Marvel Comics' February 2023 Full Solicits & Solicitations

Here are Marvel Comics solicits and solicitations for February 2023, and a little bit of March. Beginning with some Immoral X-Men, tearing through Blade's Bloodline, finishing Dark Web with a little Red Goblin, and confirming that Tony Stark is accused of murder in Iron Man… with a smattering of No-Prize and Planet Of The Apes covers, s Namor comes to Wakanda….

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

ADORED AND RESPECTED!

They said the mutants were humanity's future. It's 10 years later and they were proven to be right. The X-Men exist in a world that adores and respects them…so why are they sworn to crush it?! But while they do, Emma can take a few minutes out to crush Mister Sinister.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 (OF 3)

AL EWING (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE NEW BROTHERHOOD!

Ten years from now, Mars has been destroyed – and now STORM wants revenge! To get it, the New Brotherhood will battle their way through Hell to seek the greatest secret of the Sinister Age…but are they fighting to save the world – or end it? And who is the man called IRONFIRE?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 (OF 3)

SI SPURRIER (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

SINISTER'S PRIVATE ASSASSINS!

Ten years into a twisted future, MR SINISTER unleashes his private army of assassins: THE LEGION OF THE NIGHT. Meet WAGNERINE, commanding this killer crew of brainwashed hybrids, each one a genetic mix of NIGHTCRAWLER and another one of Marvel's most murderous mutants! Mysterious forces seek to break Sinister's control over these fatal fanatics – to turn them AGAINST HIM. But who are they? And what are their true motives…? Enter MOTHER RIGHTEOUS… and a meeting of the most powerful players in the Universe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN!

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM! Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #16

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught – Eddie's greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK WEB FINALE #1

ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

• The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal?

• It will reveal Chasm's final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men!

• See how Dark Web changed this city's landscape forever!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1 (OF 5)

DANNY LORE (W) • KAREN S. DARBOE (A)

COVER A by RYAN STEGMAN • COVER B by KAREN S. DARBOE

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES • Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Blank Variant Cover also available

IT'S IN HER BLOOD…

Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say – it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super-powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren't enough, Bri's got a wild ride ahead of her – she's about to discover that she's the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: END TIMES – MARVEL TALES #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MIKE MAYHEW, BRANDON PETERSON, TERRY DODSON & MORE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

The Avengers reunite with one of their own, long believed dead, as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! And, in AVENGERS (2010) #31-34 — the explosive climax of writer Brian Michael Bendis' long and revolutionary run, featuring the artwork of Mike Mayhew, Brandon Peterson, Terry Dodson and a galaxy of stars — a distress call from an unknown ally leads Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and Giant-Man into the Microverse! But who has summoned them? Has the mystery Avenger only succeeded in luring their teammates to their doom at the hands of the lethal Lord Gouzar? And who shall rescue the rescuers? Avengers Re-assemble!

104 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) • Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant Cover by ERICA D'URSO

THE CAPTAIN COMES HOME!

And she's got a whole new mission! With Otherworld settled, Braddock Manor restored, and her brother Captain Avalon at her side, you'd think things look pretty good for Betsy Braddock. Only it turns out, good ole Britain doesn't want her back. No one wants a mutant menace carrying the shield of Captain Britain, and Betsy's made more than a few enemies along her way. Quest-less and country-less, Betsy must define a role for herself. A fresh take on a beloved character, don't miss the latest Tini Howard extravaganza and fan-favorite artist Vasco Georgiev's Marvel debut!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W) • Sean Damien Hill (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by CHASE CONLEY

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO & LARRY STROMAN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

THE ALL-NEW, ALL-GREAT X-MEN DEBUT!

• Krakoa is an island paradise, and it's a vulnerable one…but not with Lucas Bishop on the case!

• Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep mutantkind safe.

• What does any of that have to do with an all-Black X-Men team? Find out here!

• Celebrated TV writer J. Holtham (Cloak and Dagger, Jessica Jones) joins forces with artist Sean Damien Hill for a blockbuster brawl with the fate of all Krakoa at stake!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

Variant Cover by CREEES LEE

Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

PHOENIX vs MAGIK!

Things are heating up in Momoko's Marvel Universe! The spirit world is divided. Its inhabitants, strange creatures called yokai, have chosen sides, and the two factions are on the brink of all-out war. A bird-like yokai who wields some serious firepower faces off against a club-wielding demon. Mariko Yashida finds herself right in the middle of it.No matter which side she chooses, there will be consequences not only for the spirit world, but for the human world too. Don't miss the next installment of Peach Momoko's epic DEMON WARS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1 (OF 5)

JOHN JENNINGS (W) • VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems in their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways – the Silver Surfer?! And just who, or what, is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner Award winner JOHN JENNINGS and artist VALENTINE DE LANDRO (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel super hero over 50 years in the making!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

From the far future comes Kang the Conqueror, destined to be one of the greatest and most persistent enemies the Avengers have ever known! The time-traveling tyrant is determined to name himself Kang the First, ruler of present-day Earth – and his incredible array of advanced technology will test Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Wasp and Giant-Man to their very limits! Can one of the earliest versions of the Avengers – along with their young allies, Rick Jones and the Teen Brigade – find a way to protect the present from this futuristic fiend? Or is Kang's conquest inevitable? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #8.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #2 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

Variant Cover by MIKE McKONE • Variant Cover by Felipe Massafera

Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp!

The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes' adventures? Come check it out!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #65

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

90s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CHAPTER SIX: THE SECRET OF AVENGER PRIME!

He is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He's spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #14

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

90s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by DAVID TALASKI

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CHAPTER SEVEN:

THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER!

The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A/C) • Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

THE FATE OF A WORLD RELIES ON THE POWER OF PHOTON!

Still searching for answers as to why the universe has gone all topsy-turvy, MONICA RAMBEAU blazes into a forgotten corner of the cosmos. But even as she seeks help to put her friends, family and life right side up again, she encounters a group of wanderers who desperately need her assistance to survive…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #2

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

STORM BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

SCARLET WITCH BATTLES DREAMQUEEN!

Wanda Maximoff is no stranger to grief, so when Viv Vision stumbles through Wanda's door, exhausted and terrified of the nightmares playing her mother's death on repeat, Wanda dives into Viv's dreams to find the cause of the android's suffering. And it turns out Viv isn't alone in her mind… Scarlet Witch faces off against DREAMQUEEN in a reality-bending battle for Viv's freedom! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic back-up story featuring Scarlet Witch and Storm celebrating Black History Month!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

• No more four-shadowing: What REALLY happened back in New York is finally revealed!

• But it's still affecting matters here in the present, where Ben and Alicia's lives hang in the balance… and it'll take more than a reunion to save them.

• Plus: alien invaders from another galaxy!

• The four are finally back together… Hope they survive the experience!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JOE FIXIT #2 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A) • Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Peter David's return to one of his most iconic Hulk stories continues! Everyone wants to know who the mysterious Joe Fixit really is, and Spider-Man is on the case (complete with location-appropriate disguises)! Kingpin wants Las Vegas's toughest enforcer working for him instead of the competition, and he's prepared to make Joe Fixit an offer he can't refuse. But Spider-Man is certain that's still Bruce Banner under that grizzled gray exterior, and he's not ready to let Bruce go down a path he won't be able to come back from.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON • Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER BY JONAH LOBE

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

TONY STARK BREAKS BAD!

