Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For February 2024

The full solicits for Marvel Comics in February 2024 with Ultimate Black Panther, Spider-Punk, What If Venom, Night Thrasher and more.

Article Summary Dive into February 2024's Marvel Comics slate featuring debuts like Ultimate Black Panther and Spider-Punk.

Witness the evolution of Venom in What If? series and join Night Thrasher in an explosive new direction.

Get ready for high-stakes action across the Marvel Universe, from Avengers Twilight to Rise of Powers of X.

Anticipate classic characters' returns and monumental story arcs set to redefine the Marvel landscape.

Here are the full solicits and solicitations for Marvel Comics in February 2024, as well as a few for March, like a side dish. The launch of Ultimate Black Panther, Spider-Punk, What If Venom, Edge Of Spider-Verse, Mace Windu, Night Thrasher, Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver, Wolverine: Madripoor Knights, Predator and Alien: Black, White & Blood, as well as a new Ghost Rider and Sensational Spider-Men for March.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY Travel Foreman

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER!

• In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa.

• In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther!

• From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man faces his first super villain!

• J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation!

• And New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WHAT IF?… VENOM #1 (OF 5)

JEREMY HOLT (W) • JESÚS HERVÁS (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JESÚS HERVÁS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Years ago, in a familiar church tower, the Venom symbiote was spurned by Peter Parker and found a willing host in the vengeful and wrathful Eddie Brock! • Or, at least, that's the story you know!

• From rising stars JEREMY HOLT (MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE) and JESÚS HERVÁS (MARVEL: UNLEASHED) comes an ALL-NEW look at what makes the Marvel Universe's most sinister symbiote tick, with a journey that reimagines its earliest days bonded to a host with a rage and temper ENTIRELY different from those of Eddie Brock!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #3 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A)

COVER A BY ALEX ROSS • COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

Off the shores of New York City sits THE RAFT, a government facility full of secrets and danger! Can CAPTAIN AMERICA infiltrate it before the new IRON MAN gives him the same gruesome fate as TONY STARK?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 4)

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Nilah Magruder (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN & ERIC GAPSTUR (A)

Cover by CHAD HARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

SPIDER-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SPIDER-GWEN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA • MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY David Nakayama

• The now perennial Spider-Hit is back as we start the build to the biggest Spider-Versal story we've EVER DONE!

• We all know who Weapon X is, but WHO IS WEAPON VIII?! In their universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back.

• SPIDER-BYTE RETURNS! You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She's back in comics now and you don't want to miss her!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

SHADOWKAT VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

SHADOWKAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT!

The X-Men may be at their lowest spot, and they may be on the brink of complete eradication…but they are not going down without a fight! Polaris returns to guide the X-Men home, bringing a wicked surprise for Orchis! This epic tale split in two continues as the Krakoan Age nears its conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

STORM VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK • STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE LAST HOPE – OUTSIDE OF REALITY!

Outside time and space is mutantdom's last hope. Floating between dimensions, hiding from a Dominion who wishes to crush them. Can Xavier and his crew survive? And when we find out their plan, will we want them to? The end of the Krakoan Age continues in this epic tale split in two!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH

VARIANT COVER BY DOTUN AKANDE

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMPUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

Khonshu VS. Khonshu!

Fist of Khonshu fights Fist of Khonshu as the new Moon Knight brings the fight to the Midnight Mission and Hunter's Moon – but what could drive brothers to battle? And with the Mission a battleground, what of those who seek aid?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NIGHT THRASHER #1 (OF 4)

J. HOLTHAM (W) • NELSON DÁNIEL (A) • Cover by ALAN QUAH

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TRADD MOORE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

It's time to thrash the night!

The death of a loved one draws Dwayne Taylor back to New York City, though his days as NIGHT THRASHER are long over. But Dwayne finds the past difficult to outrun when SILHOUETTE, his ex-teammate from the NEW WARRIORS, seeks his help against a new criminal called THE O.G. And the mystery of the O.G.'s true identity and what's to come will change Night Thrasher's legacy forever! Don't miss this bold new direction for a cult classic character who is leaving the '90s behind him!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-PUNK #1 (OF 4)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF • VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY Todd Nauck • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ENCORE! YOU WANTED MORE!

• In a world without NORMAN OSBORN, SPIDER-PUNK REIGNS!

• This ain't no victory lap though – as HOBIE BROWN and team try to rebuild society, JUSTIN HAMMER & DOCTOR OTTO OCTAVIUS have other plans…like introducing the world to the SPIDER-SLAYING SENTINELS!

• Cody Ziglar (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN) & Justin Mason (SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS) reunite to bring the Brooklyn boy back with the whole crew you know and love!

• Grab your boots, your instruments, your amps and LET'S GO!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1 (OF 4)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY Rickie Yagawa

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

INSIGNIA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Old Rivalries and New Mysteries!

The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been heroes, friends, family heads and occasionally villains, but, above all, they are twins who look out for each other. So when Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it.

But her choice drives them apart at the worst possible time: a new threat heralded by the Wizard – with a horrifying eldritch upgrade – is coming for their heads, and if they can't find a way to repair their damaged bond, it will cost them their lives.

Join the fan-favorite SCARLET WITCH creative team as they celebrate sixty years of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver with this new chapter in the twins' storied legacy!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #1 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

VARIANT COVER BY Carlos Gómez

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER by JOHN BOLTON

CLAREMONT, CAP, WIDOW and WOLVERINE – TOGETHER AGAIN!

Return to the island-nation of Madripoor as X-Men legend Chris Claremont takes the helm of an all-new WOLVERINE tale teaming Logan with his long-standing friends CAPTAIN AMERICA and the BLACK WIDOW! Picking up in the window of the all-time classic UNCANNY X-MEN #268, thrill to a brand-new adventure! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you've been waiting decades for will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and Black Widow into a race against time against a multitude of foes, including the HAND! You've been waiting for this one…and you'll never guess where it goes!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #43

VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

X-MEN 97 HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 3!

SABRETOOTH and WOLVERINE once worked together – and killed together! But how do the violent missions of their TEAM X days factor into the SABRETOOTH WAR being waged in the present?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

WOLVERINE #44

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • Cory Smith (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 4!

Death has followed LOGAN for over a century. But as the blood pools and the gravestones pile up around him, what happens when SABRETOOTH kills again? The fallout of significant mutant deaths, and a desperate tactical play by WOLVERINE and X-FORCE turns the SABRETOOTH WAR on its head!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

DEAD X-MEN #2 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • Peter Nguyen, Bernard Chang & Guillermo Sanna (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

X-MEN 97 HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE IMPOSSIBLE TEAM ON AN IMPOSSIBLE QUEST!

