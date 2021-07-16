Lunar Thinks Shops May Order Too Many DC Free Comic Book Day Titles

DC Comics' Free Comic Book Day titles are not being distributed by FCBD's owner Diamond Comic Distributors in 2021 for the first time, after Diamond quit DC Comics and went exclusive with their largest customer DCBS's Lunar for the distribution of comic books to comic stores in the direct market. It was quite a thing. But, for every distributor, there are changes. So while through Diamond Comic Distrubutors, retailers order Gold Free Comic Book Day titles with a minimum of 25 copies. with Lunar, retailers have to order copies in bundles of 25. But it appears that some retailers might not have realised the change. Lunar sent out the following missive that may suggest they realised that some retailers were ordering, not a hundred copies say, but 2,500, because they hadn't clocked the switch. Lunar writes;

DC clarifies that the following Free Comic Book Day 2021 titles were offered and ordered in bundles of 25 copies each :

FCBD 2021 BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD / AMETHYST PRINCESS OF GEMWORLD SPECIAL EDITION FLIPBOOK (NET)

0621DC059

FCBD 2021 TEEN TITANS BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

0621DC060

FCBD 2021 BATMAN SPECIAL EDITION CVR A MICO SUAYAN (NET)

0621DC061

FCBD 2021 SUICIDE SQUAD SPECIAL EDITION CVR A TREVOR HAIRSINE (NET)

0621DC064

Please take a moment to review your ordered quantities of these titles. If your order looks correct, no further action is needed. If you would like to lower your order quantity for any of these titles, please send an email including the new number of bundles you wish to order, the Lunar code for the title, and your Lunar account number. Please send this email by no later than Friday July 16th at 5 pm EST. Please note that if you choose to lower any of these titles, it could impact the number of variants that your account qualifies for.

Might be worth checking, so that no retailer gets 25 as many copies of DC Free Comic Book Day books as they initially thought they might be. Because while they are free to the reader, they are not free to the comic book store.