Some Late Night Superman Gossip For The House Of Brainiac (Spoilers)

In two weeks time, Superman titles kick off the House Of Brainiac crossover between Action Comics, Superman, Green Lantern and Power Girl.

Metropolis faces an invasion while Superman's allies are preoccupied.

Brainiac's deceit and gathering of powers signal grave danger ahead.

Upcoming issues detail battles, betrayals, and a looming cosmic threat.

In two weeks time, Superman titles kick off the House Of Brainiac crossover between Action Comics, Superman, Green Lantern and Power Girl. So what have we heard at Bleeding Cool? I mean, okay, some we read in the solicitations. But not all…

Action Comics will see Lois Lane take a day off as acting EIC of the Daily Planet, her first in years, as Connor Kent and Kong Kenan are taking care of the new super-twins. Supergirl is on a date, and so are Lois and Clark, and so are Jimmy Olson and Siobhan Smuthe (Silver Banshee), while John Henry Jr (Steel) and Lana Lang are kicking back as a smug-engaged couple. It's a lovely day in Metropolis. Which is, of course, the moment that the Czarnians invade Metropolis, working for Brainiac. Why?

Well, it was presumed that Lobo was the Last Czarnian, a status he shared with Superman in regard to Krypton. But, just as so many other Kryptonians have turned up over the decades making a mockery of that, including an entire city of Kandor preserved by Brainiac, so it is with the Czarnians. Brainiac is keeping them in hand, lead by General Chacal who is basically a Czarnian General Zod.

This has been planned for a while. Turns out that the LL-01 information avatar at Luthercorp modelled on Jor-El was never actually installed by Luthor when he was in jail. It was Brainiac all along. He has been gathering information. Now he wants powers…

This all ties in with the United Planets having quarantined the Earth over in recent issues of Green Lantern.

And it's not just a physical block, it's at every level.

So when Superman wants to get answers to what is going down with Brainiac he has to a) find Lobo and b) find a way off planet and c) deal with Guy Gardner….

So why the Guardians ban Guy Gardner from Earth, then tell him to find Lobo, when Lobo is now trapped on Earth… well it beats me. Especially as this will give Superman and Lobo plenty of time to bond.

And as for why Lex Luther has had a chance of heart regarding Superman, while also exposing him to his own worst enemies. Lex Luthor saw Brainac coming… and all this has been training Superman for what is yet to come.

And for Brainiac, all the supers, all the powers he is gathering and kidnapping… all to create something or someone new. Usually beyond an artificial intelligence. So he'll have to settle for Queen Brainiac. Either that of the many variants of Brainiac he surrounds himself with now…

ACTION COMICS #1064

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART ONE! BRAINIAC ATTACKS! Brainiac's Lobo army invades Metropolis in an action-packed oversized issue! The Super family and all the heroes of Metropolis join the fight, but will they be enough to hold off Brainiac's lethal and crazed soldiers?! Can Superman and Lex learn what Brainiac is searching for? He's not bottling Metropolis, so what is he collecting instead?! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2024

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico, Kevin Maguire (CA) Xermanico

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! With Hal's ring newly recharged, he leaves Earth for Oa to uncover the mystery surrounding the Central Power Batteries, while Carol makes a choice that will change her destiny forever! Plus: Kevin Maguire joins Green Lantern architect Jeremy Adams to tell the tale of Guy Gardner, the United Planets, Lobo and… Wrestling? It's Guy's Bogus Lobo Adventure part 1 of 3! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2024

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART TWO! Superman and Lobo…team-up? Together, the Man of Steel and the Main Man race across the universe on a hunt for the Lobo Army and Brainiac. Can they get along long enough to get to them before Brainiac enacts the next stage of his dangerous plans to create a new House of Brainiac?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Yanick Paquette