The Dead X-Men leap across time and space in a last-ditch effort to prevent catastrophe, but they're not the only ones breaking through the fabric of reality! As these five mutants go places no one has gone before, a cloaked figure stalks them from the shadows…and nothing will survive if she reaches her goal!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X-MEN 97 HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE KEY – THE SECRET!

In the depths, Magneto was given a key by strange forces – and impossibly, he holds it still. Now, in death, Max Eisenhardt judges his own life – and counts the cost. Should he return to the world? Can he allow Storm to bring him back? And what does the Deep Key unlock?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

X-FORCE #49

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

WONDER MAN AND BEAST –

THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS!

In a simpler time, the bounding BEAST partnered up with Avenger WONDER MAN! But after Beast's fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?!

TARGET: BEAST part 2!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CABLE #2 (OF 4)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

X-MEN 97 HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FUTURE MAY NOT BE SET IN STONE – BUT CABLE MIGHT BE!

CABLE and his younger counterpart are racing to try to stop the rise of the Neocracy before it can take root and exterminate all life on Earth as they know it – But when their investigations sends them crashing into the Grey Gargoyle, Cable and young Nate will have to battle for their lives or risk being turned into stone!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #31

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • X-MEN 97 HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT HUNTER!

The X-Men lived in fear of Nimrod's creation, and now it's clear why! The ultimate weapon of mutant extinction is ever-adapting, ever-evolving, with only one goal – DEATH TO MUTANTKIND!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #15

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

• Months ago, James Rhodes was framed and arrested on an intel gathering mission that unearthed a terrible truth: Orchis isn't planning to stop with mutants, they have every hero on Earth in their sights.

• Orchis will stop at nothing to achieve machine ascendancy.

• But when you've got to fight machines, it pays to have a War Machine of your own…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

G.O.D.S. #5

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

The clinic has a wall covered in words. They are written in the blood of men, but no one can read them. Mia gets her first apartment. The juice isn't worth the squeeze.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #4 (OF 4)

RODNEY BARNES (W)

RAMÓN F. BACHS (A)

Cover by CAANAN WHITE

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY SERGIO DÁVILA

Unmasked and faced with giant Spider-Slayers, Luke Cage suits up as he never has before! New York City may survive this Gang War, but after breaking the anti-vigilante law, how can Luke still be mayor at the end? Will he even want to be?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #3 (OF 3)

GREG PAK (W) • Caio Majado (A)

Cover by DAVID AJA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

• The pieces are all assembled, and Shang-Chi is surrounded on all sides!

• Can the Master of Kung Fu fend off attacks from New York's strongest crime families and Earth's mightiest heroes at once?

• And, even if he can, will Chinatown survive?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

THWIP VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

The Final Fight of GANG WAR starts here!

• The biggest and most brutal battle in Spider-Man history starts now, so batten your hatches!!!

• If you thought you knew what Madame Masque or Hobgoblin or Beetle or Diamondback was capable of, THINK AGAIN!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #3 (OF 4)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

SERGIO DÁVILA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GANG WAR CONTINUES!

For the first time in her life, Elektra may be out of her depth! With the city engulfed in violence and chaos, she's the only thing standing between the people of Hell's Kitchen and a bloodthirsty criminal conspiracy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #4

STEVE FOXE (W) • CAROLA BORELLI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

GANG WAR RAGES ON!

Jessica Drew finds the answers she's been looking for, but her reunion with her son propels her into a new paradigm. But first, there's a GANG WAR to finish! And Jess won't be fighting alone. Not when her best friend is Captain Marvel!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TADAM GYADU

PETER PARKERVERSE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

GANG WAR CONCLUSION!

• Madame Masque makes the power move she's been waiting to make her entire life.

• This is not going to go the way you think it will!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #16

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MILES MAKES HIS FINAL STAND IN THE GANG WAR!

• Miles vs. Hobgoblin. Only one can win the Gang War raging across Brooklyn. • But Hobgoblin's master stroke is about to fall, and if it does, he'll be the most powerful super villain in all of New York City.

• A traitor is in their midst – and this single betrayal could define the rest of Spider-Man's life!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #17

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PARTHA PRATIM (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

FALLOUT FROM GANG WAR!

• Spider-Man needs rest.

• New York City needs to heal.

• But the most dangerous super villain in Spidey's history needs Miles Morales to die.

• The gauntlet is thrown, and the events of this issue setup the explosive MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #300 next month!!!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #10

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

FORESHADOWING VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE • VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

As the Avengers battle the Twilight Court, the mysterious Myrddin has his rival within reach. With Kang being the only source of information the Avengers have regarding the Tribulation Events, can the Avengers save him before Myrddin strikes?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY Pete Woods

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. THE EMISSARY! It's a fight to the death as Captain America races to take down the Emissary before he destroys a peace rally – and Cap himself. But when physical might proves futile against the supernatural, will an assist from Doctor Strange be enough to turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #4 (OF 4)

D.G. CHICHESTER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FINAL ROUND!

The maestro behind the Machiavellian machinations plaguing Hell's Kitchen stands revealed – WITH HIS HANDS AT DAREDEVIL'S THROAT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #5

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • IG GUARA (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER

BY MATTEO LOLLI

• She-Hulk, Hell-Cat and CAPTAIN MARVEL were supposed to have a nice night out at Hell-Cat's favorite bar…

• …but it's the Marvel Universe and in the Marvel Universe, we can't have nice things.

• With their very souls at stake, Captain Marvel asks She-Hulk a question that could have absolutely HUGE consequences.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #6

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY Ben Su • VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

A BOOK OF REVELATIONS!

In their first no-holds-barred arc of DAREDEVIL, Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder tore Matt Murdock's world asunder! With those closest to him ensnared by some dangerous and malevolent force, Matt's been left with nothing but questions. IN THIS ISSUE, he finally starts to get some answers from the STRANGEst source of all…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

GAIL SIMONE & MORE! (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY ZU ORZU

CELEBRATING THE MIGHTY WOMEN OF MARVEL!

Because they worked hard for this and they deserve it! But who you callin' "doll"?! Marvel's most powerful heroines take center stage in an anthology that will inspire, empower and motivate fans from all walks of life! Whether it's the Boss of Space pummeling back an alien invasion or the Scarlet Witch weaving a magical protection, the women of Marvel have got your back. Featuring a story by industry legend Gail Simone and more to come!

40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$5.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #5

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY Annie Wu

REVELATIONS IN THE WINGS!

