX MOVIES!

Based on a story by ZACK SNYDER and written by award-winning comic creator GAIL SIMONE.

Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family…

COVER A: YISHAN LI

COVER B: FRANK MAZZOLI

COVER C: DEAD SEAGULL

CRANIACS #1 (of 4)

(W) Sholly Fisch

(A) Joe Simko

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale October 15, 2025

DEBUT COMIC BASED ON HIT CRANIACS TRADING CARDS!

CRANIACS TV SERIES IN ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT FROM ANIMATION STUDIO TITMOUSE (SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE)!

INTERIOR ART BY GARBAGE PAIL KIDS LEGEND JOE SIMKO!

FROM JOE SIMKO (GARBAGE PAIL KIDS), IRA FRIEDMAN (TOPPS) AND ACCLAIMED WRITER SHOLLY FISCH (BATMAN, SCOOBY-DOO)!

Two planets collide, forming one world. Two distinct skull-faced societies split down the middle! One side is wild & stone age named RETROVIA; the other side is systematic & ultra-futuristic named FUTERRA.

Innovative reading experience! Read the story of RETROVIA then turn and flip to read about FUTERRA. Two stories that meet in the middle, which leads onto issue #2

COVER A: JOE SIMKO FLIP COVER

COVER B: ASHLEIGH IZIENICKI

COVER C: NICLAS MORTENSEN

COVER D: COLOR YOUR OWN FLIP COVER ($6.99)

COVER E: JOE SIMKO EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD BAGGED ($9.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Alex Horley

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC, 48pp, $5.99, On Sale October 8, 2025

INCREDIBLE FULLY PAINTED ART BY ALEX HORLEY!

Milestone 25th issue featuring an epic stand alone story! Perfect jumping on point for new fans! Written by fan-favorite writer, Jim Zub!

THE NOMAD: Conan the King welcomes a strange visitor with an even stranger mission. Can the Ruler of Aquilonia prove his mettle or will the mysterious wanderer's incredible power change the course of history?

This special issue #25 is a must-have for Conan fans!

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY WRAPAROUND

COVER B: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER C: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

COVER D: JONAS SCHARF

COVER E: DANICA BRINE

COVER F: ALEX HORLEY WRAPAROUND CARDSTOCK ($7.99)

COVER G: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL TRADE ($15.99)

COVER H: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($6.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT #2 (OF 4)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Ivan Gil

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale October 29, 2025

CONAN OF CIMMERIA has encountered Stygian sorcery and snakesent creatures many times in his grand adventures, but he has never faced the true unspeakable power of SET… until NOW. The serpent god's influence coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will weave together to answer a chilling question of past and present – What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it's begun, can it be stopped?

COVER A: E.M. GIST

COVER B: ALAN QUAH

COVER C: MARIA WOLF

COVER D: IAN CHURCHILL

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING TP

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, SC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale October 29, 2025

The 'Sword of Vengeance' slashes into his own new series! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set! It's the much-anticipated return of Solomon Kane from Patrick Zircher (Superman, Iron Man, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight!)

Collects – Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1-4

REGULAR: J.H. WILLIAMS III

DIRECT MARKET: MIKE MIGNOLA

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN TP VOL. 3

(W) Roy Thomas, Patrick Zircher, Dennis Culver, Liam Sharp, Fabien Nicieza, and more

(A) Roberto de la Torre, Juan Alberto Hernández, Chris Burnham, Max von Fafner, Sean Chen and more

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

SC, B&W, 192pp, $24.99, On Sale October 8, 2025

Comprising the very best comic industry talent, including legend Roy Thomas and fan favorite Roberto de la Torre, a myriad of writers and artists create a spectacular array of beautifully illustrated black and white comic strips and pin-ups, as well as poems, short stories and essays.

Collects issues #7-9 of the stunning new Savage Sword of Conan magazine.

REGULAR: NEAL ADAMS

DM EDITION: JOE JUSKO

HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED: A GUN HONEY SERIES #3 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

Publisher: Hard Case Crime & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99 On Sale October 1, 2025

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her… permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!

COVER A: KENDRICK LIM

COVER B: MEGAN LARA

COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10)

COVER D: ACE CONTINUADO

COVER E: COSPLAY PHOTO

COVER F: KENDRICK LIM FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER G: KENDRICK LIM NUDE BAGGED ($10)

COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10)

COVER I: BRÄO UNIQUE OUTFIT ($10)

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS: LAS VEGAS #2 (OF 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins

(A) Jesus Hervas

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale October 15, 2025

This all-new series sees the deadly Replicant combat model Elle, aka the Black Lotus Killer, continue searching for answers about her mysterious past. Elle's quest takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (later seen in Blade Runner 2049), a sand-choked ghosttown of forgotten memories following the detonation of a dirty bomb.

