Mark Millar To Spin-Off 3 Series From Big Game & Superman in 2024

Mark Millar has released an inordinate amount of previews for some of his upcoming Millarworld comic book titles coming through Image Comics in 2023. And, as a fellow member and investor in Blacks, I would be remiss if I weren't to share them with those not party to a funny handshake from the Surrey man himself. He posts out in his newsletter, "Right, today's my last day at work. I'm wrapping up until January and hammering back into work on the third day of the New Year to watch a new cut of American Jesus episodes 1 and 2 and get stuck into The Ambassadors sequel and the three other books launching out of the Big Game crossover event". And as for Netflix, "The Magic Order writing room is going gangbusters at the moment under one of the best showrunners working in television. This is our next thing shooting, closely followed by Huck, which we're planning as another on-going live-action series. On the film side, Prodigy is our priority and as you know the collection of the second trade hits stores in January. We'll be making an announcement about another movie we're doing in January, fast-tracking this because we're all so excited about it, but you have to get that turkey eaten before we spill the beans on this one." While also saying "if all goes to plan and I'm ahead on my various Netflix roles in 2023, I'm going to carve some time out in 2024 and do not only that Superman project I mentioned, but also a big, even more ambitious idea I've been playing with for a while."

I wonder how far-reaching Mark Millar's exclusivity on that Netflix deal is? Anyway are some previews for comics coming in 2023 first. Such as Night Club, drawn by Juanan Ramírez, the $2 comic that Marvel totally solicited a spoiler for with the upcoming Unforgiven series,

Then we have more from the Magic Order, the series that Mark Millar managed to get Deadline to make some spurious claims about. With this fourth series drawn by Dike Ruan.

Nemesis Reloaded, by Mark Millar and Jorge Jimenez, waiting under the bed of the Starlight Granny reviewer maybe?

Jupiter's Legacy Finale by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards.

The Ambassadors Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Karl Kerschl, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel, Matteo Buffagni and Matteo Scalera.

And Big Game by Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz.