Mark Waid & Dan Mora's Batman/Superman: World's Finest For 2022

Once upon a time, Mark Waid was blocked from writing Superman comic books at DC Comics by Paul Levitz and then when the offer of Action Comics was withdrawn by Dan DiDio over personal intra-office politics, Waid refused to work for DC Comics again as a result, and also had beef with the EIC Bob Harras. Since the change of executives at the helm, in last year's DC Editorial bloodbath, however, that situation has also changed, and we know he is writing a Superman project for Bryan Hitch. But that's not his only Superman project.

Confirmed by DC media partner Polygon, as Batman/Superman: World's Finest by Mark Waid and Dan Mora that "Batman and Superman themselves will team with … the Doom Patrol? Readers will be able to get a first taste of Waid and Mora's plans for the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel in the back up story Detective Comics #1050, due out on Jan. 25, 2022. Mora has already released a peek at the classic Batman and Superman looks he's using for the story."

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they're together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora! In the not-too-distant past, Superman's powers are super-charged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo … and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham's own dark vengeance: the Batman. A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend … enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid. It's the world's greatest superheroes from the world's greatest comic book talent in an epic comic book experience that kicks off the next big events in the DCU. Get ready, it's time to soar.

And two of the covers released make a very unofficial meme official for the first time, recreated by Chip Zdarsky.