Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blade, marv wolfman, tomb of dracula

Marv Wolfman Returns to Tomb Of Dracula at Marvel Comics

Arriving in November, The Tomb Of Dracula legend Marv Wolfman returns to the series for a one-shot with artist David Cutler.

Arriving in November, The Tomb Of Dracula legend Marv Wolfman returns to the series for a one-shot with artist David Cutler for What If…? Dark and The Tomb Of Dracula. In which Dracula transforms Blade into a full vampire rather than the daywalker we know and love.

Home to some of the most memorable and thought-provoking stories in the Marvel Comics mythos, WHAT IF? was the series where anything could happen! Now it's back in WHAT IF…? DARK, a new series of special one-shots where the imaginations of comic creators run wild with dark twists on iconic stories! This November, Marvel Comics is proud to welcome back legendary writer Marv Wolfman as he teams up with artist David Cutler in WHAT IF…? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1!

Wolfman redefined comic book horror storytelling in his groundbreaking run of The Tomb of Dracula where he introduced Dracula to the Marvel Universe and co-created Blade and the daughter of Dracula, Lilith Drake. Now decades later, he'll revisit his mythology-molding work with a new What If…? story that asks the question, "WHAT IF…the legendary Dracula transformed BLADE the vampire slayer…into a vampire?!"

"In 1972 I was a fledgling comics writer who mostly wrote short 2 to 8 page 'monster' stories when Editor Roy Thomas asked if I'd like to write Tomb of Dracula, my very first series for Marvel, and the book that would jump-start my career," Wolfman recollected. "So it is a real thrill now that 50-plus years later Marvel asked me to once again dive into that pool with this very special What If…? story, and to bring back that great cast of characters that artist Gene Colan and I created so many years ago. Thank you, Marvel, for giving me the chance to play with old friends one last time."

"Getting Marv back on TOMB OF DRACULA is a bucket list check-off," says Exec. Editor Nick Lowe. "He hasn't lost a step and the opportunity to pair him with David Cutler and Scott Hanna to make a story that's both love letter and one of the scariest and creepiest and NEW vampire stories I've read made it all the better!"

The Tomb of Dracula was originally published from 1972 to 1979, over seventy issues. It featured a group of vampire hunters who fought Count Dracula and other supernatural menaces and debuted characters such as Blade, Hannibal King, Frank Drake and Deacon Frost. Marv Wolfman became a scripter with the seventh issue, and was penciled by Gene Colan, with Tom Palmer inking.

The Tomb Of Dracula will be published on the 8th of November from Marvel Comics.

WHAT IF…? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by DAVID CUTLER & SCOTT HANNA

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 11/8

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!