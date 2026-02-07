Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Messiah Comples, omnibus

Marvel Changes the Content of X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus

Marvel Comics changes the content of their X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus for the new printing in 2026.

Article Summary Marvel alters the X-Men: Messiah Trilogy Omnibus content for its 2026 printing, updating the collected issues.

Cable (2008) #11-12 and Messiah Complex Mutant Files are removed as they don't directly tie in to the trilogy.

X-Men: Blind Science #1 and X-Men: Hellbound #1-3 are added, fully tying in for the first time in any Omnibus edition.

The new Omnibus totals 1,160 pages—up by 48—with no price increase, making it a more comprehensive X-Men collection.

Someone in Marvel Comics' collection department has had a bit of a think ahead of the new reprint of the noughties mutant classic Messiah stories from Mike Carey, Ed Brubaker, Matt Fraction and friends. For the 2026 edition of the X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus, they state that they wil be "removing Cable (2008) #11-12 and X-Men: Messiah Complex Mutant Files, three issues that have historically been collected with these crossovers but don't actually tie in" and they will be "adding X-Men: Blind Science (2010) #1 and X-Men: Hellbound (2010) #1-3, four issues that do tie-in, but historically have never been included until now". And as a result, the "new increased page count is 1,160, up 48 pages, from 1,112." And don't worry, "the price remains unchanged." See, posting in the Bleeding Cool comments can affect things. Here is the full updated listing;

X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus by Ed Brubaker, Matt Fraction, Mike Carey, Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Peter David, Duane Swierczynski, Zeb Wells, Marc Silvestri, Billy Tan, Terry Dodson, Chris Bachalo, Humberto Ramos, Scot Eaton, Larry Stroman, Jamie Mckelvie, Ariel Olivetti, Mike Choi, Clayton Crain, Stuart Immonen, David Finch, Ibraim Roberson, Greg Land and more For the first time in one volume, the epic trilogy starring mutant messiah Hope Summers! With no more mutants being born, the future of Homo superior has never looked bleaker. At the seeming end of their evolutionary cycle, a miracle arrives — in the form of the first child born with the X-gene since the tragic events of M-Day! But this sudden source of hope spawns a bloody, violent and tragic conflict for control over the baby girl's fate. To safeguard this infant, Cable takes her into the future but soon finds himself trapped there — with the relentless Bishop in hot pursuit, intent on killing the child! When Cyclops sends the black-ops squad X-Force forward in time to help, the battle is on! But when Cable finally returns to the present, will the girl he has raised, Hope Summers, prove to be mutantkind's savior — or its damnation? COLLECTING: X-Men: Messiah Complex One-Shot (2007); Uncanny X-Men (1981) #492-494, 523-525; X-Men (1991) #205-207; New X-Men (2004) #44-46; X-Factor (2005) #25-27; X-Men: The Times and Life of Lucas Bishop (2009) #1-3; Cable (2008) #13-15; X-Force/Cable: Messiah War One-Shot (2009); X-Force (2008) #14-16, 26-28; X-Men: Future History – The Messiah War Sourcebook (2009); Second Coming: Prepare (2009); Second Coming (2010) #1-2; New Mutants (2009) #12-14; X-Men Legacy (2008) #235-237; X-Men: Blind Science (2010) #1 and X-Men: Hellbound (2010) #1-3.

