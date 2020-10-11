Mark Millar Explains It All About Netflix and Millarworld

Mark Millar has seen a number of people talking about upcoming Netflix/Millarworld TV series/films as being adaptations of his comic books published through Image Comics. But on Twitter, he wanted to set the record straight and, basically explain it all. Anyway, he laid it all out on Twitter.

No shows/ movies created at Netflix after our 2017 sale is based on a comic. I create in-house with group of designers & some of these later become comics. Magic Order, Sharkey, Space Bandits & Prodigy all created this way.

The franchises sold in the 2017 company sale were all based on creator-owned comics (Reborn, Jupiter's Legacy, Huck, etc), but it's the other way around now I'm creating these in-house as shows/ movies. The comics all come later and entirely Netflix-owned.

I've seen articles mistakenly refer to Millarworld having a deal, but the company bought by Netflix like Disney bought Marvel. I signed separate deal as an exec & create these new franchises in-house, producing as comics with amazing artists as I never want to stop comics.

I create something in-house, write up the story in intense scriptment detail & work with designers to get the looks right. About 80% of these I'll do as comics one year later.

Michael Bacall had my scripts & designs for Sharkey about a year before the comic, for example. The Netflix guys have been awesome, just happily indulging my desire to keep doing comics and hiring me the most expensive artists. It's a perfect arrangement :)

After Netflix bought the company they did a separate deal to have me come in as President & create new stuff/ sequels. Not everything will be comics as they take me ages, but most of them will come out as comics eventually as it's the form I love most.

Two things I did last year will never be comics, but most I can't un-see as eventual comics. There's nothing more exciting to me than getting comic pages back.