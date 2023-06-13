Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ahoy comics, cereal, Mark Russell, Peter Snejbjerg

Mark Russell & Peter Snejbjerg Collect Their Cereal From Ahoy Comics

Amongst the #ComicsBrokeMe tags this week, a number of creators were keen to point out comics publisher Ahoy Comics was an outlier

Amongst the #ComicsBrokeMe tags this week, a number of creators were keen to point out comics publisher Ahoy Comics was an outlier. Peter Krause tweeted " Let me add–my page rate went DOWN between my first (the Eisner-nominated DAREDEVIL: ROAD WARRIOR) and second job at Marvel–down nearly 20%. Ahoy Comics pays me better than Marvel." Eric Palicki responded "Ahoy is the best company I have ever worked for and it is not even close" and Sarah Burrini added "Never got paid better than at Ahoy Comics!"

Which makes it even nicer to talk about a new Ahoy Comics collection, Cereal, described as "a dark, distinctly adult, and lovingly funny take on an earlier generation's beloved monsters from writer Mark Russell and artist Peter Snejbjerg." The volume collects every chapter from Ahoy's Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter Of… anthologies, as well as an all-new three-part conclusion. Cereal will be available in comic book stores on the 12th of October 2023 and in bookstores on the 11th of October. Maybe it need its own hashtag, #ComicsBreakfast ?

They lurk in the shadows—and in your shopping cart. The dangerous and the damned, the monstrous and the mutilated, the devils who snarl at innocent children from boxes of sugar cereal. AHOY Comics is proud (and slightly terrified) to present CEREAL, a dark, distinctly adult, and lovingly funny take on an earlier generation's beloved monsters from writer Mark Russell (Second Coming) and artist Peter Snejbjerg (BPRD: Hell on Earth, The Boys). The volume collects every chapter from AHOY's Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter of… anthologies, as well as an all-new three-part conclusion. "Monsters play such an expansive role in our collective conscience, being used for everything from giving face to our deepest fears to selling us breakfast cereal," said Russelll. "This book looks at monsters from every angle at once. It sees them as we are — as cartoonish but scary, as comical, and yet, still sad." The Marquis de Cocoa, recently transformed into a vampire, braves the agony of sunrise to throw his famous breakfast parties, where he plays his deadly games with such oddly familiar characters as the Quaker, Beau Berrie, and The Brute. This is their secret backstory, a chilling tale of a war of monsters who kill without remorse and stay crunchy in milk. Three climatic chapters—42 never-before-published pages of comics—complete this volume which ComicMix called "a satirical farce of everything that's near and dear to every kid who grew up watching Hammer monster movies and eating cereal for breakfast." "CEREAL is a delicious slice of satire," said AHOY Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "I can't wait for readers to load up on pop rocks, down a bunch of soda, and discover the charm of The Marquis de Cocoa, the Quaker, Beau Berrie, and The Brute."

