Marvel Cancels Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies Collection

Marvel Comics has cancelled the upcoming Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies collection, which was to have been published in October. Planned to collect Hellstorm: Prince Of Lies #1-11, the series before Warren Ellis came on board to write the book, the switch of title from Hellstorm to Hellstrom was to slightly reflect the upcoming Helstrom TV series from Marvel, debuting on Hulu.

But apparently, even with the TV series in the wings, orders weren't high enough to justify bringing this comic book back into print, especially not at this time. Maybe once the show has aired and One Million Moms has launched a massive protest against Disney, Marvel might be inclined to revisit this one?

Here is the original solicitation:

HELLSTROM TP PRINCE OF LIES

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200696

(W) Rafael Nieves, Len Kaminski (A) Michael Bair, More (CA) Derek Yaniger

The Son of Satan is back – and there's hell to pay! Daimon Hellstrom has long struggled with his nature and his evil parentage. He's been an adventurer, a hero and a Defender – even a husband to Patsy "Hellcat" Walker. But that was years ago. Now storm clouds gather as Hellstrom walks among mortal men once more – for his new path is one of death and damnation! Unholy threats are on the rise, and the cynical, embittered Hellstrom is the only one who can combat them – if he can survive the many tricks his father's kingdom has in store! Hellstrom encounters Gabriel the Devil-Hunter, Doctor Strange, the Gargoyle and more as he battles demonic doppelgangers, murderous mortals, faith healers and damned souls. But what will happen when Hellstrom goes to Hell? Collecting HELLSTORM: PRINCE OF LIES #1-11. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 SRP: $24.99

Helstrom is an upcoming TV series created for Hulu by Paul Zbyszewski, based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios and Marvel Television, with Zbyszewski serving as showrunner. Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon respectively star as Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the children of a powerful serial killer who hunt the worst of humanity. Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy also star. Helstrom was officially announced with a series order at Hulu in May 2019, planned as the first series in Marvel Television's Adventure into Fear franchise. Filming took place in Vancouver from October 2019 until March 2020. Oversight of the series was moved to Marvel Studios in December 2019 when Marvel Television was folded into that company. Helstrom is set to be released on Hulu on October 16th, 2020, and will consist of 10 episodes.