Thirteen pieces of gossip about upcoming DC Comics including Batgirl, Wonder Girl, Kyle Rayner, Nightwing, Renee Montoya and John Constantine
Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Gossip. Nightwing
Thirteen Pieces Of Gossip About Upcoming DC Comics
Thirteen pieces of gossip about upcoming DC Comics including Batgirl, Wonder Girl, Kyle Rayner, Nightwing, Renee Montoya and John Constantine
Article Summary
- Batgirl sees the past, not the future, challenging her role as Oracle in upcoming DC stories.
- John Constantine's antics continue, lighting up the Watchtower with his rebellious smoker persona.
- Narratives unravel as Superman's future, solar enigmas, and Sun troubles simmer in DC Comics.
- Nightwing gains a new pet from the We3 universe, while mysterious Unseeing lurk in Gotham and space.
Some DC Gossip has been coming Bleeding Cool way. Some of it made for entire articles such as The New Powers Of The DC Universe, the Return of Deathstroke, a new Gotham By Gaslight: League For Justice series, Superman getting a rather horrific future, Wonder Woman fans getting what they really want, and more to come. But here are thirteen more snippets to look out for across DC All In…
- Batgirl cannot see the future. She is not an Oracle. She can only see the past… and past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
- In Wonder Woman, everything is just fine. You know, like the meme. Ask Cassie Landsmark.
- John Constantine can smoke on the Watchtower. Or at least no one is telling him no. Certainly not The Question.
- In the outreaches of space and on the streets of Gotham, there is the Unseeing. Is there a connection?
- Whether you are in Flash or Superman, something is up with the Sun. Might be worth a look, but shade your eyes. It's a bad month to be the Sun, certainly.
- Whether you are Kyle Rayner or Parasite, your future is bleak. While Green Arrow is keen to hide his beard again.
- Inferno – they are the fire that transforms. Flames in disguise?
- Nightwing has a new pet straight from We3
- Are we really going to get Batman and the Justice League vs Aliens?
- Is Alpha Wave what he seems? He does seem to have gotten a lot younger since we last saw him.
- The Watchtower has a Phantom Zone prison. I am not entirely sure that Superman is going to be down with that any more. Especially after listening to his dad.
- Will the Watchtower get Renee Montoya and Kathy Kane back together?
- Expect the return of Bruce Wayne's Shakespeare bust, with the Batcave trigger within. Now… how to make it continuity again?
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!