Who are the Undone, and what do they want with Captain Marvel? Their worlds already intersect more than the Captain knows… And if that's stressing Carol out, "tense" takes on a whole new meaning when Yuna Yang drags her along for a family visit! Mysteries unravel in Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua's hottest issue yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #17

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

• When construction unearths something unexpected, Susan Storm is called in – not as a super hero but an archaeologist!

• But when the bones she uncovers – tens of thousand of years old, dating back to the first arrival of humans in the Americas – turn out to be female…and matching her build…and wearing the shredded and decayed remains of what appears to be BLUE FABRIC constructed of unstable molecules, she must accept the fantastic: Dr. Susan Storm is going to DIE deep in Earth's prehistory…

• …and that time is coming sooner than she might think!

• Also in this issue: an anniversary date for Reed and Sue! So Sue gets both inarguable evidence of her own death AND some romance.

• Not in that order though.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • CREEES LEE (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

IMPERIUS REX!

• Namor is imprisoned, serving out his sentence as the disgraced King of Atlantis! So when a new yet ancient threat arises from the sea, who better to leap into the fray than Marvel's First Family: the FANTASTIC FOUR!

• Writer FABIAN NICIEZA and artist CREEES LEE join forces for a GIANT-SIZE deep dive into some of Atlantis' most dangerous history…and the present that can scarcely hope to contain it!

• PLUS: Includes a reprinting of FANTASTIC FOUR #33, a classic issue from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby featuring betrayal, action and high drama – in the Atlantean style!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

SPIDER-GWEN SMASH #3 (OF 4)

Melissa Flores (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

After an amazing concert in Los Angeles, Gwen is hoping for a quiet day off with the Mary Janes, but that is quickly ruined when Dazzler goes missing! Plus the secret origin of Earth 65's HULK is finally revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #4

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA & TY TEMPLETON (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY Ethan Young

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• We've seen Spider-Boy "monster out" before…but who's to say that's not his true form? Maybe he's more spider than boy and it's "Bailey Briggs" that's really his disguise?

• Join special guest star Miles Morales as he tracks down the terror that everyone's now calling…the Boy-Spider!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

CARNAGE #4

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VS. ANTI-VENOM!

Flash Thompson hunts Cletus down, but has Cletus been hunting him all along? It's an all-out Symbiote slugfest sure to splatter these pages with slaughter.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

VENOM #30

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A/C) • MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BROCK AND FORTH!

Eddie Brock has spread himself too thin – literally! Fractured, exhausted and losing focus, Eddie risks slipping into a familiar sort of look, along with some old (and lethal) habits! Face-to-face against manifestations of his own anger, hate and wrath, will Eddie have the strength to face his greatest foes yet and emerge victorious?! FACE FRONT! This one sets the stage for the next year of the VENOM epic!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #4

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) Cover by ROD REIS

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER

BY DAN JURGENS

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

WHO IS JIGSAW?

• Ever since his family was murdered, retired S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Joe Garrison has turned New York City upside down in his bloody search for answers.

• But now he's finally put all the pieces together…and what he's found could lead to all-out war.

• Alone and outgunned, Joe must push his deadly set of skills to their limit to stop the clandestine terror group known as JIGSAW – but even if he survives, can this all-new Punisher finally come to terms with his role as the Marvel Universe's most dangerous hero?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WHITE WIDOW #4 (OF 4)

Sarah Gailey (W)

Alessandro Miracolo (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE!

When Armament's leader turns out to have ties to Yelena's past, the fight gets personal. But will everything Yelena's learned about herself be enough to protect her present – and Idylhaven's future?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #4

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY SAM DE LA ROSA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Superior Spider-Man's greatest foe has always been Peter Parker's own memories. With Anna Maria's life at stake, Otto seeks to not only be the Superior Spider-Man but the ONLY SPIDER-MAN.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #9

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HULK VERSUS THE ANGEL OF DEATH – FROZEN CHARLOTTE!

Phillip Kennedy Johnson's latest spine-chilling tale brings Hulk into a supernatural town haunted by a serial killer…but she is no mere mortal killer, and Hulk will need the help of a supernatural detective in order to track her down!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #7

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

THE TRIALS OF UTGARD!

• Young Thor faced the tricks of the Utgard-Loki, with all that lived at stake – in a tale twice-told and now told again.

• Yet the teller was the Skald of Realms, in their aspect as Thor's enemy. And thus, the tale could twist upon itself – and if Thor faltered, it could make a new end.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the story may yet destroy us all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SENTRY #3 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones uncover a connection between the new Sentries and the occult, they call upon the only people who might be able to make sense of it – Stephen and Clea Strange. But why do the Sentries they've managed to identify seem to be disappearing?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #3 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) GERALDO BORGES (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SHANG-CHI AND THE REVOLUTION VS. AMERICAN KAIJU!

When an attempt to recruit U.S.Agent and his partner, Todd Ziller, to the fight against Red Skull goes terribly wrong, it will take everything in Shang-Chi's and Bucky Barnes' arsenals – and more than a little luck – to keep the American Kaiju from destroying Hong Kong!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #9

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY DOTUN AKANDE

T'CHALLA'S ALLIES KIDNAPPED AND HIS CITY UNDER SIEGE!

Between Baba Nkisu and Cartier St. Croix teaming up, tensions being higher than ever among Birnin T'Chaka's crime families and the vengeful spirit known as the Grey Wolf on the prowl, Black Panther will need to gather all of his allies – from Shuri to Beisa – in order to keep the city from being torn asunder!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THANOS #3 (OF 4)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY Doaly • VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

Thanos unlocks Roberta's true memories as the goddess Death – and she is not happy about it! Nor are the Illuminati, who are the ones who had given her this new human identity – but first, they must deal with getting the entire city of Fresno safely back to Earth!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by EMILIO LAISO

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina

• Groot has been on a journey for the past year, and all the growth and loss and heartache have been for this moment.

• Can the Guardians confront their pasts to ensure their family has a future?

• Grootfall comes to its triumphant conclusion!

32 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$3.99

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #2 (OF 5)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

When agents of both the Snarks and the Brood – old enemies of the Power Pack – attack the Power siblings overnight, it will take the combined might of the siblings and their allies to escape in one piece. But the Powers are not the only prize their enemies seek…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #12

Jed MacKay (W) • DANILO S. BEYRUTH (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

• Doctor Strange is a busy man — sometimes, it seems like the busiest man. But that man has a best friend.

• So when there's something strange haunting the Sanctum Sanctorum, who can we turn to? Why, BATS THE GHOST DOG, of course!

