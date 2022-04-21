Marvel Comics' Full July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Marvel Comics have issued their full July 2022 solicits and solicitations, no need for Frankensteining any more. With launches for Avengers 1,000,000 BC, X-Terminators, AXE, Death To Mutants, Demon Wars, and finally, now the lawsuit has been concluded, Predator!

AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C. #1

JASON AARON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by ED McGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY

PREHISTORIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR – REVEALED!

They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel's first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor's birth.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • WOMEN OX A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

IN THE LAND OF THE RIGHTEOUS…

The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti is the apocalyptic emotional event to define the summer.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #2 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • MEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

…THE WICKED WILL BE PUT TO DEATH!

As the world shakes, an unlikely group of heroes and less-than-heroes gather to find a peaceful solution. Sadly, the best laid plans of man, mutant and Eternal oft go awry…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • Cover by Esad Ribić

VARIANT Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don't want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can't, can anyone survive the coming judgment?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5

Kieron Gillen (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE BOOK OF EXODUS!

Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It's now the 21st century. What's changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #13

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • C.F. VILLA (A)

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Predator Variant COVER by James Stokoe

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER

BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

THE INHERITORS OF THE EARTH?

The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes – the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #30

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

DEADPOOL JOINS, AND

KRAVEN'S HUNT BEGINS!

X-FORCE has taken some lumps, but a new era begins as old-school X-Forcer WADE WILSON makes his grand return! Well, grand for him, necessary for the team, as X-Force needs all the help it can get in the fallout from the Hellfire Gala and the revelations of A.X.E.! Plus: Find out why KRAVEN THE HUNTER is involved in the start of a landmark storyline!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN RED #5

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ARAKKO VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

EXCESS DEVIATION!

No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it's nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet – and it's Arakko's greatest test since X OF SWORDS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE!

The hunt for the Zero Shard leads Spider-Man and his allies to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and the Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation!

Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI #1 (of 4)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A)

COVER A by PEACH MOMOKO • COVER B by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU • Variant Cover by MATÍAS BERGARA

Variant Cover by AUDREY MOK • Variant Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON • Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV • Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Journey into the imagination of STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO with DEMON WARS!

Peach takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level by transporting readers to another dimension — one filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side? Don't miss the next evolution of the Peach Momoko's Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

A BOLD NEW ERA STARTS HERE!

Shang-Chi has gained possession of the powerful Ten Rings. But so much concentrated energy has not gone unnoticed. Now, every bounty hunter, assassin and evil syndicate in the Marvel Universe is coming to take the Rings from him! But will the responsibility and the truth of the Rings be too much to bear for the Master of Kung Fu? Find out as the true origin of the Ten Rings starts here from Gene Luen Yang (SHANG-CHI) and Marcus To (EXCALIBUR)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #3

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

ON TRIAL IN LATVERIA!

Sam Wilson's hunt for the source of a vibranium smuggling ring lands him in hot water with the one and only DOCTOR DOOM! Can Captain America escape Latveria with his life? And what dangerous secret has the Falcon, Joaquín Torres, stumbled across in his own hometown?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #2

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FIND THE KEY. CRACK THE CODE.

Steve Rogers follows a trail of coded breadcrumbs to Germany, where an elusive organization is making bold and deadly moves, while Bucky Barnes' own investigation leads him to the high rollers tables in Madripoor. Thousands of miles apart with no backup, will Steve and Bucky find what they're looking for, or are they both in over their heads?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • Design Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

• Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?!

• One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Predator Variant Cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

• Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar.

• Is that a GLIDER?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #2 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Predator variant COVER by Ron Lim

The adventure begins – in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers – unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

Predator variant COVER by Chris Sprouse

IN THE EYE OF A TITAN!

• The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence!

• Wait…who's that big face on the cover?

• Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #2

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO AND MORE! (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • Predator variant COVER by Bill Sienkiewicz

VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

DAREDEVIL NO. 650!

After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #2 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Predator variant COVER by Junggeun Yoon

When Jane and Odin find a clue steeped in unknown magic, they turn to Doctor Voodoo for help finding Thor – and learn of an interdimensional threat that will require more than Thor's strength to combat. Meanwhile, Rúna cuts a Midgardian vacation short to help the warriors of Asgard hold off their enemies' assault on the Golden Realm. But why do their enemies seem to know something Sif doesn't?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON CAT #2 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A/C)

Variant Cover by KEI ZAMA

Predator variant COVER by Mike Mayhew

THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG!

• Iron Cat has it out for Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, and will stop at nothing to tear Felicia down.

• Meanwhile, all hell has broken loose at Stark Unlimited after Iron Cat broke in to steal the armor.

• Iron Man and Black Cat join forces to stop their mutual enemy! This is one team-up you do NOT want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • ZÉ CARLOS (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Predator variant COVER by Humberto Ramos

A DIRE THREAT. A DANGEROUS MYSTERY.

AND ONLY THE TOUGHEST HEROES OF THE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CAN SAVE THE DAY!

When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, MS. MARVEL takes matters into her own embiggened hands! But with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet WOLVERINE and the X-MEN won't be far behind! The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe's most lauded heroes in an oversized action-packed adventure for the ages!

Be here for the start of the saga, and follow through August and September as MOON KNIGHT and VENOM join Kamala Khan for the super hero spectacle of the summer!

40 PGS./ ONE-SHOT Rated T+ …$4.99

ANT-MAN #2 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

Jumping forward in time…the Marvel Universe has been infiltrated by shape-shifting Skrulls posing as allies. Little does anyone know that a SECRET INVASION is about to explode! But what does that have to do with this era's Ant-Man, Eric O'Grady?! Eric must retrieve important data from Scott Lang's helmet… The only problem is Scott Lang is dead! But what's a little grave robbing to someone who's irredeemable? The journey through Ant-Man's history continues!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #2 (OF 4)

PAUL CORNELL (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • COVER BY Steve Morris

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY!

The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth – concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop's classic story into the comics medium for the first time!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS OMEGA #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • PAUL FRY (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF 2099 REACHES ITS EXPLOSIVE CONCLUSION!

• The final battle for the Celestial Garden begins! Spider-Man vs. Norman Osborn! The X-Men vs. the Cabal! Two armies, two deadly enemies…and the keys to 2099's future up for grabs!

• It's a brawl for all: A brave new tomorrow for 2099 starts here!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

MARAUDERS #5

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Andrea Broccardo (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

HELL CAN WAIT!

Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn't agree more! It's a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-TERMINATORS #1 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by Federico Vicentini

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY InHyuk Lee

VARIANT COVER BY Terry Dodson

ENTER THE GRINDHOUSE OF X!

