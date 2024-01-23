Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Collin Kelly, Dalibor Talajic, Eamon Winkle, Jackson Lanzing, jason starr, Magma Comix, Megan Huan, steve orlando

Orlando, Huang, Winkle, Starr, Talajić, Lanzing & Kelly at Magma

Magma Comix announced comics by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Eamon Winkle, Jason Starr, Dalibor Talajić, Steve Orlando, and Megan Huang.

Magma Comix has announced a first wave of creators for the publisher's forthcoming creator-owned titles, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Eamon Winkle, Jason Starr, Dalibor Talajić, Steve Orlando, and Megan Huang.

Magma Comix launched at Heavy Metal in 2020, but last summer, Magma Comix announced it was publishing separately from Heavy Metal, which has seemingly ceased publication. Magma Comix founder and CEO Denton J. Tipton, Editor-in-Chief Bobby Curnow, Sales and Marketing Manager Joel Elad and Operations Manager Mike Ford state that all creators signed to the publisher receive a fair and transparent deal with advance royalties, as well as first-look deals with partners to be revealed. And that the publisher will offer direct market support through a multi-distributor approach with simple, low-risk ordering for retailers, including returnability and a limited number of variant covers. And these arfe the PR friendly quotes the creators have provided.

"From moment one, Magma was the perfect home for The Scale Trade–building this wildly modern, boldly provocative dragon tale with Megan has been a dream, but that dream wouldn't be possible without the support of an aggressive, forward-thinking publisher dedicated to supporting creators and laying the foundation for this business's future. An idea is a seed–but without a rich creative ecosystem like Magma, that seed would never have a chance to grow." —Steve Orlando "Magma is poised to become the next big name in creator-owned comics. It's been invigorating to work with such a top-notch team, including one of my favorite collaborators, Dalibor Talajić, and to have the creative freedom to tell the stories we want to tell." —Jason Starr "I'm looking forward to releasing my new series with Magma. Of all the homes that this book could have landed with, I'm so happy that it is included as one of Magma's launch titles!" —Megan Huang "It's been seven years since the Hivemind set our sights on a creator-owned comics series – and in Magma, we found a likeminded group of passionate professionals prepared to build a new home for creators to thrive. We're thrilled to help launch this new publisher who've been so supportive of our strangest instincts – and we can't wait for readers to see the imaginative stories on the horizon!" —Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly "Working with Jackson and Collin on this book has been an absolute blast, and I'm eternally grateful for the opportunity to bring their creative vision to life. From the beginning we were hooked onto the same wavelength, playing off each other's ideas and excitement while developing character design and building the world. Honestly, it never felt like work, just having a great time." —Eamon Winkle

And as for the Magnma suits?

"They say comics will break your heart, but comics will also mend your soul," said Magma Comix Founder and CEO, Denton Tipton. "The best stories have that power, and we need to do better for the people that create them. To that end, Magma is blessed to be working with such talented storytellers who hold comics dear in their hearts and their souls." "Surely one of the most potent drugs in the world is the thrill of creation and I can confidently say our creators must be off their heads at this point," said Magma Comix Editor-in-Chief, Bobby Curnow. "All of our teams are pouring everything they have into their books, creating some of the best comics I've read in my fifteen years of editing. It's been a real pleasure to help bring these stories into the world"

Magma Comix begins its title rollout this week…

