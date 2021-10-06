Marvel Announces Homage Variants of Classic Marvel Comic Covers

What's old is new again! Did you ever wish you could experience the sensation of returning home from work one day to find your family has been replaced by imperfect doppelgangers, except, instead of your family, its beloved classic comic book covers, and instead of running screaming from your house knowing something sinister has replaced your loved ones, you run into your local comic book shop to shell out top dollar for the privilege of owning them? That's what Marvel is banking on with their new series of homage variant covers coming in January. The House of Ideas announced the variants in a press release:

This January, your favorite artists will pay tribute to some of the greatest comic book covers in Marvel history with all-new Homage Variant Covers. Featuring new artwork from superstar artists David Yardin, Will Sliney, Mike McKone, Creees Lee, Philip Tan, David Nakayama, Pete Woods, Ken Lashley, Stephen Mooney, and Marvel's Stormbreaker Peach Momoko, this exciting collection will allow fans to re-experience classic Marvel covers including takes on Wolverine, Spider-Man, Thor, and Hulk's first appearances as well as other historic moments!

Rehashing beloved things from the past in hopes of using nostalgia to drive the sales of new comics is, as we all know, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a set of ideas comprising Marvel's entire marketing strategy used to increase the sales of comics regardless of those comics actual content. That's not to say the content of the comics isn't necessarily good; only that it's irrelevant. Will it work once again? You know what they say about Marvel readers: there's one born every minute.