When Jubilee and Boom-Boom agree to take Dazzler out for a night on the town to console her after her nasty breakup, they have no idea they're about to be kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps for their efforts! What are three girls with the power to blow things up to do? Leah Williams and Carlos Gómez put the X in eXploitation in this tale of blood, sweat and REVENGE!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

KNIGHTS OF X #4

TINI HOWARD (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover by Felipe Massafera

BRAVE THROUGH THE DARKNESS!

With Arthur and his army on their heels, all but one of the Knights of X have made it to Mercator — the province void of light. But all isn't what it seems. Will Betsy and her team be able to overcome the darkness and find the Siege Perilous?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #4

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

A PACT WITH A GOD IS A BARGAIN

WITH ONE'S SOUL!

The Skinjacker is once again out on the loose, body-jumping at an astounding pace and bringing the inhabitants of Krakoa to their breaking point. As the pressure to hunt down Switch and the Arakkii fugitive god reaches an all-time high, Nightcrawler and Zsen make discoveries about the case and themselves that could change the course of the investigation in unforeseeable ways.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GAMBIT #3 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

REMY'S RUSE AND WARHAWK'S RETURN!

• The problem? GAMBIT and 'RO have become a thorn in the side of mogul SOLARZ…

• The solution? The mercenary WARHAWK takes the fight to our heroes!

• The rebuttal? Remy gears up in his NEW suit, MARISSA DECASTRO dons the classic armor, and 'Ro joins them for a knock-down, drag-out fight along the Mississippi!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #4 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A)

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

Variant cover by Amy Reeder

REIGN OF XCII!

Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala…but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized? This '90s-tastic take on the X-Men's Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WOLVERINE: PATCH #5 (OF 5)

LARRY HAMA (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

LAW'S OUT, CLAWS OUT!

• S.H.I.E.L.D. makes landfall in MADRIPOOR to put an end to the jungle warfare between COY, NEMIKOVA, and the KRASNYS!

• But will even their MANDROID battle suits be enough to quell the conflict?

• NICK FURY may lay down the law, but PATCH only plays by his own rules…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

ANN NOCENTI (W) • JAVIER PINA (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

CAN THE X-MEN SURVIVE MOJOWORLD? IT'S A LONGSHOT!

Ann Nocenti returns to her co-creation with an all-new story set after the original LONGSHOT miniseries! Longshot's adventure on Earth may be over, but before he can continue his mission, he's pulled into Mojoworld for a multipicture deal he simply can't refuse. And when WOLVERINE and SHADOWCAT investigate the mysterious

psionic disturbance, will they be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things SPIRAL out of control?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #23

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Predator Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

DANGER'S IN THE HOME!

WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL have tracked DANGER back to the X-Men's old home – the former Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters. But the mansion is haunted by old memories and twisted new plots that make this homecoming a horrific new lease on death!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #28

VITA AYALA (W)

Rod Reis & Jan Duursema (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

AN END OF AN ERA…

IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE!

The time has come for Magik to conquer her demons. Will Illyana be able to contend with manifestations of her trauma and save her friends in the process? And if Madelyne does gain the throne…can the Goblin Queen contain the fiery madness of Limbo? Or will her old inclinations towards chaos resurface, bringing Krakoa and the rest of world to their knees?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #3 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A/C)

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER

BY STEFANO CASELLI

Hawkeye and Spectrum square off, Persuasion has her own perfume and Super Apes conquer Central Park!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE VARIANTS #2 (OF 5)

GAIL SIMONE (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Ivan Shavrin

Jessica Jones is experiencing terrifying blackouts and leaving chaos and pain in her wake. But will the latest effects of her missing time leave her on the wrong side of the law AND her own family?

Meanwhile, the mysterious VARIANTS arrive, and Jessica fears for her own sanity!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Paco Diaz (A) • Cover by E.J. Su

Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

The armored Avengers and their deadliest enemies have all been monsterized by the mystical Eye of the Kraken. As the Avengers contend with their strange new powers, they seek out some unlikely allies: Rocket, Groot and Ghost-Spider! But will even these new additions to the team be enough to defeat Doctor Doom and his ever-expanding monster army?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #58

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

Predator variant by E.M. Gist

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

THE AVENGERS' QUEST THROUGH TIME CONTINUES!

Japan, the Edo Period. They say he walks by night, wielding a blade forged by hellfire. And where he wanders, the penance flows, like fountains of blood. He is the fabled Ghost Ronin, the Samurai of Vengeance. And alongside the Avengers, he will make his final stand against the lightning swords of the devil himself.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #8

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

Predator variant COVER

by Juan Jose Ryp

THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR!

Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he's a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth's great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K'un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • Alan Robinson (A)

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Variant Cover by Marcus To

Chaos erupts in Sin City as Asmodeus' demonic influence spreads…and the New Fantastic Four are caught in the thick of it! With Ghost Rider M.I.A., it's up to Wolverine, Hulk and Spider-Man to face off against a demonically possessed Human Torch. But can they defeat him without killing him? Plus: A house call from Dr. Strange!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #4

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Frank Castle is determined to use the ninja warriors of the Hand to end his war once and for all. But the world's newest and deadliest dealers in wildly powerful arms, the Apostles of War, are proving to be the Punisher's toughest foes yet. And that's not to mention the assassins Lady Bullseye and Lord Deathstrike who've been hired to expose the Punisher as a pretender to the throne of the Beast.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

HULK #9

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C) • Predator variant COVER by Dale Keown

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

New Arc – HULK PLANET!

Thoroughly shaken by his battle with Thor and Titan's impact on his friends, Bruce Banner decides that his best company is himself – and only himself. As he sets Starship Hulk on a far away course, he begins to reckon with what it means to be healthy – and encounters an alternative to isolation he'd never thought to dream of. But this alternative begs the question – who exactly is Monolith?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN CARTER #5 (OF 5)

JAMIE McKELVIE (W)

MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

THE END OF THE LINE!

Captain Carter's powerful enemies are closing in, painting her as dangerous and out of touch with reality. But Peggy's mind has never been clearer — and now that she knows what she's up against, she's going to put an end to it…even if it costs her everything.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS & MOON GIRL #1

Mohale Mashigo (W) • Diogenes Neves (A)

Cover by Alitha E. Martinez

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. And now she has a wonky D​D​ clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it – from Wakanda to the moon!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #13

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

The scars of Zodiac's attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn't stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight. A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts – one on the midnight streets, the other within his own mind!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #27

DONNY CATES (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

Predator variant COVER by Rahzzah

Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #10

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

THE COLOSSAL CAPSTONE TO THE SECOND ARC OF THIS EPIC NEW ERA OF VENOM!

