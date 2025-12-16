Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batwoman, DC All-In, DC Next Level, deathstroke, lobo

Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke for DC Next Level in March 2026

We've got some breaking news about Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke for DC Next Level coming in March 2026.

Creative teams include Greg Rucka, DaNi, Skottie Young, Jorge Corona, Tony Fleecs, and Carmine Di Giandomenico.

DC Next Level expands the DC All In initiative with fresh stories and dynamic new-reader friendly series.

Upcoming titles stay in mainline continuity but offer bold new directions for classic DC heroes and villains.

The first of the DC Next comics for March 2026 are being announced. Some creative teams we knew, some we didn't, and no mention yet of James Harren on The Demon or what Jeff Lemire is up to. Instead we have Greg Rucka and DaNi on Batwoman #1, Skottie Young and Jorge Corona taking on the Main Man with Lobo #1 and announcing Tony Fleecs and Carmine Di Giandomenico diving into the bloody legacy of Slade Wilson in Deathstroke: The Terminator #1.

"After DC's brawling DC K.O. comic book event series concludes on March 4, 2026, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson are helping to take DC ALL IN to the NEXT LEVEL, beginning a second act of the publishing initiative that began with the DC ALL IN SPECIAL and the launch of DC's ABSOLUTE universe. "Josh and I are excited to enter the second phase of DC ALL IN with NEXT LEVEL," said Snyder. "From the launch of the DC ALL IN SPECIAL, to the introduction of an Absolute universe, and into the DC K.O. event that we're right in the middle of now, we're determined to build on all of the fan enthusiasm, and the retail support and story momentum, by continuing to take big swings in 2026." "I'm incredibly excited to be involved in this new initiative designed to super-charge DC's main line," continued Williamson. "Much like how the Absolute Universe provided a new burst of creative energy with a series of unexpected new series, DC: NEXT LEVEL aims to deliver similar excitement."

Vrrrrroooooommmmmmmm! The Main Man's back, baby! And his ride is a motorcycle that moves at the speed of sound, but only if that sound is a rippin' guitar solo, and you better hop on before he leaves you in the dust with all the bastiches he's fragged for money or convenience! It's a guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe, where Lobo is going to scratch his name and number in the Source Wall with a cool knife. Don't miss the mayhem, special guests, or tasty, tasty continuity! Don't you do it! Lobo, a new DC Next Level comic book series written by Skottie Young with art and main cover by Jorge Corona, debuts on March 4, 2026. The first issue features open-to-order card stock variants by Lee Bermejo, KyuYong Eom, and Corona, priced at $3.99 US ($4.99 US for card stock; $6.99 US for foil). Juan Ferrerya contributes a 1:25 incentive variant, while Bermejo's cover will also be available as an open-to-order foil edition, alongside a blank sketch cover.

Batwoman. Daughter. Sister. Soldier. Hero. But since she was 10 years old, Kate Kane has lived in the shadow of a prophecy and the machinations of a religion devoted to the end of all things. How do you fight the devil when the devil is real? And how do you win? Batwoman, a new DC Next Level comic book series written by Greg Rucka with art and cover by DaNi, debuts on March 11, 2026. The debut issue includes open-to-order cardstock variant covers by artists including Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Stjepan Šejić, Jorge Corona, and more, priced at $3.99 US ($4.99 US for cardstock; $6.99 US for foil). Joshua "Sway" Swaby contributes a 1:25 incentive variant, while Artgerm's variant will be offered as an additional open-to-order foil cover, alongside a blank sketch cover.

"Soldier-turned-superhuman assassin for hire, Slade Wilson, has made hundreds of enemies in his day, and now one of them is taking his world apart piece by piece. The hit is out on Deathstroke, as he evolves into his purest form…a terminator out for revenge and ready to kill anyone who stands in his way. Deathstroke: The Terminator, a new DC Next Level comic book series written by Tony Fleecs with art and cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico, debuts on March 18, 2026. The first issue features open-to-order card stock variants by Dan Panosian, KyuYong Eom, and Jorge Corona, priced at $3.99 US ($4.99 US for card stock; $6.99 US for foil). Tony Fleecs provides a 1:25 incentive variant, while Panosian's cover will also be available as an open-to-order foil edition, alongside a blank sketch cover. DC NEXT LEVEL, part of the second act of DC ALL IN, is a new publishing initiative spotlighting characters like Batwoman, Deathstroke, The Demon, Firestorm, Lobo, Barbara Gordon, Zatanna, the Teen Titans, and more. The creative roster includes Jeff Lemire, Greg Rucka, Javier Rodríguez, Jamal Campbell, Skottie Young, Mariko Tamaki, James Harren, Kyle Higgins, Joshua Williamson, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Michael Walsh, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Rafael De Latorre, Jorge Corona, Tony Fleecs, Amancay Nahuelpan, Deniz Camp, DaNi, and others. The initiative promises fresh perspectives and dynamic storytelling across the DC Universe. "These books are set in continuity," said Williamson. "While the series will be independent reads and not heavily tied to other books, they will exist alongside DC's ongoing comic book series like Superman, Batman, Justice League Unlimited, and more." "This line will launch similar to DC's Absolute line of comics," said Snyder. "The DC: NEXT LEVEL books are very new-reader friendly and will roll out over time. Like the Absolute line, this is an initiative that welcomes new readers that are looking for a jumping-on spot for DC's main line of comic books." "In March, the first month of DC: NEXT LEVEL, new series starring Lobo, Deathstroke, and Batwoman are three new books that stay true to the characters as they've appeared in DC ALL IN and DC K.O., but the creative teams will take them into new, badass stories that explore different genres that any fan can dive into," said Williamson. "We can't wait for you to see what's coming," said Snyder, "and this is just the beginning." "This is just the second phase of what we've planned for DC ALL IN," said Williamson. "There's a legion of stories still to be told."