There she finds a community of role-playing Replicants, abandoned hospitality models from the old casinos now living as embodiments of ancient Egyptian and Roman royalty. Meanwhile, Niander Wallace, smarting from his last encounter with Elle, has dispatched a seasoned kill team to bring back her head.

WRITTEN BY EISNER AWARD NOMINATED WRITER NANCY A. COLLINS (BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS, SWAMP THING)

COVER A: DANI (COLORS BRAD SIMPSON)

COVER B: V.V. GLASS

COVER C: JESÚS HERVÁS

COVER D: FEDERICO SABBATINI

SDCC EXCLUSIVES

On sale: October 1, 2025

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 – SDCC EXCLUSIVE MIKE MIGNOLA INKS

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #8 – SDCC EXCLUSIVE JOE JUSKO FOIL

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21 – SDCC EXCLUSIVE DAN PANOSIAN FOIL

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #22 – SDCC EXCLUSIVE JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER VIRGIN

REBEL MOON:NEMESIS #1 – SDCC EXCLUSIVE KAEL NGU FOIL

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #1 – SDCC EXCLUSIVE INHYUK LEE SKETCH

KRAKEN TP

(W) Shannon Eric Denton

(A) David Hartman

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale October 1, 2025

SET IN THE 1930s, WITH A SUPERNATURAL TWIST, COURAGEOUS ADVENTURER KRAKEN RETURNS FROM A THREE-YEAR JOURNEY IN A DIFFERENT DIMENSION IN ORDER TO STOP A MYSTICAL NAZI INVASION.

From the minds of Oscar-nominated Shannon Eric Denton and Emmy-nominated David Hartman comes an exciting story of a hybrid monster-man and his mission to stop the Nazis from resurrecting and unleashing ancient horrors upon the world.

REGULAR: DAVID HARTMAN

DIRECT MARKET: MIKE MIGNOLA

HUGE DETECTIVE TP

(W) Adam Rose

(A) Magenta King, Dalts Dalton

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 128pp, $19.99, On Sale October 22, 2025

CHINATOWN MEETS THE BFG!

When A STRING OF MURDERS and disappearances sweep the United States, a human and a giant WITH SIZABLE DETECTIVE SKILLS are on the case!

After a race of giants emerged from deep sleep beneath the earth, a bloody conflict ensued in what became known as THE OMEGA EVENT. Eventually, a treaty is resolved and the state of Brobdingnag is created, allowing humans and giants to co-exist harmoniously.

Yet tragedy threatens to shatter the peace, and an unlikely partnership is formed between Detectives Tamaki and GYANT.

As the pair attempt to stop the criminal AT LARGE, they find themselves involved in a mystery BIGGER than either could imagine.

REGULAR: DIEGO YAPUR

THE LOOSE END TP

(W) Dave Dwonch

(A) Travis Hymel

Publisher: Hard Case Crime & Titan Comics

FC, SC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale October 8, 2025

In the vein of movies such as Desperado, Swingers, Heat & Reservoir Dogs!

Steven Hollis is a mild-mannered scriptwriter with a love for risk and reward. When he gambles his way into debt, the Mob offer him a one-way ticket from under their thumb. All he has to do is kill the biggest Hollywood executive in the industry…

The award-winning imprint Hard Case Crime presents an off-kilter story of guns, ganja and gambling!

COVER: ANDY BELANGER

LIFE IS STRANGE: DUST DELUXE EDITION

(W) Emma Vieceli

(A) Claudia Leonardi

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, HC, 144pp, $24.99, On Sale October 29, 2025

BASED ON THE AWARD-WINNING VIDEO GAME, NOW RE-RELEASED AS A DELUXE HARDBACK!

When Max Caulfield's time travel abilities begin to tear her apart, Max and Chloe must return to Arcadia Bay to confront their past.

The first graphic novel following the events of the original Life is Strange videogame, and the ending where Max sacrificed the town of Arcadia Bay to save Chloe. A year after making her fateful choice and forgoing her powers, building a new life in Seattle away from the trauma of her past, Max's temporal abilities begin to return – sending her slipping between timelines, out of her control!

Features an exclusive spot-foil cover and never before seen behind the scenes content from the creation of the series, including variant cover sketches that could've been used in an alternative timeline!

