Maestro: World War M #1 Preview: Welcome Back, Emil

The abomination awakens to a world ruled by The Maestro in this apocalyptic preview of Maestro: World War M #1, in stores Wednesday. But to be honest, Los Angeles really doesn't look all that different. Check out the preview below.

Maestro: World War M #1

by Peter David & German Peralta & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Carlos Pacheco

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PETER DAVID'S MAESTRO TRILOGY BEGINS! A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before the might of the Maestro! Finally, he may now reign over his kingdom with a firm green fist. Except he didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with Namor and Doom! And this dangerous new alliance is ready for war – WORLD WAR M!