No one is safe around Tony Stark! A close friend is dead, and the culprit looks to be Tony himself! But who is the real murderer? And why are they trying to frame Iron Man? All this, plus…a new armor for War Machine!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #4 (OF 4)

TRADD MOORE (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY CHASE CONLEY

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover

by JOHN CASSADAY

Doctor Strange enters the cursed castle of Moriah Mensa to challenge a superlunary power and complete an impossible task. As the sun sets, a voice echoes, "There are no good places to die."

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WASP #2 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • KASIA NIE (A)

Cover by TOM REILLY

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cove by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by NABETSE ZITRO

When Whirlwind fails to identify the person who forced the attack on the Wasps, Janet and Nadia Van Dyne must combine their skills to locate their new foe. But something about this case seems unnervingly familiar to Jan – can she figure out what it is in time to save their lives?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #4

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C) • Solo Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

BETRAYED!

Lady Deathstrike cruelly betrays her recent partner-in-assassination Deadpool! Or wait… is it that Deadpool has casually betrayed his reluctant murder buddy Lady Deathstrike? It's all gonna depend on whose version you believe – but either way, it's time for bloody reprisal!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

JOE KELLY (W) • TERRY DODSON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

NO PRIZE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time.

• To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills!

• Surely, trouble won't follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway…

• Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20

JOE KELLY (W) • TERRY DODSON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

• Someone tries to kill Spidey and Black Cat.

• You thought this would be easy for Peter?

• Nope!

• The special two-parter from superstar guests Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson concludes here!

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #3 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo by BELASCO – and if they wanna escape, they'll have to heist their way out! A shaky alliance with an unexpected ally may be their only hope to survive the SCREAMING TOWER. But MJ's holding back…What is the true price of her new supe-powers? And why can't Black Cat come clean about the new (old) man in her life? These truths may damn their friendship…and their souls…to Limbo forever!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Graffiti Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

SHE'S A REAL RABBLE ROUSER!

For years, she's schemed in the shadows…now RABBLE is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone MILES MORALES loves – but why does she hate SPIDER-MAN so dang much?! What secrets from Spidey's past still stand to be revealed? To survive her, first Spidey'll need to survive the SCORPION. Miles. Can't. Save. Everyone.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GOLD GOBLIN #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

• Norman was handed his first losses throughout DARK WEB, but he's not about to make it a habit.

• His first target? Jack O'Lantern. But is Norman still in someone else's crosshairs?

• Will this new zeal lead him down the dark path that we all know he's headed toward? You better believe it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A)

COVER BY RAHZZAH

The epic final installment in the Spider-redefining saga from Taboo, B. Earl and Juan Ferreyra! As the claws of the DEMON BEAR dig into Spider-Man's very soul, will he be able to let go of his selfishness and fear, and put power and responsibility above everything else?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #5

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

PHOTON BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

"The End of the Spider-Verse" continues!

See a new side of Peter Parker and the Spider-mythos! Shathra and her forces work towards the extinction of Arachnida sapiens. PLUS! This issue includes a special super heroic back-up storyfeaturing Spider-Man and Photon celebrating Black History Month!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #4 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

DEATH AND REBIRTH!

• As Peter finds himself beaten and broken, all seems lost.

• But who stopped Gregor from landing a killing blow?

• Find out as we learn about the secret history of the Kravinoff Legacy and the mysterious figure who taught Sergei all he knew!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 (OF 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI & VITA AYALA (W)

GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by NAO FUJI

It's a showdown against Thanos – keynote speaker! When their usual heroics fail, Miles Morales and Peter Parker must draw inspiration from their enemies to escape the Next Generation of Villains Convention alive. And if they annoy Venom in the process, it's all the more fun! Join the Spider-Men for a hilarious conclusion that finally answers the question — does Spider-Man have a sidekick?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #5

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C) • Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

• Miracleman continues his search for Dickie Dauntless, A.K.A.. Young Miracleman.

• As we learn more about Miracleman's forgotten past, we see that he could use all the help he can get. But will he accept it?

32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by ROSS ANDRU

Cover by GIL KANE

He's different…he's deadly…he's the Punisher! But why does he have Spider-Man in his sights? Find out as Frank Castle makes his mighty Marvel debut in an all-time classic from legendary creators Gerry Conway and Ross Andru! The Punisher's relentless war on crime has enthralled readers for decades — but it all began here, as the lethal vigilante is manipulated by the scheming Jackal into targeting Spidey! Frank only kills those who deserve to die — and he believes the "web-slinging menace" has earned just such a fate! Now, as Spider-Man and the Punisher clash for the first time, a rivalry for the ages is born! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #129.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE #1

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN (A)

Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

THE ORIGIN OF THE WAR JOURNAL!

• Before he was the Punisher, Frank Castle was a husband, a father and a Marine. Not necessarily in that order.

• In this story from between the pages of PUNISHER, Frank tries to come home…but finds it impossible to leave the war behind him.

40 PGS.ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

MURDERWORLD: MOON KNIGHT #1

Jim Zub & RAY FAWKES (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A) • Cover by Paco Medina

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

• Under the harsh light of the moon there is no escape, and with only a handful of contestants left, anything can happen!

• Murderworld is a life-or-death game of treachery and tragedy brought to you by Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers: No Surrender), Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and, illustrated by Luca Pizzari!

• Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this contest is no joke. Each issue ups the ante, and this penultimate chapter has some of the biggest twists yet. Don't miss it!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #19

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Trading Card Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Classic Homage Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY Jamie McKelvie

LORD OF THE BROOD, PART 1!

When the X-Men get a distress call from deep space, they find that the galaxy's Brood problem is not as solved as they'd thought! Rogue Brood factions have begun running wild (as seen in CAPTAIN MARVEL right now!), and it's up to the X-Men to get to the bottom of why! Main cover connects to CAPTAIN MARVEL #46!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #46

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • JAVIER PINA (A)

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART 4!

Carol Danvers is on an X-press elevator to her own personal hell! And the Brood Empress is determined to ensure the Captain and all of her friends make it to their destination. Rescuing their team and getting out alive has always been the goal, but the odds are more deeply stacked against her team than Carol can even imagine. Main cover connects to X-MEN #19!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Homage Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Classic Design Variant Cover

by SALVADOR LARROCA

RAGING STORM!

The X-TREME X-MEN have suffered a major loss, and nothing will contain STORM's unbridled rage! But when an anti-mutant scheme leaves the team without powers, can they survive the onslaught of PURITY and the GALÉRER, or will they be done in by the agents of hate and fear?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN (W)

WHILCE PORTACIO (A/C)

BACK FROM THE FUTURE!

OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it's all BISHOP's fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio's vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.'s time-travel mission gone wrong!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #30

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by GREG LAND

THE BEAST AGENDA IS REVEALED!

WOLVERINE is a tool. A tool BEAST uses for cutting. And Beast will use that tool for only as long as it suits his needs. So when Logan realizes the true nature of the beast and cuts back, Henry McCoy will have to take matters into his own hands…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #4 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

THERE'S MORE THAN ONE WAY TO SKIN A SABRETOOTH!

ORCHIS has been conducting brutal experiments on mutants…but SABRETOOTH and his EXILES were not prepared to come face-to-face with…MORE SABRETOOTHS?! Meet the many facets of VICTOR CREED…and see which ones can survive DR. BARRINGTON's gauntlet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #37

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by ALAN DAVIS

WHO IS THE MAN WITH THE PEACOCK TATTOO?

