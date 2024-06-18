Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: rainbow rowell, she-hulk

Marvel Cancels Sensational She-Hulk With #10

Sensational She-Hulk by Rainbow Rowell and Andres Genolet will be cancelled with issue 10, to be published in two months

The new Marvel Comics September 2024 solicits and solicitations will be dropping later this week, but it seems that the Sensational She-Hulk comic book series by Rainbow Rowell and Andres Genolet will not be among them. Issue 9 is out tomorrow, issue 10 will be delayed until mid-August but then there will be no more.

Author Rainbow Rowell posts to TwitterX, "Hey, She-Hulk readers It is with great sadness that I tell you, Issue 10 is the end of our run. I have loved writing this character and working with Andrés, Dee, Joe, Jen, Nick and Kaeden. She-Hulk was on my Marvel dream list, and I feel really lucky to have taken her this far. This end came too soon for me, but I would have kept writing Jen and Jack forever. There'd never be a good time to say goodbye. Thank you for reading our book and reviewing it, and for coming here to talk to me about it "

Bleeding Cool had previously reported that Marvel Comics was moving to at least ten issue runs rather than earlier cancellations, which this seems to support. Comments included the following "Ohh that breaks my heart a little bit. Such a genuinely funny run, with heart overflowing from every page. I loved reading your marvel work from Runaways to She-Hulk and whatever you choose to take on next (Young avengers/ champions please) i will be there.", "Thank you SO MUCH for one of my favorite comics (by any creator, on any character) ever. I know I'll reread it often :). And as a high school teacher who has a class on superhero comics and movies, thanks for one of the stories (Vol. 1 'Jen, Again') my students always love most!", "Oh no, say it ain't so! She-Hulk has been one the most fun, most joyful & wholesome comic reading experiences I've ever had. I rarely get invested in straight couples, but you had me falling in love with, and rooting for, Jen & Jack. I'll really miss the way you wrote the former" and "Ugh. One of my favorite and most consistent runs I've been getting since getting into comics a few years ago. Very sad to hear that Marvel is pulling the plug early on this storyline. Thank you for the story so far, and all your work in general." There were plenty more that joined them…

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #9

MARVEL COMICS

APR240800

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A/CA) Genolet, Andres

The most explosive SHE-HULK story in HISTORY starts here! Something is brewing that is going to have effects felt beyond just SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK. You cannot afford to miss it! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240816

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A/CA) Genolet, Andres

What is the fate of SHE-HULK and JACK OF HEARTS?! Their love has blossomed over the last two years of this She-Hulk story, but this issue will define it for the future! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