• But can Bats solve the mystery on his own, or is this good dog in over his head?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE #8

BRYAN HILL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A/C)

MARVEL 97 VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

BLADE JOURNEYS TO THE LAND OF THE DEAD!

With the power he has mastered with help from Dracula and Hulk, Blade must now gather knowledge about the Adana by going deep into the heart of enemy territory…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #4 (OF 4)

TOM DEFALCO (W) • PAT OLLIFFE (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SECRET SHIELD VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

FALCON, ICEMAN, DAREDEVIL, HUMAN TORCH VS. SPIDER-MAN?!

• The SECRET WARS reach their peak, with the "missing heroes" of FALCON, ICEMAN and DAREDEVIL joining HUMAN TORCH at last, as the true nature of the BEYONDER'S test is revealed! Their enemy? SPIDER-MAN!

• A grand finale nearly forty years in the making as the full scope of the legendary original Secret Wars comes into focus!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #253 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RICK LEONARDI

Cover by RICK LEONARDI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Peter Parker has a new costume — and now he has a new nemesis to match! A criminal mastermind calling himself the Rose is making major waves in the New York City underworld, and Spider-Man is about to feel his thorns! But Peter is only just beginning to understand the amazing abilities of his secretly symbiotic suit, so it would be a wise move to bet on black! Meanwhile, Peter's problems in his personal life continue to mount. What could he possibly do to disappoint his adoring Aunt May?! The symbiotic saga continues here in spectacular fashion. It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #253.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #268 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

foil variant cover also available

Relive comics history in the making as Wolverine's hidden past with Captain America and the Black Widow is revealed, courtesy of superstar creators Chris Claremont and Jim Lee! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN #268.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MIKE ZECK • Cover by MIKE ZECK • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

foil variant cover also available

The Beyonder has assembled all of the players on Battleworld – now it's time to fight! Spider-Man and the various members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and the X-Men have barely gotten settled in their new surroundings when an army of villains attacks – and the Beyonder's new planet learns the true meaning of battle! But while this battalion of bad guys looks to secure an early victory, two of the Marvel Universe's heavyweight schemers make plans of their own. What does Doctor Doom want with Galactus? Why has Magneto gone solo in a fortress of his own? And as the dust settles on the first round of the Beyonder's secret war, who will be left standing? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #2.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

PREDATOR #1 (OF 4)

ED BRISSON (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE HUNT CONTINUES!

For years, Theta has hunted and killed Predators in her search for the one that killed her parents. Now she's on a mission to free the human captives from the Predators' game preserve. But when a Super Predator is on the loose, even a seasoned hunter like Theta can become prey…

Ed Brisson returns, joined by superstar artist Francesco Manna in an epic new arc that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

ALIEN #4

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO & DECLAN SHALVEY (A)

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ • VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

THE PERFECT ORGANISM MEETS ITS MATCH?!

When Xenomorphs crash-landed on moon LV-695, they did what they do best: SLAUGHTER. And…transformed. The native kaiju of this icy rock thought themselves apex predators, but they were no match for Xenomorph fury. Now a hybrid creature has emerged…is this the evolutionary twist that ends Xenomorphs? And will any humans live to tell the tale? Jun Yutani springs his final trap!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99



ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, RYAN CADY & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING, Marcelo Ferreira & MORE (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

THE ALIEN UNIVERSE AS ONLY MARVEL COULD IMAGINE IT!

Black, white, red – and GREEN! Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios present a kill-fest of an anthology in chest-rending artistic detail! Superstars Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Cold War, Guardians of the Galaxy) and brilliant artist Michael Dowling (Black Cat, Amazing Spider-Man) kick off a generations-spanning story that will continue through all four issues! Fan-favorite writer Ryan Cady explores the limits of compassion in "Maternal Instincts." And rising stars Stephanie Phillips and Marcelo Ferreira bring you "The Hunt," a tale of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games…

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99



BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #2 (OF 4)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Álvaro López (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Variant Cover by ALAN QUAH

THREE STRIKES, YOU'RE OUT!

The search for Lucius brings ape scientists Cornelius and Zira, along with their human guide Nova, deeper into the Forbidden Zone – which is forbidden for a reason. What never-before-seen dangers await them in the ruins of the old Yankee Stadium?

Find out in the next installment of the thrilling new series by Marc Guggenheim and Álvaro López!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STAR WARS: THRAWN – ALLIANCES #2 (OF 4)

TIMOTHY ZAHN & JODY HOUSER (W) • ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE (A)

Cover by ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE ADAPTATION OF THRAWN: ALLIANCES CONTINUES!

• As THRAWN and DARTH VADER carve their way through the galaxy, get a glimpse of their early partnership as THRAWN and ANAKIN are on the hunt for PADMÉ!

• JODY HOUSER and original THRAWN: ALLIANCES novelist TIMOTHY ZAHN continue to plot the course of Thrawn's rise with PAT OLLIFFE and ANDREA DI VITO!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #1 (OF 4)

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

ONE OF THE GREATEST JEDI MUST STOP AN INCENDIARY

SECRET FROM FALLING INTO THE WRONG HANDS!

• Even in the years before THE CLONE WARS, MACE WINDU was known for his discipline, determination and combat skills.

• When a scientist's discovery threatens the balance of the galaxy, Mace is led down a treacherous path of mystery and action.

• Introducing AZITA CRUUZ, a pirate with a deadly secret, who the HUTTS and the REPUBLIC will stop at nothing to control!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #5 (OF 6)

JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DARTH VADER STRIKES!

• Imperial forces attempt to draw OBI-WAN out!

• REVA, Third Sister of the INQUISITORS, has tightened her grip on the Path outpost that hides the wanted Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

• The penultimate chapter of the OBI-WAN KENOBI Disney+ series ends with a BANG!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

INTO THE NIHIL OCCLUSION ZONE!

• JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS has disobeyed direct orders from CORUSCANT and entered NIHIL space.

• Her mission: to find and save a soul who was thought lost.

• Familiar faces from PHASE I of STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC return…but not as they used to be!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #43

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

JARRUS AND ZEB STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

A SITH IN THE MIND'S EYE!

• LUKE SKYWALKER is trapped deep behind enemy lines, hunted by a rogue SITH who sees the nascent JEDI KNIGHT as his chance at new ascendancy.

• How will Luke survive…

• …and who will he be if he does?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #43

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

EZRA BRIDGER AND CHOPPER STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

WHO DARES COMMIT TREASON AGAINST THE EMPIRE?!

• Seemingly disparate threads from years of storytelling come together as DARTH VADER uncovers the master plan of the SCHISM IMPERIAL!

