Magma Comix Launch With Comics With Big Names In April 2024 Solicits

Magma launch Principles Of Necromancy #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Eamon Winkle, Silicon Bandits #1 by Jason Starr & Dalibor Talaji

Article Summary Magma Comix debuts in April 2024 featuring writers of The Outsiders and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Principles Of Necromancy #1 brings horror with writers Kelly and Lanzing and artist Winkle.

Silicon Bandits #1 explores a high-stakes heist in a future of AI, by Starr and Talaji.

Variant covers and rich storytelling liken Magma Comix to the well-regarded Vault Comics.

Magma Comix, as previously spotlighted by Bleeding Cool, is launching in April 2024 with two comic books from a few big names, with The Principles Of Necromancy by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, currently of The Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek, with horror artist Eamon Winkle. And Silicon Bandits by Jason Starr of Wolverine Max and Ant-Man: Natural Enemy, with Dalibor Talaji of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. Is this the new Vault Comics? Feels a lot like it…

PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY #1 CVR A WINKLE

MAGMA COMIX

FEB241555

FEB241556 – PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY #1 CVR B HEIDERSDORF

FEB241557 – PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV ROBERTSON

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Eamon Winkle

While brave knights and dangerous monsters wage endless war, business is booming for Dr. Jakob Eyes, a traveling physician whose arcane remedies are the closest thing to magic the world knows. These gruesome miracles are only stepping stones for Dr. Eyes' ultimate ungodly goal: to overcome death itself. And now, a band of decimated barbarians, desperate to bargain for their lives, may just make the ideal next test subjects…

The phenomenal writing duo of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) return to creator-owned comics with this macabre series brought to life by the evocatively horrific art of Eamon Winkle. Each issue features a variant cover by Jana Heidersdorf (Dark Souls)!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SILICON BANDITS #1 CVR A TALAJI

MAGMA COMIX

FEB241558

FEB241559 – SILICON BANDITS #1 CVR B PARLOV

FEB241560 – SILICON BANDITS #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV DEODATO

(W) Jason Starr (A) Dakbor Talajic (CA) Dalibor Talajic

In a near future where automation has caused mass unemployment, programmers Kenji and Aurora's careers seemed safe. But when they are suddenly fired, the couple hatches a desperate plan: assemble the perfect bank-heist crew out of androids they programmed. The ensuing crime spree goes perfectly… until betrayal and sentience emerge in equally devastating turns!

Crime novelist and comic author Jason Starr (Wolverine Max, Ant-Man: Natural Enemy) reunites with Casual Fling collaborator Dalibor Talaji? (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe) in a tale with enough twists and turns to fry your circuits! Each issue features a variant cover by Goran Parlov (The Punisher)!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

