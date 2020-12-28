Loki Gets An Omnibus Series, And Others, For 2021

Marvel Omnibus time! The Uncanny Omar has been running more YouTube scoops directly from Marvel VP – Sales, David Gabriel. And looking at all the collections of Marvel Comics listed in next month's April 2021 solicitations, including the latest in Marvel's Omnibus line.

And it begins with the first in a series of Loki Omnibus volumes for July 2021, being published ahead of the upcoming Loki TV series on Disney+.

LOKI OMNIBUS VOL.1 HC BROOKS COVER

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER & ROBERT BERNSTEIN PENCILED BY JACK KIRBY, JOE SINNOTT, STEVE DITKO, MARIE SEVERIN, JOHN BUSCEMA & NEAL ADAMS COVERS BY MARK BROOKS & JACK KIRBY Celebrate the God of Mischief's classic villainy in a volume full of diabolical deceit! Featuring every Loki appearance from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby 's legendary era of THOR — and more — it's a volume full of brotherly rivalry, deadly plots and wicked magic! Across the ages, LokiS tricks on Thor are a treat to read as he wreaks havoc on Asgard and Midgard — banishing Jane Foster to Limbortrading spells with Doctor Strange and masterminding a Thor/Silver Surfer battle—and of course, causing the Avengers to first assemble! Bring on the wiliest bad guy of all! Collecting AVENGERS 0963) *1; JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1452)*111,*113 and *115-123; and THOR (1966) 0153-157. *167, 4173, 01151 77. *179-181 and ANNUAL *2 — plus material from JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) 085, 488, *91-92. *94, 497, 0100.104, 0107-108,010, 0112, 0114 and 0124-125; THOR 096610126-129, 0142 and 0147-152 STRANGE TALES )19511*123; TALES TO ASTONISH (1959111101; and SILVER SURFER 11968) *4. 1008 PGS./AII Ages …S125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-93063-9 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

As well as getting a Cloak And Dagger Omnibus Vol 2, even though that TV series is no more…

CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEONARDI COVER

WRITTEN BY BILL MANTLO, PETER B. GILLIS,TERRY AUSTIN, STEVE GERBER &TERRY KAVANAGH PENCILED BY LARRY STROMAN, BRET BLEVINS, LARRY ALEXANDER,TERRY SHOEMAKER, DAN LAWLIS, WHILCE PORTACIO, JUNE BRIGMAN, ERIK LARSEN, MIKE VOSBURG, RICK LEONARDI, DAVE ROSS & CHRIS IVY COVERS BY RICK LEONARDI & LARRY STROMAN As Cloak discovers the hideous secret of his hunger for light, Nightmare seeks to use him to destroy Doctor Strange! Elsewhere. the horrific Mr. Jip unleashes his minions. Day and Night! Cloak and Dagger face the Punisher and Mayhem. But when Tandy is corrupted, can X-Factor help save her sour Then, Dagger deals with the loss of her sight and the apparent death of her crimefighting partner — while the villainous Ecstasy wears Cloak's cloak! But rumors of Ty's death have been greatly exaggerated! Plus: Doctor Doom! Acts of Vengeance! Inferno! And Spider-Man and Ghost Rider join Cloak and Dagger for a final fight against Mephisto! Collecting MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL CLOAK AND DAGGER — PREDATOR AND PREY, STRANGE TALES {1987147, MUTANT MISADVENTURES OF CLOAK AND DAGGER 41-13, CLOAK AND DAGGER (1990) 414-19, and material from STRANGE TALES (1987) 03-6 and 4819. 800 PGS./RatedT+ …6100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-93067-7 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

As well as the X-Factor By Peter David Omnibus Vol 1 that also gathers plenty of X-Ecutioners Song.

ON SALE AUGUST 2021

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC STROMAN COVER

WRITTEN BY PETER DAVID, SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA & MORE PENCILED BY LARRY STROMAN, DALE KEOWN, JAE LEE, JOE QUESADA, KIRK JARVINEN, JIM FERN, RURIKTYLER, MARK PACELLA, CHRIS BATISTA, BUZZ, JAN DUURSEMA,TERRY SHOEMAKER & MORE COVERS BY LARRY STROMAN & JOE QUESADA Peter David's first, transformative X-FACTOR run in one volume! Havok, Polaris, Quicksilver, Multiple Man, Wollsbane and Strong Guy are the all-new, all-different X-Factor! Sanctioned by the U.S. government to protect humans from mutants — and vice versa — they take on threats including Mister Sinister and his Nasty Boys, the Mutant Liberation Front. and…the Incredible Hulk?! But their most challenging encounter is on the couch of super hero psychiatrist Doc Samson! Whether it's battling the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in the shadow of Genosha or clashing with X-Force during the X-Cutioner's Song saga, this unlikely band of heroes has team chemistry like nothing you've ever seen — and a unique style of humor that makes this series a true classic! Col-lecting X-FACTOR 11986) #55, #70-92 and ANNUAL e7-8; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #390.392; and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL e5-6 and NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL 4. 848 PGS./RatedT _5100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-93065-3 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Then the Michelinie/McFarlane Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus gets a third printing and another printing for the Death Of Captain America Omnibus.

While Fantastic Four Omnibus Vol 3 also get another printing – and so do the direct market covers for this and others often usually reserved for the first printing.

And the Omnibuses that Omar talked about previously, August 1961 and What If…