• The UMBARAN nurtures her conspirators! KITSTER and WALD return — along with the death machinery of GOVERNOR TAUNTAZA!

• But when a group of betrayers come together, how long will it be until they betray each other?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC TEDESCO COVER

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO, CHIP ZDARSKY, LALIT KUMAR SHARMA, JORGE FORNÉS, FRANCESCO MOBILI, MIKE HAWTHORNE, MANUEL GARCÍA & CHRIS MOONEYHAM

Covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO & MARCO CHECCHETTO

After a dangerous brush with death, Matt Murdock must piece together his shattered life. Years of trauma have taken their toll, and becoming the guardian of Hell's Kitchen again won't be easy. Mistakes will be made – and one might prove to be the end of Daredevil! With a criminal dead, Matt must go on the run in a desperate bid to clear his name! Meanwhile, Mayor Wilson Fisk continues to make New York a dangerous place for vigilantes, the Owl turns his horrifying sights on Hell's Kitchen and a gang of lethal super villains runs riot. As Typhoid Mary and Bullseye return, DD makes a surprising stand…with a shocking outcome. Now Elektra must step up to fill the role Matt has vacated – and show that she is a woman without fear! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #1-30 and DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2020) #1.

696 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95621-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNCANNY X-FORCE BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC

RIBIC COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by RICK REMENDER

Penciled by JEROME OPEÑA, ESAD RIBIC, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, BILLY TAN, MARK BROOKS, ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, GREG TOCCHINI, PHIL NOTO, MIKE MCKONE, JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO, DAVE WILLIAMS & MORE

Covers by ESAD RIBIC & MARK BROOKS

Rick Remender puts the Uncanny into X-Force in an epic, critically acclaimed run! Psylocke, Archangel, Deadpool and Fantomex sign up for Wolverine's secret squad of assassins, but their first mission – to find and deal with the reborn Apocalypse – casts a long shadow. As the members of X-Force struggle to come to terms with their actions, one among them unravels in what could only be called the "Dark Angel Saga"! Startlingly familiar Deathloks; a return to the Age of Apocalypse; a warring Otherworld; and the all-new, all-deadly Brotherhood of Evil Mutants await in Remender's extraordinary exploration of the ethics of execution. Featuring the stunning art of Jerome Opeña, Esad Ribic, Phil Noto and more! Collecting UNCANNY X-FORCE (2010) #1-35, #5.1 and #19.1; and material from WOLVERINE: ROAD TO HELL; WOLVERINE: DANGEROUS GAMES; DEADPOOL (2010) #1000 and ALL-NEW WOLVERINE SAGA.

928 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95773-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNCANNY X-FORCE BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER [NEW PRINTING 2, DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95774-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Covers by TIM SALE

Loeb and Sale work their magic on an American icon! For Steve Rogers, the hardest thing about being a man out of time is being a man without a best friend. As Captain America comes to terms with his loss, he longs for the black-and-white moral simplicity of World War II: Bucky Barnes charging fearlessly into battle at his side. The Howling Commandos right behind. Odds against them, lives on the line, taking the fight to the greatest evil of all. The Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (DAREDEVIL: YELLOW, SPIDER-MAN: BLUE, HULK: GRAY) revisit the glory days of Captain America and Bucky in a classic tale of a friendship forged in war – one that looks more stunning than ever on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHITE #0-5.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95310-2

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GALLERY EDITION HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95311-9

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS COMPANION HC PERKINS COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, CHRISTOS GAGE, SEAN MCKEEVER,

DENNIS HOPELESS, CULLEN BUNN & MORE

Penciled by AARON LOPRESTI, CLIFF RICHARDS, STEVE MCNIVEN, MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE PERKINS,

ANDREA DI VITO, MANUEL GARCÍA, DAVE ROSS, MARCO FAILLA, ARIO ANINDITO, PAOLO PANTALENA & MORE

Covers by MIKE PERKINS & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Return to the world of HOUSE OF M, where mutants rule and familiar heroes lead new, unfamiliar lives! In a prelude to the event, Professor X and Magneto struggle to help the Scarlet Witch…and in the aftermath, the New Avengers face an unimaginably powerful new threat! Then, the House of M's history is revealed as the fugitive Luke Cage assembles the band of rebels who will come to be called the Avengers! But how exactly did Magneto conquer Earth? And which human villains will the Hood recruit as his Masters of Evil? Plus: On Doctor Doom's Battleworld, the House of Magnus is a house divided! Collecting EXCALIBUR (2004) #8-14, NEW AVENGERS (2004) #16-20, HOUSE OF M: AVENGERS #1-5, CIVIL WAR: HOUSE OF M #1-5, HOUSE OF M: MASTERS OF EVIL #1-4, WHAT IF? SPIDER-MAN: HOUSE OF M, HOUSE OF M (2015) #1-4 and material from WHAT IF? HOUSE OF M.

800 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95376-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS COMPANION HC DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

800 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95377-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 24 HC

Written by ROGER STERN with BOB HARRAS

Penciled by AL MILGROM & BOB HALL with LUKE McDONNELL

Cover by AL MILGROM

Avengers – east and west – assemble! That's right, in the epic buildup to AVENGERS #250, a whole new team of Avengers is born! But before that historic moment, the seeds for the series' anniversary extravaganza are sown in a team-up between the Avengers and the Eternals against the Inhuman-Deviant menace Maelstrom. Meanwhile in California, Hawkeye works to assemble a whole new branch of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Avengers don't exactly grow on trees, but Hawkeye's West Coast Avengers soon build a scrappy roster that prevails over Goliath and Graviton – just in time to join their East Coast counterparts and save the world from a resurgent Maelstrom! Topping things off are the returns of Captain America, Hercules and the Black Knight, and the culmination of the Vision's plan for global…peace? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #246-254, WEST COAST AVENGERS (1984) #1-4 and IRON MAN ANNUAL #7.

