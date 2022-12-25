Marvel's Big Plans For The Avengers In 2023 (Spoilers)

This week's Timeless sees the latest adventures of Kang spotlighting other aspects of the upcoming Marvel Universe in 2023, as the previous volume had done for 2022. And that also includes futures for a number of Avengers. Here's a look at a few of them… spoilers for spoilers, I guess.

We have Captain Marvel seemingly captured, infected and possessed by the Brood. As the Avengers' most powerful member, she would be quite the prize for The Brood, somewhere between xenemorphs and bodysnatchers.

Doctor Strange is… well, no longer dead . He has a new series starting in March with Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry.

Is that… a new look for Joaquin Torres, The Falcon? Or the revived Ian Rogers with a man bun? No, as Parallax informs us it's Bucky in his outfit as The Revolution. But is that Tony Stark he's visiting in prison? Anyone got a better idea? Especially as the next image…

… is Tony Stark as Iron Man hitting the bottle, hard in the Demon In A Bottle fashion. The upcoming Gerry Duggan/Juan Frigieri Iron Man story is called Demon In The Armor, and this does suggest alcohol is involved yet again. But, as Kang fights for access to the piece of information, one second of reality, denied to him, the FOMO is too much, for Kang and for this comic.

Instead, it will continue into a new version of the Avengers going forward. Jason Aaron's Avengers run comes to its end, what will continue will involve a very familiar logo indeed, from the eighties, that had removed the arrow A introduced in the seventies and that would later inform the movie logo.

They may be questing after the Missing Moment but does the missing Arrow A logo suggest a move away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe-style Avengers for 2023…. at least until the new movies come along?

A SHOCKING LOOK AT THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO COME IN 2023! The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position – on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future!

Rated T In Shops: Dec 28, 2022