Magneto Returns As Orchis Splits In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

Magneto returns, songs are sung as Orchis splits, in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

The reading order of the X-Men Krakoan books is a little mixed up this week, as it has been the last few weeks, with certain X-Men titles taking place after books that have yet to be published. But the official reading order for today has Invincible Iron Man before Resurrection Of Magneto and it should probably be the other way around. But we have Resurrection Of Magneto #4, Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace #2, Wolverine #47, X-Men Unlimited Infinity #134 and Invincible Iron Man #4, all out today.

As the Sentinel Stark Buster Armor becomes more like a birthing chamber for Tony Stark, running through his long history as scientist and son, inventor and Iron Man, as well as his new alliances. And Magneto? Depends which one.

There's the one that Tony Stark is hallucinating in his own book.

And the one in his own book, back from the dead, out in the ocean dealing with an Orchis sea base the only way he knows how, as they wonder where The Stark Sentinels are. Destroyed by Iron Man in Australia, though thare are still a few around in New York too, with Emma Frost, Ms Marvel and the rest of the X-Men fighting Orchis.

Iron Man should probably come after Ms Marvel as well, who is off in space trying to get home this week.

While Wolverine is also still in Krakoa in his title.

I mean, he's not the only Wolverine there of course.

Ms Marvel has bumped into Lila Cheney, who Nightcrawler presumed had died in Krakoa, but seems like she was nowhere around then.

But Feilong realises that he is as much a victim of what Orchis actually is.

And maybe, just maybe, it's time for the human side of Orchis to team up with the mutants to fight the AI Orchis, who were always in charge.

He's not the only one with AI issues this week, Ms Marvel is a direct target of it.

Oh look, that's where the Stark Sentinels went.

And Orchis much-mentioned plans to deal with Magneto's powers come to the fore.

And are about as effective as a chocolate espresso machine.

It's not the only gruesome scene going down in X-Men comics today.

X-Men Unlimited finds somewhere to stick a sword…

While Ms Marvel is even worse, creating Mojoverse versions of The Room and Breaking Bad.

There are not enough trigger warnings in the world for that one.

Magneto knows the T-shirt Quentin Quire once wore. Igt was one that the Beast referenced the other week in X-Force #50…

Remember Quentin Quire back then?

But Quentin can't wear T-shirts any more…

Mojo has got the Otherworld mutant poison Blightswill…

The Exiles have gotten a Krakoan death seed…

Magneto has got a circuit to build…

And a place to be. So he does, jumping from Resurrection Of Magneto to Invincible Iron Man.

Time to sing a song.

The same Lila Cheney one that Nightcrawler and Silver Sable sang in Uncanny Spider-Man…

Any cosplayers want to do this for real during convention season? We handily have the full lyrics. Maybe Chvrches could put out a version…

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240697

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patch Zircher (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark's greatest accomplishment may have just become the world's most advanced coffin. Trapped within a deactivated armor, Tony must face down his demons and his legacy. Can Iron Man escape. or will mutantkind's hopes die along with him? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

MS MARVEL MUTANT MENACE #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240652

(W) Vellani, Iman (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Carlos E. Gomez

THE (IN)FAMOUS X-MAN! Now that Kamala is very notably and very publicly an X-Man, she is attracting all sorts of attention…and you know who uses attention as currency? That's right – it's the return of the X-Men's old media mogul mastermind – MOJO! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240686

(W) Al Ewing (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Stefano Caselli

RETURN OF THE KING! The Master of Magnetism has returned to the world…but it is not the world he left. Nor is Magneto the same man who left it. Has death changed him for the better, or for the worse? And when he sees what ORCHIS has done to mutantkind…will it change him again? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE #47

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240707

(W) Victor Lavalle, Ben Percy (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Leinil Yu

SAVAGE ESCAPE! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 7!

LAURA KINNEY must escape the clutches of the SAVAGE SABRETOOTH! Will VICTOR CREED'S WEAPON spell the end for LOGAN? A can't-miss issue! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #134

Published: April 08, 2024

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciler: Phillip Sevy

The Externals have destroyed X-Corps Island! But Dani and the rest of her mutant resistance aren't about to take that lying down…it's time to go on the offensive! Plus: Arrako's blade, Solem, joins the fight!

