Mark Waid & David Lapham's Bad Idea First Supper In Diamond Previews

Last week, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that the June edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally today, would feature a new Bad Idea comic book, The First Supper, by Mark Waid and David Lapham, as an eight-page comic book printed in the catalogue itself, from page 485 onwards. And now we can get a peek of it.

Bad Idea is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year Bad Idea announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie.

Recently they have started talking about Bad Idea Part Two and have doubled the size of their retail footprint to 200 stores, including all the forbidden Planets of both varieties. What this comic means for Bad IDea and Diamond going forward, we have yet to hear. But presumably it must mean something.

And yes, it does remind me a lot of how Jim Shooter launched Defiant with a Warriors of Plasm#0 exclusive and bound inside Diamond Previews catalogue almost thirty years ago. Dinesh Shamdasani, who revived the Valiant Entertainment publisher that Shooter founded, may have had inspiration there, and a chance to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary as well.

Bad Idea has still not announced, solicited or launched a new comic series since December of last year. But they did create new comics to be given away with doughnuts, or invisible slabbed comics, or if you found Matt Kindt and San Diego Comic-Con and tackled him to the ground. But at their Bad Idea First Customer Pin Tiki Party at San Diego Comic-Con, they were showing off a lot of art for… something, from Lewis LaRosa, Ramon Villalobos, Alberto Ponticelli, David Lapham and more. Well, we know what the Lapham artwork was for now, I guess.

Bad Idea states that they are returning this Novemberwith what they promise is "a mammoth two-part slate of comic books to rival any that have come before" with seven new titles, being directly distributed to stores, not through Diamond. and are offering a blind pre-order from now until September 7th before you know what they are. The first ten people to pre-order all seven titles at each participating destination store will get a sticker. That's right, a sticker. A sticker that can be redeemed to get different endings to the comics you buy. Perhaps a choose your own adventure title in the mix?

We'll know for sure the day after the pre-order deadline when all the stories, titles and creators are being revealed. And this time, Bleeding Cool has also learned that all pre-orders are "guaranteed first printing fulfillment regardless of any allocations." Perhaps to try and avoid a repeat of the heavy allocations that occurred on their final release, Odinn's Eye. Also of note, Bad Idea says "we have plans for you haters". Something we understand involves New York Comic-Con.

Some people are trying to upsell today's Diamond Previews on eBay with requests of up to $150. No bites yet though.