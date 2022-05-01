Magic the Gathering #14 Preview: A Magic Solution?

All this trouble for a stupid Cauldron of Eternity in this preview of Magic the Gathering #14… when they have them at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $39.99! Boy, are these Planeswalkers going to feel foolish when they figure that out. Check out the preview below.

MAGIC THE GATHERING #14

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220841

MAR220842 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #14 CVR B HIDDEN SPARK INTERMIX – $4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

The planeswalkers journey to Locthwain to find the Cauldron of Eternity, and finally uncover the identity of the specter haunting Niko's steps. Many knights have fallen in their quest for the Cauldron-if our heroes find it, they must prove their worth. But if they can succeed, they just might discover the identity of the specter… and the dangerous implications of that knowledge!

In Shops: 5/4/2022

SRP: $4.99