Torn across space and time through the symbiote hive, Eddie Brock's soul is pushed to its absolute limit! Manipulated and maligned by forces stronger than himself, Eddie has no choice but to watch in horror as his son, Dylan, and the Venom symbiote are stabbed in the heart by BEDLAM!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-PUNK #4 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

WANTED: HOBIE BROWN!

• Just as the Spider-Band in the Spider-Van had a Spider-Plan, they're getting shut down by the big bad man!

• Hobie and team aren't going to give up without a fight though…

• Witness the rise of one of the greatest bands in all of the Spider-Verse!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #5 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A)

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Covery by Nicoletta Baldari

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

FACE TO FACE WITH FINALE!

• Gwen has one last stop and it's at the end of time to face the one who started it all, Finale!

• But if Gwen defeats Finale will her time be fixed? Perhaps not as she remembers it…

• And what's to happen to the other Gwens?!

• Don't miss the epic final issue that will impact Gwen Stacy's entire timeline!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #5

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by Kendrik "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

CARNAGE CRAVES…ALL!

CARNAGE's crusade reaches an unprecedented level of destruction and threatens not just the here and now, but everything that ever was or ever will be. Hydro-Man, Spot, the serial killer known as "The Artist," what horrifying puzzle is Carnage trying to put together with these pieces? Who will be its next victim? And will Detective Jon Shayde be able to stop the crimson-clad creature before it's too late?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #5 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W)

IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he's fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote's head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes — including TASKMASTER — intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40

SALADIN AHMED (W)

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Predator variant COVER

by Mattia De Iulis

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

EMPEROR SELIM'S ENDGAME!

Miles' hunt through the spider-verse finally leads him to his long lost Uncle Aaron—the PROWLER! But Aaron's a captive of Selim, Miles' evil spider-clone, and if Miles wants to rescue his uncle, he'll have to bring down Selim's entire empire to do it! What does Selim want from Aaron, and is Miles willing to sacrifice everything—including his new allies–to save his family?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WHAT IF… MILES MORALES #5 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C)

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER

BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

HOW MANY MILES DOES IT TAKE…TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE?!

What if…the many Miles of the multiverse assembled to overcome a threat against all realities? The Prowler enacts the final phase of his evil plan alongside LOKI, SABRETOOTH, and CLASSIFIED! Spider-Man's gonna need some help on this one – good thing CAPTAIN AMERICA, WOLVERINE, HULK, and THOR have his back!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

DAN SLOTT (W) • CAFU (A/C)

Predator variant COVER by Superlog

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY R.B. SILVA

"Family First"!

• Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real.

• Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found.

• It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards.

• But is it time to welcome her into the family?

• It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four.

• Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #3

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Teaser Variant Cover

by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Predator variant COVER

by Mirka Andolfo

JOURNEY TO THE TEMPLE

OF THE BEAST!

Banding together the deadliest warriors of the Marvel Universe, Conan and the Savage Avengers have never been accustomed to playing defense. But after being hunted across the Hyborian Age by DEATHLOK THE DESTROYER, only one thing's for certain — our heroes aren't running anymore. Armed with a death-defying plan in the heart of a forbidden temple, can even the Savage Avengers fight against the future? Or will an ancient evil crush their victory before they've even begun? Everything changes in this sword-and-sorcery showdown between Cyborg and Cimmerian!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #40

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

Juan Frigeri & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Predator variant COVER by Cary Nord

THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL?

Captain Marvel's magical tribunal doubles down as Carol struggles to break free of her prison using only what she came with — namely, herself. But if Earth's Mightiest Hero can't solve this puzzle, she'll be Captain Marvel no more, which was maybe the master plan all along?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #22

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

ANGEL UNZUETA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

Predator Variant Cover by Bjorn Barends

Tony Stark has worked hard to pull himself up by his iron bootstraps, and after a few detours, he finally tracks down his old friend and employee Vic Martinelli…only to find he's arrived too late and Vic's been murdered. Before a guilt-ridden Tony can get a bead on why, he's attacked by Vic's assailant…THE TITANIUM MAN. In the battle, he learns the sinister plot goes deeper. The Titanium Man is working for those even more mysterious, and Vic was killed because he'd gotten possession of THE MANDARIN'S RINGS. Tony flies overseas to Asia and headlong into a cloak of conspiracy, hell-bent on tracking down the rings of his most fearsome adversary, desperate to stop them from falling into the wrong hands. But at what cost? What is Tony Stark willing to sacrifice in order to stop the Mandarin's power returning, wielded by the hands of a new – and possibly unsuspecting – acolyte? Iron Man is about to go hard. He's about to buddy up with criminals. And he's about to go…stealth.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #8

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • STEFANO LANDINI (A) Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

"LONG SHADOW" Concludes!

The battle for Wakanda comes to a head! T'Challa has owned the path his secrets paved for the Hatut Zeraze's takeover, and ceded command of the resistance to his allies. But doing the right thing doesn't always lead to the outcomes – or answers – one would prefer. T'Challa's undue mistrust must face consequences – choices that will alter the fate of Wakanda and its leadership…forever.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE #5

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Cover by Lee Garbett

BACK FROM THE DEAD!

• Dead heroes and villains alike have been reanimated as ghoulish versions of their past selves.

• Now it's up to Strange and the Harvestman to make sure these dead supers stay dead!

• But what happens when the next reanimated hero is Clea's dead husband: Stephen Strange?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #6

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Brent Peeples (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by Björn Barends

There's somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer — to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they've inflicted on the world — and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell's Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR #1

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWNE • Variant Cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by RON LIM • Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Camouflage Variant Cover Also Available

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #3 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE BATTLE OF ABRION BRIDGE!

• While continuing to wait out a nasty sandstorm on Tatooine, Obi-Wan reflects on one of his most grueling experiences in the Clone Wars…

• It's a memory full of pain and bloodshed, and one that has lasting consequences.

• The battle also reminds Obi-Wan of an age-old question he has long wrestled with throughout his life: what is a Jedi's true purpose in war?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LAROCCA

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Battle with the beastly Mudhorn!

• Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits.

• Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS #26

CHARLES SOULE (W)

ANDRES GENOLET (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER

BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PATH TO VICTORY!

• The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last, and Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a strong message to the galaxy that the resistance to Palpatine's rule remains as strong as ever.

