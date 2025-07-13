Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: manga, Manga Mavericks Books

Manga Mavericks Books Announces 4 New Manga Titles for Fall 2025

Indie publisher Manga Mavericks Books announced four new manga titles at Anime Expo 2025, including First Time in Taiwan and Great Metal God.

Manga Mavericks, a new manga publisher serving North America, announced three licensed titles during its panel at Anime Expo that will be added to its print and digital catalog this Fall. These titles will also be made available early to paid subscribers of the Manga Mavericks Substack newsletter, which will add a manga-reading feature for select titles from Manga Mavericks Books starting on July 16th.

FIRST TIME IN TAIWAN: A DELICIOUS ADVENTURE!

By Muta Yuki

Print SRP: $7.99 / Digital SRP: $3.99 ·

44 pages · ISBN: 9781968054120 · For Readers 13+ ·

Available October 2025

Told through the visage of cute animal avatars, this delicious manga travelogue follows the journey of a mangaka and friends' as they explore Taiwan via both illustrations and photography. Readers can pull up a chair and enjoy the deliciousness in this release without the need to worry about calories!

GREAT METAL GOD

By Iwakuni Kogyo ·

Print SRP: $8.99 / Digital SRP: $4.99 · 64 pages ·

ISBN: 9781968054137 · For Readers 13+ ·

Available November 2025

Jump into the cockpit of a sci-fi-like fairy tale of colossal proportions! In GREAT METAL GOD, an unknown steel visitor descends from the heavens, leaving destruction in its wake. Mankind's struggles are in vain before the metal marauder, however, salvation comes from an unlikely source –an ancient ritual and a young girl's resolve. Told almost completely without text, instead utilizing page after page of incredible artwork, readers will fall to their knees before the Great Metal God's advent.

PRINCESS DA HUANG & OTHER TALES

By Ohtori ·

Print SRP: $9.99 / Digital SRP: $4.99 · 68 pages ·

ISBN: 9781968054144 · For Readers 13+ ·

Available December 2025

In the whimsical, beautiful, and very dangerous world of Princess Da Huang, humans live alongside bizarre creatures. This anthology spins several fairy tale-like stories where ordinary people and the supernatural intersect. From puppets with minds of their own to bizarre dragons with human faces, each page of this beautifully illustrated anthology will surprise and delight readers.

I'LL SEE YOU AT EBISU STUDIOS Vol. 1

By Nishu

Print SRP: $14.99 / Digital SRP: $9.99 · 72 pages ·

ISBN: 9781968054151 · For Readers 13+ ·

Available October 2025

At Ebisu Studios, run-of-the-mill animator Inojima is troubled. His favorite soda is missing from the company vending machine, and the young production assistant Kano won't stop confessing his love every chance he gets. Is it a one-sided workplace romance? Or will their relationship move forward, frame by frame?

