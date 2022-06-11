Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis

Mark Millar just claimed in his most recent newsletter that he has "just nicked Marvel's best artist". By which he means he has stolen them, rather than cut them with a scalpel. But also that "in the interest of fairness we've stolen's DC's top guy too!!" The phrasing means that they are presumably both male. Now, the current belief is that Marvel's top artist is Pepe Larraz, defined as the Jim Lee of today, while DC Comics' best artist is Jorge Jimenez who is defined as the Marc Silvestri of his day. Or vice versa. But there are plenty of others you might want to mention, including Christian Ward, Peach Momoko, Howard Porter, Marco Checchetto, Emanuela Lupacchino, Esad Ribic, Max Sarin, Lucas Werneck, Bryan Hitch… – okay it's not going to be Bryan Hitch, but there are so many to choose from. And whoever it is, Mark will declare them as the best artists of DC and Marvel. He continues;

"In a Reservoir Dogs style smash and grab, Millarworld has snatched the two greatest artists in comics right now, but we're actually going to save the announcement until next month when we can show you exactly what they're drawing. One of them might involve Nemesis, by the way, and you're going to love it. More on this in July."

In 2009, Mark Millar and Steve McNiven published a Millarworld book through Marvel Comics called Nemesis about a super villain being hunted by cops. The series was then supposed to return in 2012 as Nemesis Returns or Nemesis 2. Then it was delayed until 2013. Then nothing.

We were told ten years ago, "In order to help facilitate the timeliness of the Nemesis Returns, Steve has teamed up with two exciting new talents and opened a new studio endeavour, Carbon Sun Studios" and that "Nemesis means a lot to me and I want it to be the best of my stuff out there," said McNiven. "I want it done right, and we'll make sure Nemesis gets his due."

The comic book saw the charismatic supervillain Nemesis target Chief Inspector Blake Morrow ostensibly over what Morrow did to his father. He hijacks Air Force One over the District of Columbia, takes the United States president before crashing the plane into Washington D.C., killing hundreds, and then tens of thousands with poison gas, simply to taunt the conservative Morrow. He kidnaps Morrow's family, forcing them to reveal his wife had an affair, his son is gay and that his daughter had a secret abortion before artificially inseminating Morrow's daughter with his son's sperm, with her womb rigged to collapse if abortion was attempted. It was a different time. Or something. It's eventually revealed that the Nemesis identity is one owned by a company that arranges for rich people to become supervillains. And that a new one will arise.

The rights to make a Nemesis film were optioned by 20th Century Fox. Tony Scott was set to direct it before his death, in conjunction with his Scott Free production company. In 2010 Joe Carnahan was reportedly working on the screenplay for the film and was confirmed as the director two years later, also as a writer of the script with his brother Matthew Carnahan. The rights however lapsed and in 2015 Warner Bros acquired them to adapt it. In May 2021, Millar stated that Emerald Fennell had written the latest draft of the screenplay. And now… more Nemesis ten years late? Hell, if Miracleman and Fables can do it, why not?

Mark Millar's latest book, Prodigy: The Icarus Society #1 goes to FOC on Monday night, by Millar and Matteo Buffagni.

PRODIGY ICARUS SOCIETY #1 (OF 5) CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY220061

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Matteo Buffagni

MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE MAGIC ORDER and KING OF SPIES writer MARK MILLAR launches a brand-new five-issue series starring EDISON CRANE, his favorite creation-and this time he's brought along amazing Star Wars artist MATTEO BUFFAGNI to blow you all away.

Edison Crane is the world's smartest man, but what happens when he's targeted by an entire CLUB of geniuses who also fly too close to the sun? Meet THE ICARUS SOCIETY.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99