At last – learn the truth about the man behind the mask who's been plaguing X-FORCE since 2019's issue #1! X-fans new and old will reel from this startling revelation. Collectors and readers alike – don't miss this key issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARVEL'S VOICES – WAKANDA FOREVER #1

JUNI BA, MUREWA AYODELE, ADAM SERWER & MORE! (W)

JUNI BA, DOTUN AKANDE, TODD HARRIS & MORE! (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

Variant Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE • Variant Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

Marvel celebrates Black History Month with this special one-shot featuring the iconic heroes of Wakanda! Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye and more star in all-new stories by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe. Join them as they grow and expand the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more! Including the debut of the LAST Black Panther in a story set in Wakanda's future! Marvel's Voices program is the first stop in getting deeper looks into the world outside your window!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

WAKANDA #5 (OF 5)

BRANDON THOMAS & EVAN NARCISSE (W)

José Luís & NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by CAANAN WHITE

The dramatic conclusion

of the Wakanda anthology!

After the events of WAKANDA #1, Okoye has a message for the rest of the world: Wakanda is NOT without protectors. And in this daring story by Brandon Thomas and José Luís, Okoye will teach anyone who questions that just how painfully mistaken they are – and just how unrivaled her dedication to Wakanda really is. How far will she go to protect her country? And don't miss the conclusion of HISTORY OF THE BLACK PANTHERS, bringing an end to the comprehensive look at Panthers past, present and future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #5 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

PASQUAL FERRY (A/C)

Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #14

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

NO PRIZE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ENTER NAMOR! Battered and beaten after his grueling battle with Captain America, T'Challa has everything to prove and nothing left to lose. So when Namor arrives on the scene, Black Panther is determined to make him pay for the pain he's inflicted on Wakanda in the past. But the terrorists of his making still loom large, and Namor never goes anywhere without a plan – and an angle…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #9

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY Esad Ribić

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

THE NEW INVADERS STRIKE!

Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.'s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy – or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle's most deadly soldier?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

Variant Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA • Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by RON LIM

CAP VS. FALCON!

When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf's chemical attack, it's up to Captain America to save his friend – or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be – and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #10

SI SPURRIER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

THE LEGION CRUMBLES IN NIMROD'S VENGEFUL HANDS!

Since the Altar's creation, a villain has lurked in what was meant to be Krakoa's safest space. He's done waiting. And so is the Phalanx! David Haller faces his worst nightmares as the Altar comes under attack! Good thing he has Nightcrawler to – wait, Nightcrawler isn't even on Krakoa? He's off in the woods…murdering his friends?! What happened to the Spark – and is there any hope left for Krakoa's peacekeepers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #11

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER

BY CARLOS Gómez

PREGENESIS – PART I

GENOSHA WAKES! NIGHTCRAWLER! FANG VERSUS BRIMSTONE LOVE – ROUND TWO! Years ago, Genosha suffered one of the most horrific attacks in mutant history at the hands of Cassandra Nova. Can mutantkind do better than waiting for resurrection? Captain Pryde thinks so, but it'll take the wildest mutant circuit we've seen yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #6

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

FINALLY, SOME ANSWERS…

Someone has been manipulating the Avengers for the past several months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything. Now, this unseen individual is to be dragged – kicking and screaming – from the shadows and into the light. Something big is coming to the Marvel Universe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #4 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

For hundreds of years, when cataclysm strikes, the people of Sakaar have desperately sought the help of the Green Scar. But what happens when you ask the Worldbreaker to help you unbreak the world? Our young heroine Tala is about to find out – and the answer strikes deep into the heart of Bruce Banner and the monster he still believes lies within.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SECRET INVASION #4 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W)

FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

Cover by SUPERLOG

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• Maria Hill has made her call about the Skrull – and now all the dominoes will fall according to her design.

• But Tony Stark disagrees with her decision…so Iron Man is going rogue!

• An action-packed issue culminates in a dramatic leap into the unknown you won't see coming…and a no-win scenario leads to our shocking conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TIGER DIVISION #4 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • CREEES LEE (A) • Cover by CREEES LEE & WOO DAE SHIM

Trading Card Variant Cover by RON LIM • Variant Cover by AUDREY MOK

TAEGUKGI'S ORIGIN REVEALED!

• The time has come for Taegugki to face the ghosts from his past.

• Along the way he learns a shocking revelation about the origin of his powers.

• Will the discovery put the future of Tiger Division in jeopardy?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #10

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

COVER BY KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TREVOR VON EEDEN

"FORGED IN BLOOD" Continues!

• The Carnage symbiote has ambitions of universal destruction and death, the likes of which would make even Knull himself tremble. But unlike the slain King in Black, Carnage has no weapon to inspire fear in the hearts of the living across space.

• Or – not, until now!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RETAILERS: ORDER USING 75960620243001011

SHE-HULK #10

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

• After the most intense issue in She-Hulk history, it's time for the fallout.

• She-Hulk has experienced more trauma than most…

• Is this the straw, and is she the camel?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RETAILERS: ORDER USING 75960620084901011

GHOST RIDER #11

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Dave Wachter (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN ANNIERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO ANNIERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH!

The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they're too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #10

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER by GEOFF SHAW

THE ENDGAME IS NOW!

Stranded in the unforgiving future, the Savage Avengers have survived every trial and tribulation that 2099 has to offer. But with Ultron now in possession of a time-traveling Doom gauntlet, can our heroes hope to stop the Machine Empire from conquering the timestream itself? Prepare for an epic showdown of blood and steel, as Marvel's most dangerous heroes unite to save the world — or die trying!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #20

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCHIO (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BLADE BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

There's blood on the streets as assassins work their way through a list of names containing those who once formed Moon Knight's Shadow Cabinet. But with a number of potential targets and no idea who's next, how can Moon Knight save his former associates? PLUS: Just in time for Black History Month, a second story in which the crescent crusader crosses paths with the Sheriff of the Vampire Nation, Blade!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR #31

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BLACK PANTHER BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

A NEW ARC PACKED WITH TWISTS & REVELATIONS BEGINS HERE!

The gates to Valhalla are broken, and the souls of all who inhabit it have vanished! With the help of Jane Foster and Odin, Thor must find who has the power – and the audacity – to disturb the final rest of Asgard's greatest warriors of all time…and what it means for the rest of the Marvel Universe! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic backup storyfeaturing Thor and Black Panther celebrating Black History Month!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HULK #12

DONNY CATES & RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

NO PRIZE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TITAN IS COMING…

Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #5

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Variant Cover by TBA

Trading Card Variant COVER

by DUSTIN WEAVER

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF MARVEL MAGIC BEGINS HERE!

• And some will stand, while some will fall…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #3 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by Karen S. Darboe

DEVIL HAS LOST HIS MIND!

OMG! Olivia's Sparkle Bots are spreading her mind control all across the Lower East Side – and she's controlling Devil Dinosaur too! Lunella needs a way to cure her best dino sidekick and keep the other roller-derby kids safe from the brainwashing. But as her lunar mind-swap with Devil Dinosaur approaches, she might just be running out of time before the Sparkle Bots get her too.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #8

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Variant Cover by AKA • Stormbreakers Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

At last…WAR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN #6

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by JAMES HARREN • Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

DEATH IS INEVITABLE!

Steel Team is in fragments. Scores of innocent humans are dead after surviving years on an irradiated rock. A new kind of Xenomorph is emerging…hunting…killing. It's all built to this. Is this the end – or beginning – of a new horror?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PEREZ (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA • Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STARRING IN HER FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES!

