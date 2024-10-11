Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Games, Titan | Tagged: Little Nightmares, Lonnie Nadler

Lonnie Nadler & Dennis Menheere Turn Little Nightmares Into A Comic

Lonnie Nadler and Dennis Menheere turn Little Nightmares into a comic book, from Titan Comics in 2025, to be previewed at NYCC.

Little Nightmares is getting adapted into a new comic book series for 2025 from Titan Comics and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere #1 is written by Lonnie Nadler of The Sickness and Cable, also known as the showrunner and lead writer for The Sounds of Nightmares, the Little Nightmares podcast, with art by Dennis Menheere of Etheres of Beyond Real. The issue will take readers in an investigation story navigating between the Nowhere, a nightmarish world filled with frightening inhabitants, and the Counties, an equivalent to our world. The series will include 4 issues and a graphic novel collection.

"It's been an incredible journey to distill Little Nightmares into the comic medium; Lonnie and Dennis have packed each panel with depth and deeper meaning, for a twisting mystery that'll leave you haunted and yearning for the next issue." says Phoebe Hedges, Titan Comics Editor.

The comic series launches in comic stores in 2025, but fans attending New York Comic Con 2024 can stop by Bandai Namco's booth #2319 for an exclusive early preview.

"Within this universe each of your childhood fears becomes true. After vanishing without a trace, children wake up in a vast nightmare reality filled with monsters, where survival comes at a cost, and escape is nearly impossible. However, a glimmer of hope remains, full of innocence, the children always seek to find a way out. They can count on their curiosity and ingenuity to escape various monstruous threats and solve puzzles and mysteries." "The first game in the series was released in 2017. After this success, the franchise was exported to the mobile platform with Very Little Nightmares, before returning to its origins, on all platforms (Sony, Xbox, PC, Nintendo) with Little Nightmares II in 2021. But the adventure does not stop here, Little Nightmares III has been announced for 2025 and introduces two new characters, trying to find a way out of the Nowhere. For the first time in the franchise, the game introduces a long-awaited feature: online co-operation for two players!" "The franchise also expanded on audio streaming platforms with a popular, award-winning audio fiction series, The Sounds of Nightmares, which launched in August 2023. This eerie psychological thriller podcast was the first story to introduce the world of The Counties to the Little Nightmares community and has been successful hitting 2 million listenings worldwide. "