Collects – Life is Strange 1-4 (2018) plus bonus material

DEAD SPACE : VOL. 3 LIBERATION

(W) Ian Edginton

(A) Christopher Shy

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 128pp, $17.99, On Sale • October 15, 2025

MONSTROSITY LURKS AROUND EVERY CORNER.

On the planet Uxor, Earthgov Sergeant John Carver is caught up in events beyond his control when religious fanatics attack the alien Marker site where his wife works. Racing to rescue his family, Carver is forced to band together with Ellie Langford, a survivor of an earlier Necromorph outbreak, and the highly trained Captain Robert Norton. Together they unlock deep and forgotten secrets about the Markers in an epic race against time that will determine the fate of mankind.

BLOODBORNE: SLIPCASE SET VOL. 4-6

(W) Aleš Kot, Cullen Bunn

(A) Piotr Kowalski

Publisher: Titan Comics

BX, FC, 352pp, $49.99, On Sale October 15, 2025

COLLECTING THE NEXT THREE INSTALMENTS IN THE HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL BLOODBORNE VIDEOGAME ADAPTATIONS

The incredible team of acclaimed horror writer Cullen Bunn and fan-favorite artist Piotr Kowalski return to continue the plight of the night of the hunt. Based on the world of the

critically acclaimed Bloodborne videogame, this stunning graphic novel features delightfully horrific artwork of recognizable places and monsters.

Collects Bloodborne: The Veil, Torn Asunder/The Lady of the Lanterns/The Bleak Dominion

REGULAR: ALAN QUAH

DIRECT MARKET: JUNGGEUN YOON

LENORE SLIPCASE SET (NOOGIES, WEDGIES, COOTIES)

(W/A) Roman Dirge

Publisher: Titan Comics

BX, HC, 336pp, $59.99, On Sale October 22, 2025

The one, the only, LENORE: THE CUTE LITTLE DEAD GIRL is back from the grave with this hardback slipcase collection of her first three books.

Get ready for a triple dose of maniacal fiendish fun, gruesome games, and gloriously macabre and horrible hi-jinx as Lenore battles diabolical armies of Nazi zombies, hungry earthworms, gnomes, Tooth Haires and the thing from the poopy chair.

Featuring short stories and bizarre back- up strips, like The Crooked Man, The Possum King, and The Boy with his Heart in a Box.

Collects – Noogies, Wedgies & Cooties

THE SPACE BETWEEN THE TREES HC

(W/A) Norm Konyu

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, HC, 104pp, $19.99

On Sale October 8, 2025

Set in an eerie forest, Meera and Mark, an ordinary couple, find themselves lost during their journey to find a new home. After an accident within the forest, the house hunters become the hunted. They must navigate a labyrinth of time and space, surrounded by towering trees with unusual qualities.

RIVERS OF LONDON VOL. 10-12 SLIPCASE SET

(W) Ben Aaronovitch

(A) José-Maria Beroy

Publisher: Titan Comics

BX, HC, 336pp, $49.99

On Sale October 8, 2025

FROM BEST-SELLING AUTHOR BEN AARONOVITCH

CSI MEETS HARRY POTTER IN THIS THREE-VOLUME COLLECTION OF GRAPHIC NOVELS!

From Ben Aaronovitch, writer of the bestselling Rivers of London supernatural police procedural crime novel series, Andrew Cartmel, author of The Vinyl Detective, Star Trek script writer James Swallow and Marvel Zombies writer, Celeste Bronfman. Collects – Deadly Ever After, Here Be Dragons and Stray Cat Blues

BLADE RUNNER 2029: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS

(W) Michael Green and Mike Johnson

(A) Andres Guinaldo

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 336pp, $49.99, On Sale, October 8, 2025

An in-canon comic series set in the world of Blade Runner — co-written by Michael Green, the co-screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner and detective Aahna "Ash" Ashina continues her journey from the crime-ridden streets of Los Angeles to the promised land of the Off-World Colonies and back home again as she uncovers a terrible secret and a desperate conspiracy that forces her to confront her own hatred for Replicants – the synthetic humans that she hunts with such vengeance!

Collects – Blade Runner 2029 : Reunion, Echoes, and Redemption.

REGULAR: CLAUDIA CARANFA

DIRECT MARKET: DANI

GRAN FAMILIA VOL. 1

(W/A) Kenji Hamada

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 192pp, $12.99, On Sale October 1, 2025

THE SOPRANOS MEETS TRUE BLOOD IN THIS SUPERNATURAL CRIME THRILLER!