• Fresh off of a string of disappointments, Sana Starros returns to her family's ancestral home for some downtime

• But family time is far from relaxing for a scoundrel and her family of ne'er do wells, especially when Stormtroopers crash dinner…

• Watch as JUSTINA IRELAND and PERE PEREZ bring Sana Starros to new heights!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #4 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO & JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY • Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

To save the innocent, to save his sister, to save himself…Jedi Master Porter Engle must embark on one of the most epic instances of lightsaber combat ever recorded in the Chronicles.

It will change him, and Barash, forever.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover by BENGAL • Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BATTLE OF JEDHA HAS BEGUN!

• As the Herald of the Open Hand stokes the fires of Jedha, Vildar Mac and Matty Cathley are overcome by uncontrollable fear.

• Tey Sirrek is a prisoner of the Guardians of the Whills. Can he use the chaos to escape?

• And who are the mysterious strangers ransacking the Temple of the Kyber? Is nowhere safe?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: YODA #4

JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Years before the Clone Wars, Yoda asks an old friend to come teach the next generation of Jedi alongside him – Master Dooku.

• And with mysterious visions haunting one of his students, Master Yoda will need all the help he can get…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #8

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR • Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILALABLE

REDEMPTION!

The Mandalorian and his allies come to know their true enemy, who already knows much about them.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #3 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Connecting Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ • Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

VIDEO GAME DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY Dom Estephane

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

All of Lady Qi'ra's plans to destroy the Sith hang in the balance, but she is not alone in her desire to destroy the Dark Lords. Witness a battle decades in the making, as Darth Vader faces off against an adversary who has spent her entire life training for this one, final shot at revenge.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #31

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD • BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and an elite crew of Rebel heroes are lost in the farthest reaches of No-Space after a mission gone wrong. A desperate maneuver is their only chance to find a way home – but what will it cost them?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #31

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by MARC LAMING

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION

TO THE BATTLE ON BESTINE!

• Valance is out for revenge against Darth Vader!

• Can T'onga and her team save their fellow bounty hunter from a fatal confrontation?

• And will Vukorah survive the assassins throwing the underworld into chaos?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #29

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TO THE BONE.

The SPARK ETERNAL sets its sights on CRIMSON DAWN! As SANA STARROS and MAGNA TOLVAN race to intercept it, will DOCTOR APHRA'S most desperate gambit pay off? Or will she be lost to the SPARK ETERNAL forever?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #31

GREG PAK (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE TAMBOR GAMBIT!

The Dark Lord finally comes face-to-face with Skakoan revolutionary Jul Tambor – and Sabé finally must pick sides! Is Jul just another selfish, revenge-driven monster? Or is he a freedom fighter who desperately cares about his people? Or both? And is Vader more interested in crushing Jul – or completing the co-option of the Handmaidens of Padmé Amidala?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1

For years, the symbiote family in the Marvel Universe has grown, and the latest smash-hit run on VENOM is no exception. With the violent and dangerous Meridius readying for war, the stage is set for catastrophe and this year's Free Comic Book Day will mark the beginning of the end of the symbiotes!

32 PGS./Rated T…FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1

This issue features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. PLUS: a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project.

32 PGS./Rated T…FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: MARVEL'S VOICES #1

This issue invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. This includes a range of stories from previous Marvel's Voices issues, as well as a brand-new one!

32 PGS./Rated T…FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY!

Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this FREE spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

32 PGS./Rated ALL AGES…FREE!

MARVEL: JULY 1963 OMNIBUS HC JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ COVER

Written by STAN LEE, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, LARRY LIEBER & MORE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STEVE DITKO, JOE SINNOTT, LARRY LIEBER, STAN GOLDBERG, AL HARTLEY, DICK AYERS, JACK KELLER, DON HECK & MORE

Covers by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ & JACK KIRBY

Marvel is proud to celebrate the 60th Anniversaries of the X-Men and Avengers — by presenting each and every Marvel comic from the month of their debut! By July 1963, the Marvel Age of Comics was taking over. Marvel was creating hit after hit, and two series that debuted the same month — X-MEN and AVENGERS — were destined to have a historic impact! They've taken over modern pop culture, but back in 1963, they were just a small part of a much larger and more varied tapestry on the newsstands! Marvel also unveiled groundbreaking Annuals, experimented with a new type of war comic, continued their tales of frontier justice and appealed to an audience not interested in fisticuffs with teen humor and romance titles. It was an amazing and very different time — and you can immerse yourself in the era right here! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #5, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #19 and ANNUAL #1, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #96, MODELING WITH MILLIE #25, PATSY AND HEDY #90 and ANNUAL #1, PATSY WALKER #109, RAWHIDE KID (1955) #36, SGT. FURY #3, STRANGE TALES (1951) #113, TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #46, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #48, X-MEN (1963) #1, KATHY #25, KID COLT OUTLAW #113, MILLIE THE MODEL #117 and TWO-GUN KID #66.

656 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95008-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: JULY 1963 OMNIBUS HC KIRBY AVENGERS COVER [DM ONLY]

656 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95009-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK CAT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC LARRAZ COVER

Written by JED MACKAY with NAO FUJI

Penciled by TRAVEL FOREMAN, MICHAEL DOWLING, KRIS ANKA, CARLOS VILLA, NINA VAKUEVA,

JOEY VAZQUEZ, PERE PÉREZ & MORE

Covers by PEPE LARRAZ & INHYUK LEE

The Black Cat is back and better than ever! Felicia Hardy has a taste for the finer things in life and certain skills that help her…procure them. But now Felicia's on the run from the New York Thieves Guild and their boss, Odessa Drake! Prepare for high-octane heists, thrilling twists and climactic chases across the Marvel Universe! Breaking into Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum? Done. Crossing Wolverine's path in Madripoor? Check. Stealing Tony Stark's armor? Easy. Proposing marriage to Spider-Man? Wait, what?! Plus: The symbiote invasion of the King in Black! The Infinity Stones are the ultimate score! And the Iron Cat takes flight! Collecting BLACK CAT (2019) #1-12, BLACK CAT ANNUAL (2019) #1, BLACK CAT (2020) #1-10, GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE, IRON CAT #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM) and BLACK CAT ANNUAL (2021) #1.

792 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95201-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK CAT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC INHYUK LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

792 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95202-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER OMNIBUS HC BENGAL COVER

Written by SEANAN MCGUIRE, VITA AYALA, MIKE COSTA & ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by ROSI KÄMPE, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, PERE PÉREZ, IG GUARA, FLAVIANO, DAVID BALDEÓN & MORE

Covers by BENGAL, INHYUK LEE & ANDREW C. ROBINSON

Gwen Stacy returns…as Ghost-Spider! But the interdimensional events of Spider-Geddon are about to rock her world, and soon, she will face her own evil self: the Gwen Goblin! Meanwhile, Mary Jane's vision for their band is driving Gwen crazy, her father is pressuring her to return to school and something sinister stalks the New York City of Gwen's Earth-65. So Gwen enrolls in classes in the Marvel Universe instead! But the newest student at ESU has caught the Jackal's deadly eye! And when the King in Black plunges Gwen's adoptive home into darkness, get ready for Gwenom vs. Carnage! Plus: Whatever happened to the Susan and Johnny Storm of Earth-65? And look back to Gwen's time with the dimension-hopping Web-Warriors! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #1-10, SPIDER-GEDDON: GHOST-SPIDER VIDEO COMIC, GHOST-SPIDER #1-10 and ANNUAL #1, KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #1-3, WEB WARRIORS #1-11 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2015) #1.