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95532-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 24 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 363 [DM ONLY]

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95533-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN – SEASON TWO, PART two TPB

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Penciled by GEORGES JEANTY & STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by WALTer SIMONSON

Continuing the official adaptation of the smash-hit Disney+ series! The Mandalorian's quest to deliver the Child into the hands of a Jedi who can train him in the Force is beset by new dangers – beginning on a world ruled by a cruel magistrate who has made a powerful enemy! On a journey to an ancient site, Din Djarin meets Boba Fett – but will they prove to be enemies or allies? And what exactly is Fett looking for? Then in order to make a dangerous move against the Empire, the Mandalorian needs the help of an old enemy – but soon they will be forced into a daring rescue! Plus: The deadly Fennec Shand returns! The Mandalorian learns the Child's name! And a surprising face changes Grogu's destiny! Guest-starring Ahsoka Tano! Collecting STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #5-8.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95232-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1 TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by JAN BAZALDUA & MORE

Cover by Jen Bartel

Highest, furthest, fastest! Captain Marvel has a new look, a new creative team and a new status quo! When cat burglar Yuna Yang set out to steal the legendary Nega-Bands, she was looking for a quick paycheck. What she got was a free ticket to the Negative Zone – and permanent entanglement with Carol Danvers! Permanent until death, that is. And it doesn't look like Yuna's going to make it to old age – not with the Omen hot on her tail and hungry for the bands' power! Meanwhile, Carol's got to get these blasted bangles off and reclaim her life – and who better to ask for advice than the Sorcerer Supreme Clea Strange? Because the more Carol keeps getting bounced into the Negative Zone, the more likely it is she'll have to face Blastaar the Living Bomb-Burst! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2023) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95705-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 4: JEN-SATIONAL TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL & JESSICA GAO

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET & MORE

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Jennifer Walters, Esq., is dusting off her adjective and kicking off a new era! The best hero-slash-lawyer in the Marvel Universe is about to remind you why she's SENSATIONAL, in a battle against her deadliest challenge yet! Hulks collide when Jen's incredible cousin pays a visit – and it's not a social call! Which villain is brave enough to try to bait Marvel's two strongest gamma-powered heroes (one with way better hair)? Then She-Hulk and her beau, Jack of Hearts, go on vacation – in space! But someone from Jack's past is looking for him. Someone deadly! Plus: MARVEL STUDIOS' SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW series writer Jessica Gao makes her Marvel Comics debut with a sensational bonus story! Collecting SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (2023) #1, #2 (A STORY) and #3-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95711-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER VOL. 4: RITE OF PASSAGE TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by CORY SMITH, BRENT PEEPLES, CARLOS NIETO & DANNY KIM

Cover by Björn Barends

Talia's mysterious, messy past revealed! Johnny Blaze has been traveling with the brilliant hedge witch Talia Warroad – but how well does he really know her? He's about to find out! Talia's past, her furious first spells and more are all about to be come to light. How was her life set on a collision course with the Spirit of Vengeance? What happens when the Cult of Mephisto wants a piece of Talia's magical gifts? And what will they do when they find out the Ghost Rider is her partner? As our duo hit the road in pursuit of the cult, they discover a town emptied of adults – and must solve the mystery of the children left behind and how it connects to Talia's own childhood! Collecting GHOST RIDER (2022) #18-19, #20 (A STORY) and #21; and GHOST RIDER ANNUAL (2023) #1.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95235-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE INVASION TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

The Illuminati must gather once again to stop the Maker! One of the last survivors of the original Ultimate Universe, the Maker plans to ensure that Earth's Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all – and then he can reshape a defenseless universe into exactly what he wants it to be! Timelines and dimensions collide – and at the end of it all, the world outside your window will be forever changed! But how does Miles Morales factor into the Maker's plans? Fresh from masterminding the Krakoan era of X-Men, visionary writer Jonathan Hickman presents his next revolutionary epic alongside superstar artist Bryan Hitch, who helped redefine super-hero comics with THE ULTIMATES! Collecting ULTIMATE INVASION #1-4.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9473-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD TPB

Written by ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD

Cover by ROB LEIFELD

Rob Liefeld returns – and he's bringing some of Deadpool's frenemies along for the ride! When the villainous Thumper returns to take out the man who created him, Wolverine and Cable step in for a daring rescue mission. But as Deadpool becomes embroiled in nefarious criminal machinations in Madripoor, will the trio be able to join forces – or will Thumper's agenda put an end to their efforts? The Merc with a Mouth thinks he's pretty good with a sword – but is he good enough to trounce the mysterious, blade-brandishing Shatterstorm?! And, win or lose, will wascally Wade have what it takes to navigate the Terrors of Killville? Plus: The Imperial Guard! Zabu of the Savage Land! And, would you believe, Venompool?! But who is Arcata – and what are her plans for Deadpool? Collecting DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #1-5.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91123-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIEN BY SHALVEY & BROCCARDO VOL. 2: DESCENDANT TPB

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY

Penciled by DANNY EARLS, ANDREA BROCCARDO & DECLAN SHALVEY

Cover by DIKE RUAN

In deep space spins a world infected by the universe's greatest killers. Most sane people would construct a barrier and leave it to rot. But the Weyland-Yutani Corporation sees the biggest payout in the history of civilization. So what if it costs a few human lives to secure? Now, select guests can board Weyland-Yutani's ship the Descendant and uncover buried secrets from a legendary disaster on an icy moon! It's a trip worth dying for! But when the Yutani family decides to settle the invasion of LV-695 personally, the mysterious Cole suddenly finds herself trapped between an avalanche and a watery death – and must make her hardest decisions yet! Plus: It's alien vs. alien when a Xenomorph queen and her hive descend on a dark world…and the native life fights back! Collecting ALIEN ANNUAL (2023) #1 and ALIEN (2023B) #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95230-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by GREG LAND, ANDREA DI VITO, KEN LASHLEY, KEI ZAMA, GAVIN GUIDRY & MORE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The bloodthirsty saga you've been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life — across the ages, against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence — and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator will destroy everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory — or glorious death! Superstar writer Benjamin Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all of pop culture to their knees! But will Wolverine's adamantium skull join the bones of countless other prey? Or will he prove, once again, that he's the best there is? Collecting PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE #1-4.

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95504-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by GARTH ENNIS, ALEX SEGURA, ASHLEY ALLEN, GAIL SIMONE, ERICA SCHULTZ, DOUG WAGNER, PEACH MOMOKO, MAT GROOM, CHERYL LYNN EATON, STEVE SKROCE, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MARY SANGIOVANNI

Penciled by RACHAEL STOTT, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, JUSTIN MASON, NELSON DÁNIEL, JUAN GEDEON, PEACH MOMOKO, ALESSANDRO VITTI, STEVE SKROCE, DANNY EARLS, STEFANO LANDINI & MORE

Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

An all-new era of Marvel Zombies! Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Blade, the Punisher and many more are beset by ever-growing zombie hordes! A mad Reed Richards works in desperation. A lone warrior stands tall against a galaxy of undead. And the unstoppable X-Force faces its greatest foe yet! From New York City to a mystical forest full of gods and monsters to the now truly Savage Land, the plague has clawed its way everywhere — but in a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last? Find out as your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite!) creators tell the most haunting tales their minds can muster! Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95717-9

