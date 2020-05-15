Marvel Adds Lithographs and Free Rare Variants For Back In Action.

Marvel Comics are adding to their Back In Action offerings to comic book stores coming out of shutdown. And they are beginning with what Marvel knows best, variant covers. All comic book retailers will be receiving a free copy of a rare ratio variant for the first week of June, to do with what they will. They'll also be getting Empyre propaganda folded posters to show in the store.

They will also be getting a free exclusive ten-copy bundle of a Joe Quesada Spider-Man lithograph showing Spider-Man enjoying his favourite Marvel Comics, on the second week of June. Then they will offer select rare variant covers at discount for the third week of June. For the fourth week of June, retailers will get bundles of ten free exclusive lithographs by Ron Lim, featuring the Hulk reading his favourite Marvel Comics.

Though nothing will come close to the credit amounts being refunded to comic book stores by Marvel as a result of their decision to impose additional discounts retroactively. What they will all look like, I'm sure we will get to see at some point.

So is your store Back In Action like Marvel Comics? Are Marvel comics staffers actually back in action in their offices yet? There does seem to be some disconnect between what is expected of comic book stores and how certain comic book publishers are behaving within their own businesses. Maybe a few comic book publishers might consider going behind the counter at a few comic book stores in states that are allowed to, just to get the feel of the whole thing. After all, they probably have plenty of promotional face masks in stock. Spider-Man all round? Batman will provide no protection.