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94679-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER OMNIBUS HC INHYUK LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95174-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER OMNIBUS HC ROBINSON COVER [DM ONLY]

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94680-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC FINCH COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, ROBERT KIRKMAN & MIKE CAREY

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, BRANDON PETERSON, ANDY KUBERT, STUART IMMONEN, STEVE DILLON,

TOM RANEY, BEN OLIVER, SALVADOR LARROCA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & PASQUAL FERRY

Covers by DAVID FINCH & ANDY KUBERT

Four of the 21st century's most celebrated writers propel the Ultimate X-Men to ever greater heights! First, the team must ally with Spider-Man and Daredevil to help Wolverine fight a secret from his mysterious past. Then, the U.S. government enters the mutant-training business — and Emma Frost is in charge of the new class! But the shocking death of one of their own leaves the remaining X-Men struggling to deal with the loss — and when Mister Sinister arrives, he plans to give them even more to mourn! Gambit returns, Longshot is the lucky survivor of a murderous mutant reality show and Storm searches for Wolverine! Plus: Is Ultimate Juggernaut ultimately unstoppable? Who is Magician? And is Jean Grey really the cosmic entity called Phoenix?! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN #34-74 and ANNUAL #1-2, ULTIMATE X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 and ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1.

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95011-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ANDY KUBERT COVER [DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95012-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IMMORTAL HULK OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS HULK UNCHAINED COVER

Written by AL EWING, BILL MANTLO, PETER DAVID, CRYSTAL FRASIER & ALEX PAKNADEL

Penciled by JOE BENNETT, LEE GARBETT, KYLE HOTZ, RYAN BODENHEIM, GERMÁN GARCÍA, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, BUTCH GUICE, MIKE HAWTHORNE, SIMONE DI MEO, FILIPE ANDRADE, MIKE MIGNOLA, ADAM KUBERT,

JON DAVIS-HUNT, AARON KUDER, LAN MEDINA, JUAN FERREYRA & MORE

Covers by ALEX ROSS

Is he man or monster…or is he both? Find out as Al Ewing and Joe Bennett take Bruce Banner to hell and back in the complete, infernal saga of the Immortal Hulk! Every time Bruce dies, he rises again…as the Hulk! And he is being hunted: by the government, by Alpha Flight, by the mysterious Shadow Base, even by the Avengers! But Bruce has even bigger problems. Something terrible has infected him. Something with unspeakable plans for humanity. And the answers lie beyond…the Green Door! Featuring friends and foes both old and new as well as multiple Hulk personas, this horror reinvention of a Marvel icon is like no comic book you have ever read before! Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #1-50 and #0, IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE, DEFENDERS: THE BEST DEFENSE, ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: IMMORTAL HULK, IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1, KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK, GAMMA FLIGHT #1-5 and material from AVENGERS (2018) #684 and IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS.

1592 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94997-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IMMORTAL HULK OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS TIMELESS COVER [DM ONLY]

1592 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95062-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 4 HC

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, ANN NOCENTI & MORE

Penciled by MIKE HAWTHORNE, MARCO CHECCHETTO, STEFANO LANDINI, MANUEL GARCIA, RAFAEL DE LATORRE, SID KOTIAN & MORE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

ON SALE JULY 2023

The Angel of Death has come to Hell's Kitchen. As a series of grisly murders tests Elektra's mettle — and her commitment to her new role as Daredevil — the city spirals into a state of panic. Because this killer can be in more than one place at a time! Is it a team? A mutant? Or something else entirely? Meanwhile, Matt Murdock faces challenges of his own behind bars — and he won't be getting time off for good behavior! Then, Kraven the Hunter has Elektra dead in his sights! Battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, can Elektra honor Daredevil's code not to kill? And if so, will the Woman Without Fear be strong enough to survive the unexpected consequences of mercy? Plus: more savage tales of Elektra! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #31-36, DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1-3 and ELEKTRA (2022) #100.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95005-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS HC SUYDAM SECRET WARS COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROBERT KIRKMAN, KARL KESEL,

MARK MILLAR, REGINALD HUDLIN, FRED VAN LENTE,

DAVID WELLINGTON, JONATHAN MABERRY,

SETH GRAHAME-SMITH & FRANK MARRAFFINO

Penciled by SEAN PHILLIPS, TODD NAUCK,

ROBERTO DI SALVO, GREG LAND, MITCH BREITWEISER,

FRANCIS PORTELA, NICK DRAGOTTA, ANDREA MUTTI,

JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, RICHARD ELSON, WELLINTON ALVES, KEV WALKER, KANO, FERNANDO BLANCO & MORE

Covers by ARTHUR SUYDAM

ON SALE JULY 2023

The smash-hit Marvel Zombies saga is collected in one meaty, macabre tome! The dead walk – and leap, fly and climb walls — when Marvel's mightiest are transformed into flesh-eating monsters! After devouring every single person on Earth, the ravenous once-heroes set their sights higher — taking on Galactus, spreading into space and breaking into new and delicious dimensions…including our own! Lock your doors and board up your windows — the Marvel Zombies are coming for you! Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES: DEAD DAYS, MARVEL APES: PRIME EIGHT, MARVEL ZOMBIES: EVIL EVOLUTION, ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #21-23 and #30-32, MARVEL ZOMBIES (2005) #1-5, BLACK PANTHER (2005) #28-30, MARVEL ZOMBIES 2 #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES RETURN #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES 3 #1-4, MARVEL ZOMBIES 4 #1-4, MARVEL ZOMBIES 5 #1-5 and MARVEL ZOMBIES SUPREME #1-5.

1200 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95183-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS HC SUYDAM AMAZING FANTASY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1200 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95184-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Covers by TIM SALE

"It's about remembering someone so important to me I was going to spend the rest of my life with her." What Peter Parker didn't know was that Gwen Stacy would only get to spend the rest of her life with him. This is the story of how they fell in love — or, more appropriately, how they almost didn't! To get the girl of his dreams, Peter must run a gauntlet of the Green Goblin, the Rhino, two Vultures and a mysterious man in the shadows controlling it all. It's one of the most poignant Spidey stories ever told, by the Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (DAREDEVIL: YELLOW, HULK: GRAY, CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHITE) — now looking better than ever on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: BLUE #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95152-8

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

All-New, Unseen VARIANT COVER ART by Tim Sale

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN GALLERY EDITION HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95239-6

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 15 HC

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS with DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by MIKE ZECK with GENE COLAN & DON PERLIN

Cover by FRANK MILLER

J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck made CAPTAIN AMERICA their own in a celebrated three-year creative collaboration! Theirs is one of the Star-Spangled Avenger's greatest eras — and it begins when a Captain America movie causes Cap to cross paths with a new Nomad, the Ameridroid and the Red Skull! Next, the American Dream comes under assault by an enigmatic force — and in a two-part tale guest-starring Spider-Man, the cyborg S.U.L.T.A.N. sets his sights on Washington, DC! Finally, the Defenders join up with Cap to stop the psychopathic physicist August Masters from embroiling America in a war with the Soviet Union! Plus: Veteran Cap artist Gene Colan returns for a double-sized Annual pitting Steve Rogers against the Constrictor and Samson Scythe! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #261-269 and ANNUAL #5, and DEFENDERS (1972) #106.

