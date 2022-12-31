Man Allegedly Murdered Wife For Not Supporting Opening a Comic Store

Two weeks ago, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, announced Stephen Capaldi, aged 57, had been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Elizabeth Capaldi, who was reported missing nearly two months ago. Stephen Capaldi and is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. Previously, it was reported that he had stated "the night before his wife disappeared, he described holding hands on the couch with his wife watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer together before bed." However, a grand jury report details, alongside internet search history, "an increasing amount of evidence presented against the defendant."

One such point of evidence was a collection of narratives about Stephen Capaldi's large credit card debt, his purchase and selling of thousands of dollars worth of comic books, the presence (or lack thereof) of the $13,000 he claimed was stolen from the basement, and even an alleged motive related to all of the immediately foregoing: "the fact that he had found someone (his mistress) that he loved and who supported his dream of opening a comic book store with his brother while his wife did not."

Capaldi has been charged with third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse. It is reported that charges were reduced "as part of a negotiation agreement with authorities, who allege he assisted them in recovering a portion of her remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport last week" but that authorities believe that was just one of multiple locations used for the disposal of the body. Matt Weintraub stated that Stephen Capaldi is expected to plead guilty. The case will be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler. You can watch the press conference from earlier this month, below.