• Meanwhile, Lady Qi'ra of Crimson Dawn has activated her sleeper agents across the galaxy, instructing them to cause chaos for the Empire by any means necessary!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #25

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER

BY CHRIS SPROUSE

• The Dark Lord of the Sith relentlessly tracks a corrupt Imperial governor. But is Vader still driven by his quest for order – or has his encounters with shades from the past awoken new motivations?

• Meanwhile, few figures in the galaxy are more different than Sabé, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala, and Ochi of Bestoon, assassin of the Sith. So when they're forced to work together in Vader's ambit and the knives inevitably come out, who's still standing at the end? And what will that lonely soul have to say when Vader returns?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #5

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

"LET'S KEEP A LITTLE OPTIMISM HERE."

• But optimism is hard to come by with the Millennium Falcon gone and Han and Chewie in their toughest spot ever!

• Greedo is back and boy, is he mad!

• Featuring the returns of Marshal Buck Vancto and Khel Tanna. Which one is going to get their hands on Han first?

• All this and more in the rip-roaring conclusion of "The Crystal Run."

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #25

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER

BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

BOUNTY HUNTERS VS.

THE KNIGHTS OF REN!

• Dengar is leading T'onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – and he's also leading them into a trap!

• Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #23

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

• SANA STARROS and her team are determined to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost!

• But everyone's keeping secrets…

…and the SPARK ETERNAL has plans of its own!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

ON SALE JUNE 2022

THE BEST MARVEL STORIES BY STAN LEE OMNIBUS HC HEROES COVER

Written by STAN LEE with LARRY LIEBER, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by JACK BINDER, AL AVISON, JOE MANEELY, STAN GOLDBERG, STEVE DITKO, JACK KIRBY, DON HECK, JACK DAVIS, DICK AYERS, SOL BRODSKY, WALLY WOOD, JOHN BUSCEMA, GENE COLAN, JIM STERANKO, NEAL ADAMS, GIL KANE, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, JOHN ROMITA SR., MOEBIUS, DARICK ROBERTSON, MARCOS MARTIN & BRUCE TIMM

Face Front, True Believers, and treasure this celebration of the incredible career of Stan Lee! More than 70 years of stories featuring dozens of Lee's beloved co-creations — including Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, the Avengers, Daredevil and Nick Fury — all in his signature, senses-shattering style! These astonishing tales of suspense, horror, fantasy, romance, comedy, cowboys, super heroics and more prove beyond doubt that Stan is "The Man!"

896 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94814-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE JUNE 2022

THE BEST MARVEL STORIES BY STAN LEE OMNIBUS HC KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

896 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94815-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC SILVESTRI COVER

Written by LARRY HAMA, PETER DAVID, FABIAN NICIEZA, D.G. CHICHESTER, TOM DEFALCO, HOWARD MACKIE, JIM LEE, JOHN BYRNE, SCOTT LOBDELL, RICHARD HOWELL, TIMOTHY TRUMAN & ROB LIEFELD

Penciled by MARC SILVESTRI, LARRY STROMAN, JERRY DECAIRE, ANDY KUBERT, DARICK ROBERTSON,

JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN ROMITA JR., JIM LEE, RICHARD HOWELL, SAM KIETH, TODD FOX, JIM VALENTINO

& GENE COLAN

Covers by MARC SILVESTRI, JIM LEE & MIKE OEMING

Larry Hama and Marc Silvestri reinvent Wolverine's world! Logan smashes a drug ring in Madripoor, encounters the mythical Hunter in Darkness and relives the Spanish Civil War with his old pal Puck! The Reavers cook up the deadly doppelganger Albert and his explosive partner, Elsie-Dee! Sabretooth returns, convinced he's Wolverine's father! And determined to uncover the secrets of his past, Logan and Jubilee investigate the Weapon X facility! But as suppressed memories bubble to the surface, can Professor X and Jean Grey unlock the mysteries inside Wolverine's head? Plus: The sadistic Cyber debuts, Mojo and Omega Red strike and Logan suffers a terrible loss! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #31-59, WOLVERINE: BLOODY CHOICES, WOLVERINE: RAHNE OF TERRA, GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: HEARTS OF DARKNESS, X-MEN (1991) #4-7 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #54-55 and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #85-108.

1264 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94651-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

1264 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94652-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC OEMING COVER [DM ONLY]

1264 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94839-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC GURIHIRU COVER

Written by CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS, NICK KOCHER, MARK WAID, KELLY THOMPSON, CHRISTOS GAGE

& LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by DANILO S. BEYRUTH, GURIHIRU, IRENE STRYCHALSKI, MYISHA HAYNES, ALTI FIRMANSYAH,

MICHAEL WALSH, HUMBERTO RAMOS, STEFANO CASELLI, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, GANG HYUK LIM,

MOY R., LAN MEDINA, DAVID BALDEÓN & TANA FORD

Covers by GURIHIRU & CHRIS BACHALO

Superfan becomes super hero! Gwen Poole was an avid comic book reader — until she found herself transported into the Marvel Universe! Now, surrounded by characters that she knows everything about — including their secret identities! — and fully aware of the tropes of super hero storytelling, Gwen is determined not to be an "extra" in this brave new world. But her attention-seeking journey from mercenary to Avenger (okay, West Coast, but still…) is complicated when she learns how to manipulate the comic books she herself appears in! As her continuity dramas get ever more convoluted, will Gwen go big…or go home? Collecting UNBELIEVABLE GWENPOOL #1-25, ROCKET RACCOON AND GROOT #8-10, CHAMPIONS (2016) #5, EDGE OF VENOMVERSE #2, WEST COAST AVENGERS (2018) #1-10, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2018) #7-8 and GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK #1-5 — plus material from HOWARD THE DUCK (2015B) #1-3, GWENPOOL SPECIAL #1, GWENPOOL HOLIDAY SPECIAL: MERRY MIX-UP and SECRET EMPIRE: BRAVE NEW WORLD #1.

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94820-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC BACHALO COVER [DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94821-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SILVER SURFER BY SLOTT & ALLRED OMNIBUS HC ALLRED WRAPAROUND COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MICHAEL ALLRED

Covers by MICHAEL ALLRED

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2022

Anywhere and everywhere — hang on! Dan Slott and Michael Allred take the Sentinel of the Spaceways on his wildest ride yet — with a very special companion! Meet Dawn Greenwood, the Earth girl who's enabled the Silver Surfer to see the universe with all-new eyes — and push its boundaries like never before! But that way leads to incredible dangers — like the Never Queen, Warrior One and Jumbonox the Giganormous! From perfect planets to wrathful warriors, from the end of reality to an all-new beginning, they'll travel the length and breadth of space and time — and beyond! But what could ever make Norrin Radd willing to once again serve Galactus? Slott and Allred weave a cosmic-powered story of triumph, tragedy and boundless imagination — including the 2016 Eisner Award-winning story "Never After"! Collecting SILVER SURFER (2014) #1-15, SILVER SURFER (2016) #1-14 and material from ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE.

