Maddie Frost Auctioned Rights To Her First Graphic Novel, Wombats!

Wombats! is the a debut early graphic novel by author-illustrator Maddie Frost, which tells the story of a wombat couple Albert and Pickles, and their friend Platters, tackle camping and face a Wholly Moon Beast. The two Wombats! books that have been won at auction by Aneeka Kalia at Viking will be published in the spring of 2023 and then the spring of 2024. Maddie Frost's agent Andrea Morrison at Writers House negotiated the deal.

Maddie Frost is a children's author-illustrator from Massachusetts. She has illustrated lots of books, including six author-illustrated titles of books, with Wombats as her seventh and first in a comic book format. Last week she saw the publication of illustrated book Capybara Is Friends With Everyone from HarperKids.

Viking Press (formally Viking Penguin, also listed as Viking Books) is an American publishing company now owned by Penguin Random House. It was founded in New York City on March 1, 1925, by Harold K. Guinzburg and George S. Oppenheim and then acquired by the Penguin Group in 1975. Viking publishes approximately 75 books a year. It has published both successful commercial fiction and acclaimed literary fiction and non-fiction, and its paperbacks are most often published by Penguin Books. One of the largest literary agencies in the world, the New York-based Writers House was founded by Al Zuckerman, a former novelist, TV writer, and teacher of playwriting at Yale.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.