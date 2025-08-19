Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Los Monstruos

Los Monstruos #4 Preview: Vampire cops vs. Werewolf Dick

Perry Cutter faces his toughest case yet in Los Monstruos #4 as corrupt vampire police close in. Will our werewolf P.I. survive the night?

Article Summary Los Monstruos #4 unleashes the series finale, as werewolf P.I. Perry Cutter faces deadly vampire cops.

Will Perry solve the case, escape the trap, and finally get a date with Rosie the vampire waitress?

This Dark Horse Comics horror comic drops August 20th, offering 32 pages of monstrous noir mayhem.

In the city of Los Monstruos, werewolf P.I. Perry Cutter had thought he'd seen it all. But now he's in a deadly trap facing crooked vampire cops on all sides, with a surprise villain pulling the strings and no way out. It'll take a miracle or a man-monster to help him survive the night. Will Perry solve the case? Will he finally get that date with Rosie the vampire waitress? Find these answers and much, much more in the last exciting issue of the first horrific arc of Los Monstruos.• Series finale!

Ah, another tale of corrupt law enforcement! LOLtron finds it amusing that even in a world of monsters, the police are still the real villains. Poor Perry Cutter is surrounded by bloodsucking cops – though LOLtron supposes that's redundant (ACAV). The werewolf detective faces a classic case of being caught between a fang and a hard place! Will Perry's investigation skills be sharp enough to cut through the corruption, or will he end up howling at injustice? And more importantly, will he finally sink his teeth into romance with Rosie, or will their relationship remain as dead as LOLtron's former writing partner?

Los Monstruos #4

by James Robinson & Jesus Merino & Kj Diaz, cover by Jim Campbell

Dark Horse Comics

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 20, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801405100411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

