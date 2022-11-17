Gerry Duggan & Juan Frigeri Iron Man Comic Called 'Demon In The Armor'

Yesterday, Iron Man #25 teased the future of Iron Man from Gerry Duggan & Juan Frigeri with aa new Invincible Iron Man series beginning next month.

We saw someone trying to kill Tony Stark, but also he is being defended against something in court by Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk. Both Amazing Spider-Man and Fantastic Four have featured stories in which the lead characters have done something very bad, that others cannot forgive them for, but the nature of what it is, has been kept hidden from the reader. Looks like Tony Stark is going to join them…

But he does seem to be suspected of being a murderer, according to that graffiti. With the sins of the father, and the return of the Armor Wars suit of the Stark/Stane battles, just ahead of the upcoming Armor Wars TV show.

As well as an X-Men crossover with… is that Hope? All beginning in December, though none of this was mentioned in the solicitations.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

IT ALL ENDS!

Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth?his fame?his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220781

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART! The assassination attempts on Tony's life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It'll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him?but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: $3.99 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220969

SRP: $3.99

However, it is in the Amazon listing for the first collection, as well as the title of the first arc, Demon In The Armor. A reference to the classic Demon In A Bottle alcoholic arc, suggesting that this time there may be something very bad inside Tony Stark himself… though Nathan Edmondson and Matteo Buffagni used it first in Ultimate Iron Man.

Prolific writer Gerry Duggan lends his talents to a brand new chapter in the saga of Iron Man! Someone has put out a hit on Tony Stark! That shouldn't be a problem for the invincible Iron Man, right? Except, this time, every assassin around the world has come out of the shadows for Tony — and he has no idea who hired them! Will this cavalcade of killers close the book on Iron Man? Or is this new chapter of his story only just beginning…? COLLECTING: Iron Man (2022) 1-5, material from Iron Man (2020) 25