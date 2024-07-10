Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, x-men #1

Marvel Comics Brings Back A Classic Editorial Look For X-Men #1

This week sees Marvel Comics publish X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, launching the From The Ashes era of X-Men...

Article Summary Marvel's X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay & Ryan Stegman ignites the From The Ashes era.

The new issue echoes the iconic 90s style and Jim Lee/Whilce Portacio's work.

X-Mentions editorial page brings a classic early nineties vibe to readers.

X-Men #1 explores the future with Cyclops and others setting up in Alaska.

This week sees Marvel Comics publish X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, launching the From The Ashes era of X-Men, following the Krakoan Age. There has been much commentary regarding how it seems to be reflecting a nineties aspect of the X-Men, both the Jim Lee/Whilce Portacio era, and the animated series, which also reflected that. But more than anything is the new X-Mentions editorial page, which definitely includes that early nineties vibe, especially in the checklist and the like…

As well as teasing the future of the X-Men with these three folks.

Will such an appeal to thirty-plus years work? Very, very possibly, and given that sales then used to regularly hit seven figures, with that Chris Claremont/Jim Lee X-Men #1 hitting eight million, there may be some hope that some of those sales may rub off on the X-Men as well as the general vibe. X-Men #1 is published today.

X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248771

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

FROM THE ASHES! Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $5.99 X-MEN #1