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by LUKE ROSS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

"First, it comes for the metal…" It is called the Scourge — and no droid is safe from its corruption! As the Scourge spreads from one droid to the next, both the Rebel Alliance and the Empire face uprisings, chaos and terror as their closest companions turn against them! With every passing moment, the infection learns more and grows stronger — but is its goal limited to dominating mechanical intelligence? Or does the Scourge have something far worse in mind? And what role will the droid priest Ajax Sigma play in all of this? Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away! Unlikely allies must join forces to fight an invading evil in a STAR WARS epic like you've never seen before! Collecting STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95148-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 8 – DARK DROIDS TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Curse of the Jedi — a DARK DROIDS tie-in! Killer droids have taken over Darth Vader's flagship! Will the lessons of Jedi Masters Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan save the man who was once Anakin Skywalker from the corruption of the Scourge — or make him a tool for its galactic conquest? To survive a war on two fronts — against a horde of Scourged and the forces of the Empire itself — Vader must reclaim his control over the Force by exploring his deepest hatred. But who does the Dark Lord of the Sith hate more than anyone else in the galaxy? As terror comes to Coruscant, will Darth Vader be taken over by the Scourge — or the other way around? Brace yourself for a shocking twist that digs deep into Vader's very identity — and future! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #37-41.

112 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95475-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN VOL. 4 TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Charles Xavier had a dream — now he has nothing. Orchis' savage strike on Krakoa's Hellfire Gala was more horrifying than Xavier and the Quiet Council ever could have dreamed. Mutantkind has been all but wiped from the face of the Earth — and it's partly Charles' doing! As Sebastian Shaw tries to profit from the tragedy, Exodus steps up to lead his displaced people to a new promised land, but the desert holds many dangers! And Xavier, who swore to stay on Krakoa and defend its memory, is leaving. There must be a good reason he decided to swap one doomed island for another, but dark secrets await him beneath Muir Island! Meanwhile, something is very wrong with Jean Grey — or is it something very right? Being immortal means nothing when you run out of time! Collecting IMMORTAL X-MEN #14-18.

139 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95342-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: LEGACY TPB

Volume #1 in the Spider-Girl Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, RON FRENZ & BILL ROSEMANN

Penciled by RON FRENZ, PAT OLLIFFE & PAUL RYAN

Cover by RON FRENZ

What if Peter Parker and Mary Jane had a daughter? The ever-amazing answer is she'd be May "Mayday" Parker — A.K.A. Spider-Girl! Spinning out of the pages of WHAT IF? into her very own universe, the teenage Mayday inherits spider-powers and dons her retired father's red-and-blues! Follow her adventures from the beginning as Mayday learns about Spider-Man's legacy and wrestles with whether to follow in his footsteps! She'll face threats old and new — from the Venom symbiote and Kaine to Crazy Eight and the Dragon King — and meet incredible faces from the future Marvel Universe including Darkdevil, Wild Thing, the Fantastic Five and the newest roster of the mighty Avengers! Discover a friendly neighborhood hero for a new generation! Collecting WHAT IF? (1989) #105; and SPIDER-GIRL (1998) #1-15, #1/2 and ANNUAL 1999.

456 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95795-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK WIDOW MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: CHAOS TPB

Volume #3 in the Black Widow Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by NATHAN EDMONDSON

Penciled by PHIL NOTO & MITCH GERADS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The Black Widow searches for atonement for her past as a KGB assassin! In Russia, Natasha Romanoff goes undercover — but discovers a deadly plot that spans the entire globe. On a snowy night in Prague, the Black Widow must find her way out of disaster alongside the Winter Soldier. Elsewhere, Natasha fights against — or alongside? — the Punisher for access to a deadly criminal network. Who are the shadowy villains that connect to everything? And what will the Avengers do when they learn how Natasha has been spending her days off? As the Black Widow finds herself unexpectedly confronted by one of the darkest moments of her past, learn how the first red lines in her ledger were written. Is it too late for redemption? Collecting BLACK WIDOW (2014) #1-20, PUNISHER (2014) #9 and material from ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95643-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: CHILDREN OF THE ATOM TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #1 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE with ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & WERNER ROTH with ALEX TOTH

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Billed as "The Strangest Super-Heroes of All!", the ever-uncanny X-Men blasted onto the comic-book scene in 1963. Now, in this massive Epic Collection, you can feast your eyes as Stan, Jack & co. lay down the building blocks of comics' most famous franchise! You'll experience the beginning of Professor X's teen team, and their mission for peace and brotherhood between man and mutant; their first battle with arch-foe Magneto; the dynamic debuts of Juggernaut, the Sentinels, Quicksilver, the Scarlet Witch and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants; and the Golden Age jungle man, Ka-Zar, reinvented for a new era! All this and more epic X-Men adventures await within! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #1-23.

520 PGS./All Ages …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95783-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: THE CONCRETE JUNGLE TPB

Volume #7 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, JIM SHOOTER & ROGER McKENZIE with BILL MANTLO, CHRIS CLAREMONT, TONY ISABELLA, DON McGREGOR, GERRY CONWAY & GIL KANE

Penciled by BOB BROWN, GIL KANE & CARMINE INFANTINO with GENE COLAN, JOHN BUSCEMA,

JOHN BYRNE, SAL BUSCEMA, GEORGE TUSKA, FRANK ROBBINS, LEE ELIAS & TOM SUTTON

Cover by GENE COLAN

Matt Murdock may be the Marvel Universe's most famous lawyer, but when the Jester frames Daredevil for murder, the verdict is guilty…and the sentence is death! Then, news of Karen Page's disappearance sends Daredevil to Los Angeles in a crossover adventure with Ghost Rider! Meanwhile, Matt's romance with Heather Glenn continues to grow, but his investigation into her father's business draws disturbing conclusions. And the Owl attacks — but he's far from the Man Without Fear's only problem! The deadly Bullseye is back, and the Purple Man has employed his mind-control powers to torment our hero and his friends! It's a gritty saga that traps DD in the Ryker's Island prison — and forces him to fight a gauntlet of his most violent foes! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #133-154 and ANNUAL #4, GHOST RIDER (1973) #20 and MARVEL PREMIERE (1972) #39-40 and #43.

