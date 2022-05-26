Mad Cave Studios Reboots Battlecats in August 2022 Solicits

In August, Mad Cave Studios is set to reboot their successful Battlecats series, retelling the earliest stories as if they had intended to go this way all along. They are also finishing the Nottingham series with #10 and a reprint of the first issue, and publishing the original graphic novel In The Shadow Of The Throne by Kate Sheridan and Gaia Cardinalli. All in Mad Cave Studios' August 2022 solicits.

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #1 CVR A CAMELO

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

MCS LEGACY: Battlecats #1 goes back to beginning and reimagines the entire first volume of Battlecats. With a reiamgined story, all-new art, and five beautiful character covers by Jesse Lonergan (Hedra and High Republic Adventures) this is Battlecats the way it was intended to be. Follow Kelthan, Vaela, Zorien, Kaleera, and Mekkar as they undertake a perilous quest through different regions in pursuit of The Dire Beast while unearthing dark secrets, and even darker enemies. But first, Kelthan and the Battlecats must journey through the Dark Forest facing an unexpected enemy from their past. Great for existing fans who want to see their favorite characters refreshed or new fans looking to get into the series for the first time!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 2.99

IN THE SHADOW OF THE THRONE OGN

(W) Kate Sheridan (A / CA) Gaia Cardinalli

When his younger siblings and parents begin to irritate him on vacation, Jordan tries to get some space. But instead of wandering around the museum, he finds himself dropped in a fantasy world of magic where he can finally have some fun and train to become a knight. Except Prince Astel and Sir Griffith are about to uncover a sinister secret kept hidden by the queen that'll thrust Jordan in the middle of a magical battle he never could have anticipated!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY NOTTINGHAM (MR)

(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk (CA) Cully Hamner

MCS LEGACY: Nottingham #1 is a reprint of the critically acclaimed series with a special cover by Cully Hamner (RED, Detective Comics). In this twisted medieval noir, the Sheriff of Nottingham hunts a serial killer with a penchant for tax collectors. The Sheriff's investigation makes him the target of England's most nefarious power-brokers. That's to say nothing of the Merry Men, terrorists lurking amongst the trees of Sherwood, led by, an enigma known only as "Hood."

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 2.99

NOTTINGHAM #10 (OF 10) CVR A VOLK & ROMANO (MR)

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

The Sheriff of Nottingham deals with the terrifying consequences of the attempt to rescue King Richard. Marian makes her final move.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POTIONS INC #3 (OF 5)

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Stelladia (CA) Natasha Alterici

Geneva takes Ran and the twins to the one person on Earth who possesses the other half of the Fordstone, and boy does he have a story to tell. From him they learn about the Fordstone's origins and the powerful wizard, Kanavin Goras, whose plan nearly destroyed Earth and Primaterra both. Naturally Goras' lust for power wasn't quenched all those years ago.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPEED REPUBLIC TP VOL 01

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A) Emanuele Parascandolo (CA) Natasha Alterici

In the future, Europe has united under one man, The Autocrat. He rules the apocalyptic landscape from corporate monopolies with a vision of unity that is gospel to some, but hollow to others. To distract the 99% from their poor and empty lives, they are given the opportunity to compete in the Grand Race. A marathon street race through Europe where only one driver can make it to the end and win a life of luxury. Sebastian Valencia enters with the hope that winning this race can make up for his wasted past, but along the way he starts to question what kind of future he is actually buying into. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 17.99

TIGERS TONGUE #2 CVR A IGBOKWE

(W) Olivia Stephens (A) Diansakhu Banton-Perry (CA) Odera Igbokwe

Twin princesses Kelindi and Aridani must compete in three trials to fulfill an ancient prophecy and decide who will inherit the Claw's throne. The first trial, the Trial of Mind, forces Kelindi and Aridani to navigate a treacherous forest that reveals uncomfortable truths of The Tiger's People's rise to power.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BATTLECATS TP VOL 01 HUNT FOR DIRE BEAST (MAY181863)

(W) Mark London (A) Andy King, Alejandro Giraldo, Julian Gonzalez (A / CA) Michael Camelo

Follow Kelthan, Vaela, Zorien, Kaleera, and Mekkar as they undertake a perilous quest through different regions in pursuit of The Beast while unearthing dark secrets, and even darker enemies. Valderia and the Battlecats will never be the same.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BATTLECATS TP VOL 02 FALLEN LEGACY (OCT191970)

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

Follow our heroes as they face a series of trials to prove their loyalty to King Eramad before the start of the violent season known as, Rorinhal. All the while, Valadar and the Darkats are marching through Valderia determined to bring the Eramad dynasty to its knees. Witness a clash of ideals years in the making with the latest volume of Battlecats! Collects issues #1-6.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 17.99

BATTLECATS TALES OF VALDERIA TP VOL 01 (JUL201275)

(W) Ben Goldsmith (A / CA) Atagun Ilhan

Collects all four issues of the Battlecats anthology plus the 2019 Halloween Comic Fest with art by Mauricio Villarreal. In addition to those five issues, this volume includes never-before-seen Battlecats lore and art that adds to the already lush world of Valderia.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99