688 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94561-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SILVER SURFER BY SLOTT & ALLRED OMNIBUS HC ALLRED LAST DAYS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

688 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94562-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAR OF KINGS OMNIBUS HC YARDIN COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ED BRUBAKER, CHRISTOPHER YOST, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, C.B. CEBULSKI, CHRISTOS GAGE & JAY FAERBER

Penciled by BILLY TAN, CLAYTON HENRY, PACO DIAZ,

PAUL PELLETIER, BONG DAZO, DUSTIN WEAVER,

HARVEY TOLIBAO, WELLINTON ALVES & MORE

Covers by DAVID YARDIN & BRANDON PETERSON

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2022

A cosmic epic connecting the Inhumans, X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy! The Inhumans leave Earth and take their destined place as rulers of the Kree Empire! Meanwhile, Cyclops and Havok's power-mad brother, Vulcan, claims the Shi'ar Empire's throne, bringing the galaxy to the brink of destruction! With the Nova Corps, Starjammers and Guardians caught in the middle, two empires make cosmic war — and the fallout might just tear the galaxy in half! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #475-486, X-MEN: EMPEROR VULCAN #1-5, SECRET INVASION: WAR OF KINGS, X-MEN: KINGBREAKER #1-4, WAR OF KINGS: DARKHAWK #1-2, WAR OF KINGS: WARRIORS #1-2, WAR OF KINGS #1-6, WAR OF KINGS: ASCENSION #1-4, WAR OF KINGS: SAVAGE WORLD OF SAKAAR, NOVA (2007) #23-28, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2008) #13-19, WAR OF KINGS: WHO WILL RULE?, MARVEL SPOTLIGHT: WAR OF KINGS and material from X-MEN: DIVIDED WE STAND #2.

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94567-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAR OF KINGS OMNIBUS HC PETERSON COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94568-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS OMNIBUS HC ZECK COVER NEW PRINTING!

Written by JIM SHOOTER with TOM DEFALCO, DAN SLOTT, DANNY FINGEROTH & JAY FAERBER

Penciled by MIKE ZECK & BOB LAYTON with RON FRENZ, PAUL PELLETIER, MARK BAGLEY

& GREGG SCHIGIEL

Covers by MIKE ZECK & ALEX ROSS

Drawn from Earth across the stars, the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes and villains are set against one another by the mysterious and all-powerful Beyonder — with the winner promised the ultimate prize! But as battle lines are drawn, new alliances are forged and old enemies clash, one among them is not willing to settle for anything less than godhood. Can even the combined might of the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men prevent Doctor Doom from becoming the most powerful being in the universe? The greatest super hero war of all time is collected alongside an untold chapter of Thor's time on Battleworld, Titania's incredible origin and "What If?" tales that offer very different endings to the Secret Wars! Collecting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1-12, THOR (1966) #383, SHE-HULK (2004) #10 and WHAT IF? (1989) #4 and #114.

496 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94559-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS OMNIBUS HC ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

496 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94560-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 15 HC

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE & BOB LAYTON with ALAN KUPPERBERG

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. with LUKE McDONNELL & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The hall of fame creative trio of Michelinie, Layton and Romita Jr. concludes its classic tenure with a run of stories that pushes the Armored Avenger to his limits! Tony Stark isn't the only one constantly upgrading his tech when Whiplash returns with a fearsome set of augmented powers and a new codename: Blacklash! Then Ant-Man takes his I.T. role at Stark International to super-heroic lengths! And what happens when Doctor Doom and Iron Man travel back in time to the era of King Arthur's Camelot? These two armored titans square off in "Doomquest!" Plus: The Living Laser, the Mauler and the Unicorn return to menace our man Stark. And wait until you see Iron Man's awesome new stealth armor! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #145-157.

328 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93342-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 15 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 333 [DM ONLY]

344 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93337-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY WELLS & ROMITA JR. VOL. 1: WORLD WITHOUT LOVE TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

A new era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins! Peter Parker is on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with the Fantastic Four. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man — except for Doctor Octopus. Doc Ock is on Spidey's tail, and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Peter. But what did Spider-Man do that has alienated him from everyone? And what moves is the gangster called Tombstone making? Spidey and Tomby are about to have their most brutal battle ever, and the worst damage to Peter might not be physical! Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, blockbuster artist John Romita Jr. returns — and 2022 will be the biggest year for the wall-crawler ever! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93272-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER VOL. 1: UNCHAINED TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by CORY SMITH and Brent Peeples

Cover by KAEL NGU

Ghost Rider goes back to flaming-skulled basics! Johnny Blaze is in a haze. He has the perfect life: idyllic small town, wife and kids, dog — the American dream. Except for the nightmares. Blaze is having terrifying visions and has a constant, pounding headache — like something inside is trying to get out. This world he's living in is too good to be true. In fact, it's more like a prison. But who would purposely be keeping the Spirit of Vengeance on the sidelines — and how? Meanwhile, the FBI has recently discovered a frightening and unexplained surge in supernatural activity. And that can mean only one thing: It's time for Blaze to hit the dark roads of the Marvel Universe once more, confronting its monsters and battling his demons. Let's ride! Collecting GHOST RIDER (2022) #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92782-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR TPB

Written by DONNY CATES, NADIA SHAMMAS & MORE

Penciled by MARTIN COCCOLO, NIC KLEIN & MORE

Cover by GARY FRANK

A cataclysmic crossover destined to be a smash hit! Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant: their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage? And will Iron Man regret coming between these two titans — even with his new Celestial Hulkbuster armor?! Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, writer Donny Cates pits the stars of his two titles against one another in his biggest blockbuster yet – and that's saying something! Key mysteries from HULK and THOR will be revealed, and this clash will have shocking consequences for the future of both characters! Collecting HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA (2022) #1, THOR (2020) #25-26 and HULK (2021) #7-8.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94663-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 2: DEVIATION TPB

