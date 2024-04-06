Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: House Of Brainiac, lobo, Miss Thribb

The Truth About Lobo's 4th Grade Teacher (House Of Brainiac Spoilers)

Fancy some more Superman House Of Brainiac gossip? It all goes back to the first Lobo series by Keith Giffen, Alan Grant and Simon Bisley.

Fancy some more Superman House Of Brainiac gossip? In the first Lobo series by Keith Giffen, Alan Grant and Simon Bisley, published by DC Comics all of 34 years ago in 1990, Vril Dox II, the head of L.E.G.I.O.N. hired Lobo to transport a prisoner to him safe and alive.

Who turned out to be his fourth grade history teacher, Miss Tribb who survived Lobo's genocide on his people by being off-world when he unleashed his plague.

Andf had literally written the book on Lobo, exposing all his darkest and most embarrassing secrets. And he wasn't that happy about it.

Still, he did as he was bid, calling chaos across the galaxy as was (partially) Vril Dox's plan all along, the focus of an attack from The Legion Of Decency, a group of truckers, the Dunedin Police S.W.A.T. Team and the Pan-Galactic Demolition Dance Company.

Lobo delivers Miss Tribb alive and as soon as Vril Dox II receives her, Lobo kills her. And that was the end of that… but was it? DC Rebirth had Steve Orlando and Andy MacDonald's Justice League of America run in 2017 have Lobo recall that in the new continuity, he had actually killed her with every Czarnian.

And that she was the instigator for Lobo's slaughter.

While in a subsequent Justice League Annual, recalled some more details about her.

But Bleeding Cool gets the word that in the current House Of Brainiac crossover between the Superman titles, Power Girl and Green Lantern, with Superman teaming up with Lobo against Brainiac and the Lost Czarnian army, that somehow Miss Tribb's true story is revealed.

We'd previously run Superman gossip about General Chacal – basically the General Zod of Czarnia, with Tiburon and Duende as his Ursa and Non – had beef with Miss Tribb. As she was a Czarnian master strategist, policing the planet, with the actions of Chacal being her one last case before she retired and moved into education. Where she, clearly, met Lobo…

And it was Miss Tribb who dealt with Brainiac back then, and was responsible for the taking of a city of Czarnia, Paz, in one of his bottles that contained General Chacal and his gang in it. Chacal really, really doesn't like history books. Or history teachers…