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! After an unexpected attack by Brainiac and his army of Lobos, everyone who has power in Metropolis has been kidnapped and imprisoned. But fear not, our hero has avoided capture and is the lone super in a city of helpless civilians. Will she be up for the challenge? Or is a strange visitor about to turn her world upside-down? Get ready for Crush to crash this pity party! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2024

(W) Joshua Williamson, Mark Russell (A) Edwin Galmon, Steve Pugh (CA) Jamal Campbell

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART 2.5 An essential issue in the Action Comics/Superman crossover as Brainiac's secret history with Lobo and Czarnia is revealed! How did Brainiac create a Bottled City of Czarnia? Who steps up to protect Metropolis after Brainiac's army leaves it in ruins? Will Lois Lane confront Perry White about his own secrets as he runs for mayor of Metropolis? And how is Amanda Waller involved in all of this? All these questions are answered in this crucial issue that connects to DC's Superman-Sized event! Meanwhile, Bibbo steps up! With the heroes gone and a city in need of some champions, our favorite bartender organizes the community to save their beloved home. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/30/2024

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART THREE Superman and Lobo have their hands full with Brainiac's Lobo army, so it's up to Supergirl and Conner Kent to stop Brainiac himself! It's an impossible battle, but they are joined by some unexpected and deadly allies! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/14/2024

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico, Kevin Maguire (CA) Xermanico

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! How do you move on from the person you've loved your entire life? How do you start over? Carol wrestles with her feelings as she makes a choice that will change her and Hal's lives forever. Meanwhile, Hal faces off against the United Planets, hoping to bring to light its corrupt members and reestablish the Green Lantern Corps once and for all! Plus, Guy Gardner has caught his man…or has he? Things go from bad to worse to exponentially strange as Guy attempts to get his prisoner and himself back to Oa in one piece! Retail:$4.99 In-Store Date: 5/14/2024

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART FOUR DING, DING, DING…SUPERMAN AND LOBO…FIGHT?! The partnership was shaky at best, but now it's exploded! Lobo has betrayed Superman, and it's on now! Even if they stop punching each other long enough to save the day…it's too late! Brainiac has what he needs…and the Brainiac Queen is ALIVE. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2024

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Yanick Paquette

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! Hey Power Girl, come out to play! With the Czarnians seizing control of Power Girl's Metropolis neighborhood, Crush offers herself up as a diplomat to reason with her unreasonable relatives. But these aliens are as corrupt as they are crude and decide they'll just add Crush their growing number of hostages. Can Power Girl save the day solo, or will she fall prey to Goblin and intergalactic biker gang? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2024

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico, Kevin Maguire (CA) Xermanico

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! Having uncovered the truth behind the United Planets, Hal and the rest of the 2814 lanterns desperately try to escape the hands of the United Planets' Lanterns, Ring Hunters, and the terrifying Unseen! Only a former ally gives Hal a chance of survival, but will they be too late to save him from certain doom?! Plus, Guy Gardner's bogus Lobo adventure gets somehow even crazier. Don't ask us how; we just work here. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2024

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART FIVE THE BRAINIAC QUEEN IS ALIVE! Now that Brainiac has created his masterpiece, all bets are off, and Superman and his family are witness to a cosmic horror unlike anything they've ever seen. As we learn the true history of Brainiac, the main man, Lobo, must choose what side he is on before all hell breaks loose! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART SIX FALL OF THE HOUSE OF BRAINIAC! Superman and Lex have figured out how to stop Brainiac and his Queen, but it will take a great sacrifice. Can they do the unthinkable to save their family and friends? This all leads directly into DC's summer event…ABSOLUTE POWER! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Yanick Paquette

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! BREAK OUT! Power Girl joins the Holliday Girls in this action-packed House of Brainiac tie-in! Goblin and his goons may have the neighborhood, but they'll never break the spirit of our local hero and her new allies. With the biker gangs brawling, it's now up to Crush and Paige to shut the Czarnians down for good. Can the power of brains, brawn, and beauty prevail? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024