Written by AL EWING & RAM V

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

The new Venom is in the fight of his life — and he may be in it alone! As Dylan Brock and his symbiote continue to learn to live together without Eddie Brock, the Life Foundation has activated a deadly new operative named the Spearhead! Dylan and Venom aren't the only ones dead in his sights: Every single symbiote that they (and you!) have ever known and cared about is a target as well! And without Eddie's guidance, Dylan stands poised to give into the same darkness that his father once did. Meanwhile, Eddie is still getting used to his new place in the symbiote hive. But little does he know that his battle across the cosmos has only just begun — and Kang the Conqueror has a front-row seat for its first act! Collecting VENOM (2021) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93256-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE VOL. 1: IN THE COURT OF CRIMSON TPB

Written by RAM V, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & TY TEMPLETON

Penciled by FRANCESCO MANNA, EDGAR SALAZAR, SALVADOR LARROCA & TY TEMPLETON

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM

Carnage is back to celebrate 30 years of symbiotic slaughter! Prepare to look deep into Cletus Kasady's psychotic past — and to catch up with Venom's offspring in the here and now, ready for his visceral and violent future! For years, the unhinged Cletus Kasady has been the only host the Carnage symbiote has known. Sharing a uniquely horrifying bond, the pair were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the entire Marvel Universe. But after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus' codex has found a new home — leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone…and deadlier and more bloodthirsty than ever before! What new and terrifying creature will emerge from this symbiotic solitude? Something wicked this way comes! Collecting CARNAGE (2022) #1-5 and CARNAGE FOREVER #1.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93460-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY TPB

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Penciled by SEAN IZAAKSE, FRANCESCO MANNA,

CARLOS MAGNO, ZÉ CARLOS & ANGEL UNZUETA

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

An incredible exploration of the fabulous foursome's lives if they aged in real time across the decades! Amid the backdrop of the Space Race, an accident gives the Fantastic Four great powers and entangles them in the history of their planet. But as the years pass, the four heroes struggle to find their role in a rapidly changing world. As Sue continues to fight for social causes, Reed becomes increasingly obsessed with preparing for the prophesied arrival of Galactus! And in the end, after six decades of triumphs and tragedies, love and loss, can the aging heroes make a final stand against the implacable might of Doctor Doom? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1-6.

208 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92798-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WASTELANDERS TPB

Written by STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT, ETHAN SACKS,

RICH DOUEK & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, IBRAIM ROBERSON,

WELL-BEE, BRENT PEEPLES & JULIUS OHTA

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

Return to the dystopian future world where the villains won! Get ready for shocking new stories from a disturbing world, taking their cue from the breakout podcast inspired by the original OLD MAN LOGAN saga! For Logan, saving the day looks very different with a baby Hulk in his arms – and protecting the child may be his downfall! Learn how a blind Hawkeye trained with the man once known as Daredevil! The mysterious Black Widow infiltrates the deadly land of the Lizard King! A guilt-ridden Peter Quill visits the site where he lost his great love! And as he rules over his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to Doom! Collecting WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE, HAWKEYE, STAR-LORD, DOOM and BLACK WIDOW.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93124-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 11: RECKONING WAR PART II TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by RACHAEL STOTT & ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by CAFU

The Reckoning War reaches its cosmic conclusion! As oblivion approaches, will Victor Von Doom be the hero the universe needs? The last time the mysterious Cormorant struck, he destroyed the Baxter Building and the Latverian Embassy, completely overpowered the Fantastic Four and left without anyone even laying a hand on him. Now, for the sake of the universe, Doctor Doom must face him alone! At the Apex of All Reality, the fate of the Marvel Universe will soon be decided. And no matter who wins, nothing will ever be the same again! This is not hyperbole. This is happening. The Reckoning War will carry grave consequences — for the FF, their extended family…and everybody else! To see where all the pieces fall and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #43-46.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94654-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 15 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS, AL EWING, VITA AYALA & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK, STEFANO CASELLI,

ALEX LINS, ROD REIS & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

Murder and mayhem in the Reign of X! The Scarlet Witch has been murdered — and as X-Factor investigates the shocking crime, all clues point to Magneto! Meanwhile, the fallout from the Hellfire Gala continues for S.W.O.R.D. as Doctor Doom sticks around for a meeting of monarchs with matters of galactic import to discuss — including the Last Annihilation! The New Mutants are reeling from their own devastating loss as a great evil continues to cast its shadow. And when new problems present themselves in Ireland, the Marauders bring in Banshee for some assistance — and he'll soon be screaming into battle! Collecting X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1-2, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #7, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #20-21 and MARAUDERS (2019) #23.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94524-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE MARVELS VOL. 2: THE UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY TPB

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by YILDIRAY CINAR

Cover by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

Master storyteller Kurt Busiek continues to tie together the length and breadth of the Marvel Universe! Lady Lotus has erected an impenetrable dome over the Asian nation of Siancong — but what is her goal, and how does it tie into events from decades ago? The Avengers and Fantastic Four have assembled an assault team, but will the vital final member be in place by the time the strike begins? Meanwhile, learn what the citizens of Siancong (and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Melinda May) have been through under the dome! The strike team will confront giant monsters, Golden Age mysteries and strange happenings — but when the final truths are revealed and the unimaginably deadly scale of the threat in Siancong becomes apparent, the Marvels must find a way to save a world, a universe…and themselves! Collecting THE MARVELS (2021) #7-12.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92153-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS BY VITA AYALA VOL. 3 TPB

Written by VITA AYALA

Penciled by ROD REIS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The labors of Magik! Illyana Rasputin is the Sorcerer Supreme and rightful queen of the hellish dimension known as Limbo. But she's been awfully busy on Krakoa, and someone's got their eye on Limbo's empty throne! As Madelyne Pryor, the resurgent Goblin Queen, makes her move, Magik ends up separated from Limbo — and facing an enemy she thought she had banished long ago! With her Soulsword shattered, Illyana is forced to confront her legacy. But as she spirals ever further into unfamiliar territory, will she drag her teammates Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her? And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present and future, Madelyne Pryor inches ever closer to the flaming throne of Limbo! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #25-28.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93120-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: DISSOLUTION & REBIRTH TPB

Volume #17 in the X-Men

Epic Collections

NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JIM LEE, MARC SILVESTRI, RICK LEONARDI, KIERON DWYER, BILL JAASKA & MIKE COLLINS

