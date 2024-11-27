Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Justice League Unlmited, martian manhunter

Martian Manhunter & Inferno in Justice League Unlimited #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited #1 introduces the mysterious techno-terrorist group Inferno.

Martian Manhunter faces a potential new threat with possible alien origins.

The Justice League grapples with a power vacuum after Darkseid's death.

Speculation mounts on whether Inferno is Martian, hinting at deeper mysteries.

Previously, running DC Comics gossip, I wrote "Inferno – they are the fire that transforms. Flames in disguise?" as well as asking "Are we really going to get Batman and the Justice League vs Aliens?" Well today's Justice League Unlimited #1 pours some light on these…

… as the solicitation for Justice League Unlimited #4 reads, "With the team racing to put out multiple villainous fires at once, the mystery surrounding the Martian Manhunter deepens, and the techno-terrorist group Inferno makes its boldest move yet…as their secret leader is revealed".

Well, in today's Justice League Unlimited #1 we get to meet Inferno… whoever they are…

And they have some words to give back as well. Here's a look at that fourth issue cover for a better glimpse at their Eye Of Sauron…

Given Martian Manhunter's fear and vulnerability to flame, at a genetic level, is it too much to presume that maybe Inferno may be alien, even Martian in origin? But that is just pure speculation… and yes did also ask "Is Air Wave what he seems? He does seem to have gotten a lot younger since we last saw him." But we can leave all that for later.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WATCHTOWER RISES! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor, Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice–it all begins here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024 JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #4 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WORLD IS ABLAZE! As the Justice League reels from the horrors inacted by the Parademon Horde, a new threat arises across space…and time. With the team racing to put out multiple villainous fires at once, the mystery surrounding the Martian Manhunter deepens, and the techno-terrorist group Inferno makes its boldest move yet…as their secret leader is revealed! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