288 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94933-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 15 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 344 [DM ONLY]

288 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94934-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 6 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO with TOM DeFALCO

Penciled by AL MILGROM & ED HANNIGAN with LUKE McDONNELL, RICK LEONARDI & BOB HALL

Cover by AL MILGROM

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN hits high gear! Writer Bill Mantlo crafted a compelling, interwoven series of adventures in his second tenure on the title. Pairing Spidey with the Black Cat as both partner and love interest, Mantlo fused the crime drama of the Kingpin with larger-than-life villains like Doctor Octopus — and the formula made SPECTACULAR a page-turning powerhouse! It begins when the Kingpin hires Boomerang, the killer who keeps coming back. Meanwhile, Cloak and Dagger wage war on drugs as the gangster Silvermane clings to life in a new cyborg body! And when Doctor Octopus and the Owl vie to take over New York's criminal underworld, total war breaks out across the city! See why "The Owl/Octopus War" is a saga that ranks among Spider-Man's greatest! Collecting PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #67-79.

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94932-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 6 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 343 [DM ONLY]

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94931-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN — SEASON ONE, PART TWO TPB

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Penciled by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

The comic book adaptation of the hit series continues! A rookie bounty hunter needs a little help with a tough job, and who better than the Mandalorian to lend his expertise? But when Mando finds himself allied with a ragtag crew of cutthroat mercenaries looking to spring a convict from a prison ship, the mission will turn out to be far more difficult — and deadly — than it appeared! As an old rival offers an olive branch, the Mandalorian welcomes the chance to enjoy a little peace — but before long, he finds himself cornered by powerful enemies. One of them knows all about the Mandalorian's past — and is determined to make sure he has no future! But when the dust settles on this conflict, what will be the fate of the Child? Collecting STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #5-8.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93286-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS VOL. 4 TPB

Written by DANNY LORE, VITA AYALA, ALYSSA WONG & CHARLIE JANE ANDERS

Penciled by GUILLERMO SANNA, ALEX LINS, ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, RO STEIN, TED BRANDT & MORE

COVER BY RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Old wounds and future possibilities! Gabby and Karma have gone missing, and it's up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings, the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants! Then, personally recruited by Emma Frost herself, Shela Sexton — A.K.A. Escapade — reluctantly joins her fellow mutants on Krakoa in the hope that the X-Men can prevent the impending death of her best friend. But will the New Mutants accept her? Or will they all fall to the fanatical U-Men? Plus: To commemorate the New Mutants' 40th Anniversary, a stellar cast of creators craft a mosaic love letter dedicated to four decades' worth of the joys and tribulations of being young, brave and gifted in the world of X! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #29-33.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93276-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 7 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, VITA AYALA

& BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JAVIER PIÑA, ROD REIS, LAN MEDINA

& PACO DIAZ

COVER BY ROD REIS

ON SALE MARCH 2023

Heads will roll in the Trials of X! It's Halloween, and the X-Men have to face a horror born of a neighboring town in Westchester: the Headless Horseman?! And that's not the only terror targeting them! On Krakoa, where the dead walk among the living and the unforgiveable has been forgiven, the New Mutants must battle an old foe: the psychic entity known as the Shadow King! Meanwhile, Maverick returns for a team-up with Wolverine! But when C.I.A. agent Jeff Bannister uncovers a secret surveillance device aimed at Krakoa, Logan faces a life-or-death protection mission on the run — with nowhere safe to hide! Collecting X-MEN (2021) #4, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #22-23 and WOLVERINE (2020) #17-18.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94841-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAMAGE CONTROL:

NEW EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK TPB

Written by ADAM F. GOLDBERG, HANS RODIONOFF

& CHARLOTTE FULLERTON

Penciled by WILL ROBSON, JAY FOSGITT

& NATHAN STOCKMAN

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

ON SALE MARCH 2023

Enter the secret labyrinth of Damage Control! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew — and now Adam F. Goldberg (creator of TV's The Goldbergs), Hans Rodionoff and artist Will Robson pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight! Meet Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Guest-starring familiar faces including Moon Knight, Nightcrawler and She-Hulk! Plus: Charlotte Fullerton, spouse of DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie, scripts a never-before-seen tale of the Damage Control crew cleaning up after the Infinity Gauntlet! Collecting DAMAGE CONTROL (2022) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92501-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 3: HALFWAY TO SANITY TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by FEDERICO SABBATINI & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by ROD REIS

Moon Knight picks a new fight! Marc Spector's war with the vampires of the Structure must be fought on two fronts: one on the midnight streets, and the other within his own mind! Marc needs information, and he'll need to rely on some old allies to get it. And while secrets are ferreted out from the steamiest gutters to the highest seats of power, Moon Knight must reveal a hidden truth to those closest to him! Meanwhile, Hunter's Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. What shocking revelations will Marc Spector learn about the Fists of Khonshu? And Moon Knight once again encounters Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #13-18 and MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2022) #1.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94734-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS: BACK ON TARGET TPB

Written by JIM ZUB

Penciled by SEAN IZAAKSE & NETHO DIAZ

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Redeeming justice, like lightning! Super-powered crooks take hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the Thunder! New York City's finest are here to save the day: Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and the all-new cyber-soldier called Gutsen Glory! You know 'em, you love 'em: They're the Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of DEVIL'S REIGN, the Big Apple has big problems, and it's up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton is tasked with heading up this squad, the first opponent he's going to have to face…is himself. And the second just might be his teammate Monica Rambeau! Plus: The Thunderbolts battle the rampaging Super-Apes in Central Park — and must save Manhattan from the towering threat of Terminus! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (2022) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94711-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X DELUXE EDITION TPB

Written by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH with CHRIS CLAREMONT & FRANK TIERI

Penciled by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Cover by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X is the character-defining origin of the man known only as Logan. Written and illustrated by auteur creator and master storyteller Barry Windsor-Smith, it is undeniably one of the greatest Wolverine stories ever told. After being taken hostage by an experimental Canadian military-science outfit, Logan is transformed into Weapon X, an unstoppable killing machine with an indestructible adamantium skeleton and razor-sharp claws. But Weapon X cannot be contained by his captors — and trapped in their lab with the monster they have made, they will face his feral wrath! It's a psychedelic horror story in the mold of Frankenstein, restored from original art and print sources for this stunning deluxe edition! Collecting material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #72-84, plus UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #205 and material from WOLVERINE (1988) #166.

