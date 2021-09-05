Marvel Avengers/X-Men 30th Anniversary MAX 1993 Yearbook At Auction

The Marvel Avengers/X-Men (MAX) Yearbook from 1993 was intended to celebrate 30 years of the X-Men and Avengers with 32 pages of pin-up artwork of both X-Men and Avengers with no advertisements. It includes work by Andy Kubert, Joe Quesada, SJB Jones, Bob Dvorak, Steve Epting, Tom Palmer, Matthew Ryan, Bob Larkin, Lou Harrison, Mark Pacella, Dan Panosian, Joe Madureira, Kevin Conrad, Greg Capullo, Hector Collazo, John Beatty, Mark Farmer, Harry Candelario, Lee Weeks, Kerry Gammill, John Beatty, Dave Ross, Tim Dzon, Jan Duursema, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jimmy Palmiotti, Al Milgrom, Mike Mckone, Steve Moncuse, Jeff Johnson and Mark Mckenna.

It seems mad that the 60th anniversary of the X-Men and Avengers is only 16 months away, but that may have brought greater focus on this early anniversary publication, with its hologram cover and low print run and a moment to pass as a milestone. Recently, demand for this publication has boomed. It's not even listed on the Overstreet Comics Guide, Key Collector App lists it as selling from $5 to $50, but a CGC 9.8 sale in July om eBay hit $92. And now a copy is up CGC 9.8 from Heritage Auctions and going under the hammer tomorrow, currently at a measly $7… it will go higher. Especially for those who collected those Marvel covers with hologram images, while many had high six-figure print runs, this volume most definitely did not.

M.A.X. Yearbook (Marvel, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Hologram cover. Joe Quesada, Joe Madureira, Andy Kubert, Greg Capullo, Lee Weeks, Dave Ross, Bill Sienkiewicz, Mike McKone, and Tim Dzon art. Celebrating 30 years of The X-Men and The Avengers. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 8/21: 26 in 9.8, none higher.

X-Men and Avengers both launched from Marvel comics in 1963, but it was a year for such things. 1963 also saw the launch of Doctor Who, Where the Wild Things Are, and the assassination of President Kennedy. So, you know, it wasn't all good. But 2023 will have a lot to celebrate regarding anniversaries… including the BBC's hundredth.