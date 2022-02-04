Maestro: World War M #1 Preview: Welcome Back, Emil

The abomination awakens to a world ruled by The Maestro in this apocalyptic preview of Maestro: World War M #1, in stores Wednesday. But to be honest, Los Angeles really doesn't look all that different. Check out the preview below.
Maestro: World War M #1
by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Carlos Pacheco
THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PETER DAVID'S MAESTRO TRILOGY BEGINS! A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before the might of the Maestro! Finally, he may now reign over his kingdom with a firm green fist. Except he didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with Namor and Doom! And this dangerous new alliance is ready for war – WORLD WAR M!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton
On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620143300111
| Rated T+
$4.99
Varants:
75960620143300121 – MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 MCGUINNESS VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620143300131 – MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 RON LIM VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620143300141 – MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 LUBERA VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620143300151 – MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 PERALTA DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US
Cover image for 75960620143300111 Maestro: World War M #1, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry & Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620143300121 MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 MCGUINNESS VARIANT, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620143300131 MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 RON LIM VARIANT, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620143300141 MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 LUBERA VARIANT, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620143300151 MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 1 PERALTA DESIGN VARIANT, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620143300111 Maestro: World War M #1, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry & Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620143300111 Maestro: World War M #1, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry & Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620143300111 Maestro: World War M #1, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry & Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620143300111 Maestro: World War M #1, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry & Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620143300111 Maestro: World War M #1, by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry & Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from marvel
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.