200 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94986-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR-LORD: THE SAGA OF PETER QUILL TPB

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES, KEITH GIFFEN & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN, RON LIM, TIMOTHY GREEN II & STEVE MCNIVEN

Cover by N/A

The stirring story of Star-Lord! Before Peter Quill was a Guardian of the Galaxy, he was…an astronaut! Or at least he wanted to be. But as NASA's biggest burnout, Quill seemed destined to stay grounded on Earth. Now, discover how he finally journeyed out into the galaxy! But getting off-world is one thing — surviving is another. Especially when Yondu and his space pirates find him! Plus: Relive Star-Lord's pre-Guardians adventures: teaming with Thanos of Titan against a cosmic threat lurking in a galactic prison — and meeting Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Mantis on a high-stakes mission against the techno-organic Phalanx! But what deadly secrets lurk in Quill's past on Earth, and what will they mean for his future in space? Collecting STAR-LORD (2015) #1-5, THANOS (2003) #7-12, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST — STARLORD #1-4 and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2013) #0.1.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95071-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY DONNY CATES TPB

Written by DONNY CATES, AL EWING, TINI HOWARD, ZAC THOMPSON & LONNIE NADLER

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW, CORY SMITH, YILDIRAY ÇINAR, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, FILIPE ANDRADE & MORE

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Donny Cates' complete Guardians saga in one stellar volume! Hundreds of worlds are at war. More than ever, the galaxy needs the Guardians — but in the aftermath of the Infinity Wars, who is left to answer the call? Thanos is dead, but the search for his successor has just begun. Who will it be? And who are the Dark Guardians? Cosmic chaos commences when the new Guardians take on Thanos' Black Order — but could the Mad Titan be fighting his way back from the grave?! Plus: The Universal Church of Truth returns at the worst possible time — because Rocket Raccoon is dying! He's still got some fight left in him, but his allies are few and the odds are slim. Can Rocket hold on long enough to make a difference? Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2019) #1-12 and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL (2019) #1.

328 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94981-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: WATCH OUT FOR BULLSEYE TPB

Volume #6 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by STEVE GERBER, TONY ISABELLA & MARV WOLFMAN with CHRIS CLAREMONT,

GERRY CONWAY & LEN WEIN

Penciled by BOB BROWN & GENE COLAN with DON HECK & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by GIL KANE

Daredevil, the Black Widow and Shanna the She-Devil must join together to uncover the secret leaders of Black Spectre — an organization bent on bringing the United States to its knees! It's a massive saga that will pull in heroes from across the Marvel Universe, culminating in a battle on the White House lawn! Plus: Classic villains like the Gladiator and the Owl make their returns, new enemies emerge when Death-Stalker hatches a plan that brings the Man-Thing into the fray, and Daredevil and S.H.I.E.L.D. team up to confront a renewed Hydra! And finally, the Man Without Fear's life changes forever when Bullseye, the madman with perfect aim and no mercy, makes his deadly debut! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #108-132 and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #3.

528 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94867-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: THE LONE AND LEVEL SANDS TPB

Volume #24 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by PETER DAVID, JOE CASEY, CHRISTIAN COOPER & TERRY KAVANAGH

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, DAVID BREWER, JOE KUBERT, JAVIER PULIDO, ED MCGUINNESS,

DOUG WHEATLEY & CHRISCROSS

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The incredible end of an era! As Peter David completes his epic run, he delves ever deeper into the mind of Bruce Banner — and brings him face to face with the Hulk's oldest enemy: General "Thunderbolt" Ross! As the Hulk battles the Maestro, the Destroyer and the alien Troyjan, Banner begins to believe that he and the Hulk could be…happy? But when an unthinkable tragedy suddenly strikes, everything changes! Grieving and tormented, Banner seeks answers — while the enraged Hulk smashes his way through adversaries from Attuma to the Super-Adaptoid! The Circus of Crime wants to use the Hulk, while the alien Qnax needs his help! But as shocking secrets are revealed, how will Hulk and Ross deal with the monstrous menace of the Abomination? Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #460-474, HULK & SUB-MARINER ANNUAL '98 and X-MAN & HULK ANNUAL '98.

464 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95106-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: TRIUMPH AND TORMENT TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #8 in the Doctor Strange

Epic Collections

Written by PETER B. GILLIS, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, JEAN-MARC LOFFICIER & ROGER STERN

Penciled by RICHARD CASE, BUTCH GUICE, MIKE MIGNOLA & MORE

Cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

ON SALE MARCH 2023

The Doctors are in! The world believes Doctor Strange is dead — but he might soon be when Dormammu steals his body! Can Clea and Topaz help Strange regain control of his corporeal form? Then, the New Defenders return and Strange takes on an apprentice: the other-dimensional Rintrah! But the Doc's soul is at stake when Baron Mordo strikes — and demon-lords Satannish and Mephisto make their move! NOW magazine makes Stephen its cover star — but what is his brother Victor's secret? And when the Acts of Vengeance erupt, Strange and Clea must face the Hobgoblin, the Enchantress and Arkon! Plus: In a graphic novel classic illustrated by Mike Mignola, Doctor Strange joins Doctor Doom on a journey into Hell! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #1-13 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: DOCTOR STRANGE AND DOCTOR DOOM — TRIUMPH AND TORMENT.

488 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95040-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE COMING OF GALACTUS – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #3 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Stan Lee called it "the World's Greatest Comic Magazine," and he wasn't kidding. If Lee and Jack Kirby set the comics world on fire in 1961 with the Fantastic Four's debut, they burned it down in 1965. Letting loose an unmatched burst of rapid-fire creativity, they gave birth to the Frightful Four, the Inhumans, Galactus and the Silver Surfer — and even pulled off the first super hero wedding! The FF faces monster menaces galore, including Dragon Man, and out-of-this-world villains, from the shape-shifting Skrulls to the undersea warlord Attuma. But it's not just the panel-bursting action that makes FANTASTIC FOUR great. It's the drama of a family united to explore all the wonders of the Marvel Universe side by side! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #33-51 and ANNUAL #3.

448 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95041-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: WEB OF CARNAGE TPB

Volume #2 in the Carnage Epic Collections

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, TOM DEFALCO, LARRY HAMA, WARREN ELLIS, DAN JURGENS, HOWARD MACKIE, TODD DEZAGO, DAVID QUINN & DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, ANDREW WILDMAN, ART NICHOLS, KYLE HOTZ, DAN JURGENS, JOHN ROMITA JR., SAL BUSCEMA, JOSH HOOD, DAVE HOOVER, JOE ST. PIERRE, DARICK ROBERTSON & STEVE LIGHTLE

Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

Carnage's reign of terror continues! When the hit video game Carnage Unleashed provides the psychopathic symbiote the opportunity to gain his freedom, can Venom keep Cletus Kasady from filling the streets with blood? Then, when the planet of the symbiotes invades Earth, get ready for the attack of the 50-Foot Carnage! Plus: A psychiatrist tries to analyze Carnage, but who will get into whose head? How did Cletus' symbiote infect Ben Reilly? And when Venom goes on trial, can Spider-Man and Daredevil prevent Carnage from causing chaos in the courtroom? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #403 and #410, VENOM: CARNAGE UNLEASHED #1-4, CARNAGE: MIND BOMB, SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (1996) #3, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #67, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #233, CARNAGE: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE and VENOM: ON TRIAL #2-3 — plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL, SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL, VENOM SUPER SPECIAL, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL.