Cover by JIM LEE

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

Outback — and outgunned! The X-Men are brought to their lowest point as the team slowly breaks apart — but who will rise to take their place? When Nanny attacks the X-Men's Australian base, tragedy strikes for Storm! The cyborg Reavers take their revenge — and they've got brutal plans for Wolverine! The mystical Siege Perilous heralds a fresh start for the besieged mutants, but Psylocke will find herself transformed into the Mandarin's assassin! Can Jubilee and a grievously injured Wolverine bring her back to the light? Meanwhile, a new team forms on Muir Island — but Legion's secret means tragedy for Freedom Force! Banshee and Forge begin a quest for the missing X-Men, but they'll encounter more than they expected! And the mutant thief Gambit makes his uncanny entrance! Superstar Jim Lee debuts for an X-citing new era! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #248-267.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94681-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KING CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION: PHANTOMS AND PHOENIXES TPB

Volume #1 in the King Conan Chronicles Epic Collections

Written by JOSHUA DYSART, TIM TRUMAN & VICTOR GISCHLER

Penciled by WILL CONRAD, TOMÁS GIORELLO,

ATTILA FUTAKI & TONE RODRIGUEZ

Cover by ATTILA FUTAKI

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown! Conan has won the throne of the kingdom of Aquilonia — and the hand of a beautiful bride. Is it time for the barbarian to lay down his sword? Don't count on it! Because when an evil sorcerer attacks, King Conan must strike back with all his might! Securing a crown is one thing, but holding on to it is a whole other challenge — especially with scheming conspirators in Conan's court! But the traitors may have chosen the wrong ally in Thoth-Amon! Plus: King Conan is haunted by the ghost of his first — and perhaps greatest — love! Collecting CONAN AND THE MIDNIGHT GOD #1-5, KING CONAN: THE SCARLET CITADEL #1-4, KING CONAN: THE PHOENIX ON THE SWORD #1-4, CONAN: THE PHANTOMS OF THE BLACK COAST #1-5 and material from AGE OF CONAN: HYBORIAN ADVENTURES.

464 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94595-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

© 2022 Conan Properties International LLC

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: ANNIHILUS REVEALED TPB

Volume #8 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, ROSS ANDRU & RICH BUCKLER with RAMONA FRADON

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

FANTASTIC FOUR enters a new era as Roy Thomas and Gerry Conway take the reins! And Thomas begins where it all began — with the Mole Man! — this time paired with Kala, Queen of the Netherworld, and topped off with a retelling of the FF's origin. The drama remains at its peak as the Human Torch's relationship with Crystal runs head-on into Quicksilver! Meanwhile, the Frightful Four launches a surprise attack that pushes Reed and Sue to the breaking point. In the aftermath, Medusa will become the FF's newest member! Then it's into the Negative Zone for the origin of Annihilus! Also featuring a new look for the Torch, classic battles with Thundra and the Hulk, the return of Doctor Doom and the world's creepiest babysitter, Agatha Harkness! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #126-146 and GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93359-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY GN-TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS, G. WILLOW WILSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BRANDON MONTCLARE,

AMY REEDER & ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by SCOTT KOBLISH, ADRIAN ALPHONA,

SARA PICHELLI, NATACHA BUSTOS & NICK BRADSHAW

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

Presenting a universal gateway into the House of Ideas! Comic books can sometimes be like a foreign language to the uninitiated — with their own unique storytelling tools, visual shorthand and narrative conventions. Many clever cartoonists and scribes have shared their theories on the grammar of comics, but it's never been done in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Get ready, because Mysterio has trapped Spider-Man inside a comic book — and Spidey's going to help you navigate through the gutters, balloons, panels, pencils and more! Plus: See how top talents speak the "language of comics" in action-packed adventures featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur! Collecting HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY #1-4, MS. MARVEL (2014) #1, ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN #1, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 and SPIDEY #1.

176 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92475-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: MS. MARVEL GN-TPB

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, SALADIN AHMED & MORE

Penciled by ADRIAN ALPHONA, PAOLO VILLANELLI,

NICO LEON, CARMEN CARNERO & MORE

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

In all the Marvel-Verse, nobody is more magnificent than the metamorphic Ms. Marvel! These stories prove that Kamala Khan is one of her generation's greatest heroes! Get to know Kamala, her loving family and her fun-filled friends in this collection of action-packed adventures — starting with Loki, Norse god of mischief, crashing the school's Valentine's dance! Ms. Marvel travels back in time to meet her idol, Carol Danvers, all over again — and Kamala joins her pals Bruno, Nakia and Zoe in a video game for the fight of their lives! Plus: When tragedy strikes, Ms. Marvel and her Champions teammate Miles "Spider-Man" Morales share an exploration of what it means to be a teenage super hero! Collecting MS. MARVEL (2014) #12, GENERATIONS: MS. MARVEL & MS. MARVEL, MS. MARVEL (2015) #38 and MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24.

104 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94781-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: PLACE IN THE WORLD GN-TPB

Written by BRANDON MONTCLARE

Penciled by GUSTAVO DUARTE, NATACHA BUSTOS,

RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT & ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

Bad dreams and great team-ups! Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur must fight to stay out of the Dream Dimension, a place at the edge of our subconscious where all manner of monsters dwell! What fearsome fiends lurk within the mind of a 65-million-year-old thunder lizard — or worse yet, a 9-year-old super-genius?! Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker are about to find out! Then Lunella meets the original kid super hero, Spider-Man! And if that isn't amazing enough, wait until the War of the Realms breaks out — and our heroes share a mythical adventure in Asgard! Next, the Lafayettes face a family crisis that threatens time and space! And — at last — it's the battle of the biggest brains in the Marvel Universe…and it will be fantastic! Is Reed Richards smarter than a fourth-grader? Collecting MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #37-47.

232 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94500-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

SPIDER-GWEN: UNMASKED GN-TPB

Written by JASON LATOUR

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA FISH,

OLIVIA MARGRAF & CHRIS VISIONS

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

What's the next evolutionary step for Gwen Stacy, Spider-Woman? Would you believe…Gwenom?! Gwen's life irrevocably changes when she bonds with her universe's version of the Venom symbiote. What does this change mean for her relationship with crime kingpin Matt Murdock? With her father? With…the Osborns?! It's Spider-Gwen like you've never seen her before — and to defeat Murdock, Gwen must let Venom win! But there's a problem: If Murdock dies, then so does she! Does fate only hold one end for Gwen? Or will the drastic move of going public with her double identity offer her some hope of survival? Find out as our spectacular hero faces her future and stands trial — with everything at stake! Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez complete their thrilling saga of Spider-Gwen! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #24-34.

