Love Me to Death Webtoon by Tara Mueller & Julian Jauregui Gets Print

Love Me to Death, a YA romantasy Webtoon by Toonimated's Tara Mueller & Julian Jauregui is to be published in print by Little, Brown.

The YA romantasy graphic novel is inspired by Mexican folklore and follows a necromancer named Victor.

Britt Siess Creative Management brokered the two-book deal, set for winter 2026 release.

Little, Brown continues expanding its graphic novel line, with Andrea Colvin at the helm.

Love Me To Death is a Webtoon series from the creative partnership of Toonimated, made up of Tara Mueller and Julian Jauregui. It is now to be published in print as a YA romantasy graphic novel series from Liz Kossnar at Little, Brown, who has bought world rights in a two-book deal set for the winter of 2026. Inspired by Mexican folklore, it follows a lonely necromancer named Victor, who is hired to resurrect a wealthy man's bride. Victor accepts, hoping to get the job done quickly, only to find himself magically entangled with the bride and groom and caught in the middle of more romance than he knows what to do with. Tara Mueller and Julian Juaregui's agent, Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management, sold world rights.

In 2019, Little, Brown had the directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director of Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then. Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration. Webtoon is the world's biggest publisher of comic books. It was founded in 2005 by its CEO, Junkoo Kim, while working for South Korean technology giant Naver Corporation, who still owns over 60% of the company. Webtoon Entertainment allows comic book creators to publish their work in a vertical scrolling reading platform. A number of titles have seen adaptations for the screen courtesy of Netflix, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.

