Marvel Announces "Rise Of Emperor Doom" For 2025

Announced at New York Comic Con from Marvel Comics is Ryan North and R.B. Silva’s Rise Of Emperor Doom, for February 2025

Announced at New York Comic Con from Marvel Comics is Ryan North and R.B. Silva's Rise Of Emperor Doom, a five-issue event series tied to the upcoming One World Under Doom, and launching in February 2025. With the NYCC Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel with Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and Fantastic Four writer Ryan North talking up the new series and what it will mean for One World Under Doom.

First teased last year at San Diego Comic-Con, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM is an overarching status quo shift coming to Marvel Comics, the likes of which haven't been seen since 2008's Dark Reign. Spinning out of Blood Hunt where Doctor Doom manipulated Doctor Strange into passing him the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM sees Doom accomplish his ultimate goal at last as he uses his new power to take over the entire world. It's a shocking and upending turn of events that will impact Marvel's entire line of comics and see the launch of tie-in series and one-shots, collectively forming an era worthy of comic books' greatest supervillain!n ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will be anchored by a core title launching in February—RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM. The five-issue event series will written by Ryan North, whose acclaimed current run of Fantastic Four will be heavily impacted by ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, and drawn by one of the industry's hottest artists, R.B. Silva, known for his defining work on the X-Men in titles like Powers of X and Rise of the Powers of X. While Doom's reign will be felt across the Marvel Universe, RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM will take readers behind the mask as they bear witness to the triumphs and trials of Doom's rule, as well as the foolish attempts to topple it…

"ONE WORLD UNDER ROOM is the umbrella, impacting not just THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM, but the entire Marvel Universe," Brevoort explained. "To the Avengers, Spider-Man and more…Doom is going to impact every corner of the universe for 2025." "ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM sees Doctor Doom coming out of [Latveria], and overnight, taking over the world," North said. "Every country is a province of a united Latveria, and everyone answers to Doom, and he is going to make some changes … He gets to show the world that he's the greatest at what he does, and that might not be great for people not named Victor Von Doom."

With Ben Harvey's main cover, a promotional piece by Greg Land, and interior artwork.

THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM #1 (OF 5)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 2/12

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was… the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom?

