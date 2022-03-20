Maestro: World War M #2 Preview: Under the Sea

Even the Maestro knows it's better down where it's wetter in this preview of Maestro: World War M #2. It's especially a nice place if you're going to have a battle with a guy who sets himself on fire. Check out the preview below.

Maestro: World War M #2

by Peter David & German Peralta, cover by Carlos Pacheco

BATTLE AT PACIFICA! The Maestro is out for revenge against those who attacked him, which has led him straight to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, right into the underwater city ruled by the Sub-Mariner, Namor! But the Maestro might be outmatched…or, more likely, out-limbed.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620143300211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620143300221 – MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 2 PERALTA DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620143300231 – MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M 2 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $3.99 US