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94525-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

SHE-HULK BY SOULE & PULIDO: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by JAVIER PULIDO, RON WIMBERLY,

JASON MASTERS & LANGDON FOSS

Cover by KEVIN P. WADA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

Writer Charles Soule brings his legal expertise to Jennifer Walters, attorney at law — A.K.A. the Sensational She-Hulk! With a solo law practice, a new paralegal who is far more than she seems and a mounting number of enemies, Jen might have bitten off more than she can chew! Especially with clients like Kristoff Vernard, son of Doctor Doom — and Captain America himself! Meanwhile, She-Hulk and Hellcat must uncover the deeply buried conspiracy found in the mysterious Blue File! And when someone important to Jen is killed, she won't let it stand — but who can she trust? Giant-Man lends a big hand — and She-Hulk takes on Matt Murdock in the Marvel trial of the century! Plus: Titania! Deadpool! And will She-Hulk's holiday party spell the end of her practice? Collecting SHE-HULK (2014) #1-12, WOLVERINES #13 and material from GWENPOOL SPECIAL #1.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94775-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL STUDIOS' WHAT IF…? THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Written by PAUL DAVIES

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2022

What If…? flipped the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways! Marvel Studios' first animated series focused on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. Directed by Bryan Andrews with A.C. Bradley as head writer, the stories in What If…? spoke to the hearts of the characters, tested their mettle and explored what it means to be a hero – no matter the circumstances! Now Marvel Studios presents another thrilling installment in their popular ART OF series of tie-in books.

Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the MCU's first animated series!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94582-4

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 2 —

THE LAIR OF THE LEADER GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO & JACK KIRBY with DICK AYERS & BOB POWELL

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY

Every great Marvel hero has a great nemesis, and Marvel's greenest hero has the greenest nemesis: the Leader! For every ounce of strength the Hulk possesses, the Leader packs an intellectual punch to match. Now, in the Hulk's second Mighty Marvel Masterworks, witness the jade giant descend into the lair of the Leader and his horrible Humanoids! Brought to you by creative titans Stan Lee, Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby, it's a saga from the peak of the Marvel Age of Comics — and more fun than you can shake a tank at! Dr. Robert Bruce Banner will also tangle with General Thunderbolt Ross and compete for the love of Betty Ross against Major Glenn Talbot! Collecting material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #59-74.

192 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94623-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 2 — THE LAIR OF THE LEADER GN-TPB

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

192 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94624-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

JULY 2022 POSTERS – ON-SALE 07/01/22!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 05/25/22!

A.X.E.: JUDGEMENT DAY #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900900121

DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900900221

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900900321

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

24×36…$8.99

75960609900900421

AUGUST 2022 POSTERS

FOC 06/27/22, ON-SALE 08/03/22

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST POSTER D

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 06/06/22, ON-SALE 07/06/22

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (AXE)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

AVENGERS FOREVER #8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #2

CAPTAIN MARVEL #40

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #2

MOON KNIGHT #13

PREDATOR #1

PUNISHER #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS OMEGA #1

STAR WARS #26

VENOM #10

WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES #5

WOLVERINE: PATCH #5

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #4

X-TERMINATORS #1

FOC 06/13/22, ON-SALE 07/13/22

ANT-MAN #2

AVENGERS & MOON GIRL #1

AVENGERS 1,000,000 BC #1

BLACK PANTHER #8

DAREDEVIL #2

DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2

HULK #9

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5 [AXE]

IRON CAT #2

MARAUDERS #5

MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1

SAVAGE AVENGERS #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #25

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #3

WOLVERINE #23

FOC 06/20/22, ON-SALE 07/20/22

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #2 [AXE]

AVENGERS #58

CAPTAIN CARTER #5

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #2

GAMBIT #3

IRON MAN #22

KNIGHTS OF X #4

LEGION OF X #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1

SPIDER-PUNK #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #25

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #5

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #5

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #2

X-MEN RED #5 [AXE]

FOC 06/27/22, ON-SALE 07/27/22

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #3

CARNAGE #5

GHOST RIDER #6

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #2

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #3

NEW MUTANTS #28

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #23

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2

STRANGE #5

THE VARIANTS #2

THOR #27

THUNDERBOLTS #3

X-FORCE #30 [AXE]

X-MEN #13 [AXE]

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

COLLECTIONS

FOC 06/06/22

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY TPB (ON SALE 08/17/22)

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC BACHALO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/16/22)

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC GURIHIRU COVER (ON SALE 11/16/22)

KING CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION:

PHANTOMS AND PHOENIXES TPB (ON SALE 08/17/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 15 HC (ON SALE 11/16/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 15 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/16/22)

MARVEL-VERSE: MS. MARVEL GN-TPB (ON SALE 08/17/22)

REIGN OF X VOL. 15 TPB (ON SALE 08/17/22)

WASTELANDERS TPB (ON SALE 08/17/22)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/16/22)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC OEMING COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/16/22)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC SILVESTRI COVER (ON SALE 11/16/22)

FOC 06/13/22

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: ANNIHILUS REVEALED TPB (ON SALE 08/24/22)

GHOST RIDER VOL. 1: UNCHAINED TPB (ON SALE 08/24/22)

MARVEL STUDIOS' WHAT IF?: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC (ON SALE 11/23/22)

SECRET WARS OMNIBUS HC ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/23/22)

SECRET WARS OMNIBUS HC ZECK COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 11/23/22)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: DISSOLUTION & REBIRTH TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/24/22)

FOC 06/20/22

SILVER SURFER BY SLOTT & ALLRED OMNIBUS HC ALLRED LAST DAYS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 11/30/22)

SILVER SURFER BY SLOTT & ALLRED OMNIBUS HC ALLRED WRAPAROUND COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 11/30/22)

SPIDER-GWEN: UNMASKED GN-TPB (ON SALE 08/31/22)

THE MARVELS VOL. 2: THE UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY TPB (ON SALE 08/31/22)

WAR OF KINGS OMNIBUS HC PETERSON COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/30/22)

WAR OF KINGS OMNIBUS HC YARDIN COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 11/30/22)

FOC 06/27/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY WELLS & ROMITA JR. VOL. 1: WORLD WITHOUT LOVE TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

CARNAGE VOL. 1: IN THE COURT OF CRIMSON TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 11: RECKONING WAR PART II TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY GN-TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 2 – THE LAIR OF THE LEADER GN-TPB

MICHAEL CHO COVER (ON SALE 09/07/22)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 2 – THE LAIR OF THE LEADER GN-TPB

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/07/22)

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: PLACE IN THE WORLD GN-TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

NEW MUTANTS BY VITA AYALA VOL. 3 TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

SHE-HULK BY SOULE & PULIDO: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 09/07/22)

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 2: TOO LATE FOR HEROES TPB (ON SALE 09/07/22)