IN A WORLD WHERE SUPERPOWERED BEINGS ARE FORCED TO HIDE FROM HUMAN PERSECUTION, THE GRAN FAMILIA VAMPIRE CLAN CONTROLS THE CRIMINAL UNDERWORLD WITH AN IRON FIST.

Leo, the young heir to the Gran Familia, dreams of a future where both humans and demi-humans can coexist peacefully.

However, when a violent turf war erupts between rival factions, the fragile peace between the two worlds is shattered, and Leo is thrust into a dangerous conflict that could have devastating consequences for everyone involved.

THE RAVEN DARK HERO VOL. 1

(W) Tonkye

(A) Akira Mitsuya

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale October 29, 2025

ONE BOY'S JOURNEY FROM HERO TO VILLAIN WILL LEAVE YOU QUESTIONING WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A TRUE HERO, OR DARK HERO… In a world where superpowers are a gift to protect the weak and fight evil, Suou Kouki has always dreamed of becoming a hero. But when his moment of despair awakens a hidden power, his dream quickly turns into a nightmare. Now, armed with a dangerous ability, Suou finds himself on a path he never expected—one where the line between hero and villain is perilously thin!

ISEKAI METALLER VOL. 1

(W/A) Kasuga Ryo

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 164pp, $12.99, On Sale October 15, 2025

WITH HIS TRUSTY "FLYING V" GUITAR, A LEVEL 999 POWER BOOST, AND A HEART FULL OF ROCK 'N' ROLL, ALEXI DECIDES IT'S TIME TO CRANK THE VOLUME UP TO ELEVEN!

After getting electrocuted during his band's farewell gig, Alexi wakes up in a world full of dragons, werewolves, and monsters that are just begging for a guitar solo. And no, the "shock" he gets entering this new world isn't from the electrocution at his gig—it's from realizing that, somehow, the afterlife isn't quite as he imagined!

COSMIC CENSORSHIP VOL. 2

(W/A) Ryu-ichi Sadamatsu

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 208pp, $12.99

On Sale October 8, 2025

Follow the journey of a magicial girl as she navigates INTENSE MECHA BATTLES AND EPIC CONFLICTS!

Maki Makino grapples with her newfound powers and evolving role within her team, finding herself frequently rescued from the epic clashes between humans and monsters. Amid the chaos, a budding romance starts to blossom, adding a layer of personal stakes to the ongoing conflict!

DOPEMAN VOL. 3

(W) Ryo Yoshigami

(A) Yuhey Ogino

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 208pp, $12.99

On Sale October 22, 2025

INTENSE ACTION FROM THE CREATOR OF HIT ANIME PSYCHO-PASS

EXPERIENCE THE THRILLING FINALE OF THIS DYSTOPIAN SEINEN MANGA!

As the stakes reach their peak, the D-Unit arms themselves to the teeth, ready to face off against an array of monstrous foes. Among them are a machine-gun-wielding duo, a colossal four-armed brute, and a terrifying masked figure wielding a deadly sword.

The tension escalates as these villains wreak havoc across the city, leading to intense battles in dark car parks, high-speed car chases, and even a dramatic duel on an airport runway!

WORKING FOR GOD IN A GODLESS WORLD VOL. 4

(W) Aoi Akashiro

(A) Sonsho Hangetsuban

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale October 22, 2025

CONTINUING THE THRILLING AND COMEDIC STORY FROM THE HIT CRUNCHYROLL ANIME, OFFERING CAPTIVATING FANTASY AND DRAMA!

Yukito and the divine Mitama have already set their plans in motion in an attempt to topple the formidable Dakini. But her perverse religion, centered around lust and depravity, has acquired countless followers – have the duo underestimated the Goddess' powers?

MARVEL'S IRON MAN: THE FIRST 60 YEARS

FC, HC, 128pp, $24.99, On Sale October 8, 2025

This book explores the comic book history of Iron Man, looking in-depth at his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies. Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind the Iron Avenger's ongoing adventures.

STAR WARS INSIDER #234

SC, 84pp, $9.99, On Sale October 15, 2025

FEATURING:

NEEL NATION

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Robert Timothy Smith on playing the galaxy's favorite Myykian.

MASTER OF EVIL

Author Adam Christopher unveils his new Darth Vader novel.

EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS SHORT FICTION An all-original Revenge of the Sith story. PLUS: STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III COMPANION

COVER: DM EDITION

COVER: GLOW IN THE DARK ($19.99)

COVER: NEWSSTAND