480 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95109-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY GN-TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MARC SUMERAK, WILL CORONA PILGRIM & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by ARTHUR ADAMS, JAY LEISTEN, STÉPHANE ROUX, ANDREA DI VITO & CHRIS SAMNEE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

They're the rag-tag band of adventurers tasked with protecting the entire Marvel-Verse. They're the Guardians of the Galaxy, and they put the far-out into outer space! When Earth faces a cosmic threat so great that even its mightiest heroes can't handle it alone, the Avengers assemble alongside the Guardians — but can these two very different teams work together to save the day? Then, when Death's Head, one of the galaxy's greatest bounty hunters, targets the Guardians, it's lights out for Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot! Plus: They're used to being the galaxy's most wanted, but why is Groot trying to arrest his best bud Rocket?! And for Star-Lord, it's all about the music! Collecting GUARDIANS TEAM-UP #1-2, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: DREAM ON, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: GALAXY'S MOST WANTED and ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95070-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

NOVA: SAM ALEXANDER GN-TPB

Written by JEPH LOEB & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, PACO MEDINA, CARLO BARBERI & DAVID LÓPEZ

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

The new Human Rocket roars into action! Sam Alexander is a kid bound by the gravity of a small town — and a father whose ridiculous, drunken fairy tales about a "Nova Corps" were just another heavy burden. But lucky for Sam, his troubles will soon be a billion miles away! A hand-me-down helmet has unlocked Sam Alexander's heroic legacy — and even as the Guardians of the Galaxy try to train him, the helmet will soon lead the newest Nova into a massive intergalactic conflict! Plus: Nova takes on the Superior Spider-Man, but can he handle his overwhelming first taste of true cosmic power? For Sam Alexander, the future possibilities are endless — and the horizon is only an instant away! Collecting NOVA (2013) #1-9 — plus material from POINT ONE #1, MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1 and NOVA (2013) #10.

232 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95042-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

FEBRUARY 2023 POSTERS – ON-SALE 02/01/23!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 12/19/22!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900902921

MARVEL'S VOICES:

WAKANDA FOREVER 1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900903021

RED GOBLIN 1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900903121

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD

OF MUTANTS 1 BY WERNECK POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900903221

FOC 11/21/22, ON-SALE 01/04/23

MARVEL 2023 CALENDAR [BUNDLES OF 25]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 01/23/23, ON-SALE 04/05/23

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 01/16/23, ON-SALE 03/01/23

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH POSTER D

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 01/16/23, ON-SALE 03/15/23

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: MARVEL'S VOICES #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY & FRIENDS #1

FOC 12/19/22, ON-SALE 02/01/23

AVENGERS #65

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #9

DARK WEB FINALE #1 [DWB]

DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES #1

LEGION OF X #10

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3

MOON KNIGHT #20

SCARLET WITCH #2

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1

VENOM #16 [DWB]

WAKANDA #5

X-FORCE #37

FOC 12/19/22, ON-SALE 02/08/23

ALIEN #6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

AVENGERS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #2

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1

BLACK PANTHER #14

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10

DAREDEVIL #8

GHOST RIDER #11

GOLD GOBLIN #4

JOE FIXIT #2

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #3

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #5

RED GOBLIN #1

SECRET INVASION #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #31

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #3

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 [SIN]

X-MEN #19

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

FOC 01/16/23, ON-SALE 02/15/23

AVENGERS: END TIMES – MARVEL TALES #1

AVENGERS FOREVER #14

CAPTAIN MARVEL #46

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

HULK #12

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3

MARAUDERS #11

MARVEL'S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER #1

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #3

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #5

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3

MURDERWORLD: MOON KNIGHT #1

NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 [SIN]

SPIDER-MAN #5

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #4

STAR WARS #31

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #31

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #8

WASP #2

WOLVERINE #30

X-TREME X-MEN #4

FOC 01/23/23, ON-SALE 02/22/23

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1

CARNAGE #10

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5

DEADPOOL #4

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #4

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 [SIN]

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #4

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #4

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE #1

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #4

SAVAGE AVENGERS #10

SHE-HULK #10

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #29

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #4

STAR WARS: YODA #4

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #5

THOR #31

TIGER DIVISION #4

FOC 01/30/23, ON-SALE 03/01/23

(FULL SOLICIT IN NEXT PREVIEWS)

AVENGERS #66

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #10

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1

GHOST RIDER #12

HALLOWS' EVE #1

I AM IRON MAN #1

MURDERWORLD: GAME OVER #1

ROGUE & GAMBIT #1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1

SPIDER-MAN #6

SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1

STAR WARS #32

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #10

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4

STAR WARS: THE RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE #1

VENOM #17

X-FORCE #38

COLLECTIONS

FOC 12/19/22

BLACK CAT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC LARRAZ COVER

(ON SALE 05/31/23)

BLACK CAT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC INHYUK LEE COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/31/23)

FOC 01/09/23

CARNAGE EPIC COLLECTION: WEB OF CARNAGE TPB

(ON SALE 03/22/23)

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: TRIUMPH AND TORMENT TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/22/23)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY DONNY CATES TPB

(ON SALE 03/22/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 6 HC

(ON SALE 06/21/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 6 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/21/23)

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 3: HALFWAY TO SANITY TPB (ON SALE 03/22/23)

NEW MUTANTS VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 03/22/23)

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER OMNIBUS HC BENGAL COVER

(ON SALE 06/21/23)

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER OMNIBUS HC ROBINSON COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/21/23)

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER-OMNIBUS HC INHYUK LEE COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/21/23)

FOC 01/16/23

DAMAGE CONTROL: NEW EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK TPB

(ON SALE 03/29/23)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: WATCH OUT FOR BULLSEYE TPB

(ON SALE 03/29/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 15 HC

(ON SALE 06/28/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 15 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/28/23)

MARVEL: JULY 1963 OMNIBUS HC JAVIER RODRIGUEZ COVER

(ON SALE 06/28/23)

MARVEL: JULY 1963 OMNIBUS HC KIRBY AVENGERS COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/28/23)

MARVEL: JULY 1963 OMNIBUS HC KIRBY X-MEN COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/28/23)

THUNDERBOLTS: BACK ON TARGET TPB (ON SALE 03/29/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 7 TPB (ON SALE 03/29/23)

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X DELUXE EDITION TPB (ON SALE 03/29/23)

FOC 01/23/23

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 4 HC

(ON SALE 07/05/23)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE COMING OF GALACTUS TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/05/23)

IMMORTAL HULK OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS HULK

UNCHAINED COVER (ON SALE 07/05/23)

IMMORTAL HULK OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS TIMELESS COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/05/23)

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: THE LONE AND

LEVEL SANDS TPB (ON SALE 04/05/23)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN GALLERY EDITION HC

(ON SALE 07/05/23)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN GALLERY EDITION HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/05/23)

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS HC SUYDAM AMAZING FANTASY COVER

[NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/05/23)

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS HC SUYDAM SECRET WARS COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/05/23)

MARVEL-VERSE: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY GN-TPB

(ON SALE 04/05/23)

NOVA: SAM ALEXANDER GN-TPB (ON SALE 04/05/23)

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN – SEASON ONE, PART TWO TPB

(ON SALE 04/05/23)

STAR-LORD: THE SAGA OF PETER QUILL TPB (ON SALE 04/05/23)

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC FINCH COVER

(ON SALE 07/05/23)

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ANDY KUBERT COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/05/23)

FOC 01/30/2023

(FULL SOLICIT IN NEXT PREVIEWS)

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 4 HC (ON SALE 07/12/23)

GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: SHADOW COUNTRY TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY EPIC COLLECTION: EARTH SHALL

OVERCOME TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

MARAUDERS BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

(ON SALE 07/12/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC VARIANT

[REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/12/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 3 – THE

TRIAL OF THE GODS GN-TPB ROMERO COVER (ON SALE 04/12/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 3 – THE

TRIAL OF THE GODS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 04/12/23)

PREDATOR VOL. 1 TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

MCNIVEN COVER (ON SALE 07/12/23)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIMENEZ COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/12/23)

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MILGROM COVER

(ON SALE 07/12/23)

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC KANE COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/12/23)