528 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95517-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by LARRY HAMA, ROB LIEFELD, ERIC STEPHENSON, JOE KELLY, FABIAN NICIEZA, DANIEL WAY,

STUART MOORE, CHRISTOPHER GOLDEN & MARC ANDREYKO

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, FABIO LAGUNA, ROB LIEFELD, WALTER MCDANIEL, RON LIM, STEVE DILLON, SHAWN CRYSTAL & BEN HERRERA

Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

The Merc with a Mouth takes on the Mutant with the Muttonchops in their greatest battles — and occasional team-ups! Katanas and claws clash in their brutal first meeting — but when someone targets Weapon X survivors, Wolverine must ride to Deadpool's rescue! Doctor Bong tolls for our heroes, then things get hairy over a werewolf! And when a bounty is placed on Logan's head, guess who tries to collect! An assault on a Hydra base will have them at each other's throats, while Wolvie plays straight man to Wade's wisecracker in a showdown with a Shi'ar robot. But things really go off the deep end in the main event — one ultimate, over-the-top, slicing-and-dicing slobberknocker! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #88 and #154-155, DEADPOOL (1997) #27, CABLE & DEADPOOL #43-44, WOLVERINE: ORIGINS #21-25, WOLVERINE/DEADPOOL: THE DECOY, and material from WOLVERINE ANNUAL '95 and '99.

336 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95313-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL: THE SAGA OF WADE WILSON TPB

Written by JOE KELLY, FRANK TIERI, BRIAN POSEHN & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, KEVIN LAU, WALTER MCDANIEL, GEORGES JEANTY, JIM CALAFIORE, STEVE HARRIS & DECLAN SHALVEY

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Uncover Deadpool's complicated history with Weapon X! When his healing factor fails, Wade Wilson grudgingly turns to Dr. Killebrew, the mad scientist who cured his cancer — and ruined his life! But what exactly was done to Deadpool in the Workshop? And can Wade control his impulse to slice Killebrew into little pieces? Then, Ajax wants Deadpool's stain scrubbed from the planet. What is his connection to Wade's nightmarish origin — and how is Death herself involved? Plus: The resurrected Weapon X program makes Wade an offer he can't refuse: If he joins their cutthroat crew, they'll fix his ravaged face! And when Deadpool is haunted by the ghosts of his past, can fellow Weapon Plus alumni Wolverine and Captain America help him through his most harrowing battle ever? Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #3-5, #17-19 and #57-61; DEADPOOL/DEATH ANNUAL '98; and DEADPOOL (2012) #15-19.

416 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95812-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WONDER MAN: THE SAGA OF SIMON WILLIAMS TPB

Written by STAN LEE, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE ENGLEHART, DAVID MICHELINIE, DAN ABNETT,

ANDY LANNING, ROGER STERN & PETER DAVID

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JOHN BUSCEMA, KERRY GAMMILL, IGOR KORDEY, MARK BAGLEY,

ANDREW CURRIE, TODD NAUCK & GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by JEFF JOHNSON

Wonder Man makes it big! He's the powerful enemy who became one of the mightiest Avengers of all — and who overcame issues with self-confidence to become a Hollywood star! He's Simon Williams, Wonder Man — and even death itself won't stop him! Simon's first clash with the Avengers ends with his noble sacrifice — but when he returns from the grave years later, the team must figure out how, why and what the Living Laser has to do with it! After Simon dies again, he is mourned by his biggest fan! And, revived once more, he reunites with his best pal from the Avengers: the bouncing Beast! Plus: Simon battles Sandman! But can he redeem a woman who calls herself Lady Killer? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #9 and #152-153, WONDER MAN (1986) #1, TALES OF THE MARVELS: WONDER YEARS #1-2, AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN & THE BEAST #1-3, WONDER MAN (2006) #1-5, and material from AVENGERS ANNUAL #6.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95684-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON GN-TPB

Written by MARK WAID, NICK SPENCER & J. HOLTHAM

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, PAUL RENAUD & JULIAN SHAW

Cover by Paul Renaud

There's no greater symbol of truth in the Marvel-Verse than the high-flying, shield-slinging Sam Wilson! As the mighty Warbringer wreaks havoc in New York City, Sam helps assemble an all-different team of Avengers to face this alien invader — teaming old allies like Iron Man and Vision with new recruits Ms. Marvel, Nova, Spider-Man and the Mighty Thor! Then, Sam finds himself in the middle of World War II, meeting the original Cap all over again and fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes — but can he find a way home? Plus: The Taskmaster stands in the way of Sam's all-important date night with Misty Knight! Collecting ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS #1 (A STORY) and #2-3, GENERATIONS: SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA & STEVE ROGERS CAPTAIN AMERICA, and material from MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY (2022) #1.

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95466-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

FEBRUARY 2024 POSTERS – ON-SALE 02/07/24!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 12/18/23!

SPIDER-PUNK #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907721

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907821

UNCANNY X-MEN #268

FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900907921

WHAT IF…? VENOM #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900908021

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 01/29/24, ON-SALE 04/03/24

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2024

MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2024

MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 01/22/24, ON-SALE 03/06/24

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2024 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2024 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2024 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2024 POSTER D

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 01/29/24, ON-SALE 03/06/24

BLOOD HUNT DIARIES [BUNDLES OF 20]

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY IS ON SATURDAY, MAY 4th! PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS YEAR'S TITLES HAVE AN FOC OF 01/08/24. COVER ART AND SOLICIT INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN NEXT MONTH'S PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: ULTIMATE UNIVERSE/SPIDER-MAN #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC

FOR THE BELOW TITLES.

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/07/24

ALIEN #4

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

AVENGERS #10

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #3

DOCTOR STRANGE #12

FANTASTIC FOUR #17

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #5

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #1

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #4

THANOS #3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

VENOM #30

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #1

X-MEN #31

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/14/24

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/21/24

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 01/15/2024, ON-SALE 02/14/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #2

BLACK PANTHER #9

BLADE #8

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #4

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #3

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #16

NIGHT THRASHER #1

SPIDER-BOY #4

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #43

THUNDERBOLTS #3

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2

WOLVERINE #43

FOC 01/22/2024, ON-SALE 02/21/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #253 FACSIMILE EDITION

CAPTAIN MARVEL #5

DAREDEVIL #6

G.O.D.S. #5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

INCREDIBLE HULK #9

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #4

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #4

PREDATOR #1

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2

SENTRY #3

SPIDER-WOMAN #4

STAR WARS #43

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2

X-FORCE #49

FOC 01/15/2024, ON-SALE 02/28/24

SPIDER-PUNK #1

UNCANNY X-MEN #268 FACSIMILE EDITION

WHAT IF…? VENOM #1

FOC 01/29/2024, ON-SALE 02/28/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #3

CABLE #2

CARNAGE #4

DEAD X-MEN #2

GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

IMMORTAL THOR #7

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #15

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #17

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #2

PUNISHER #4

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #2

STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES #2

WHITE WIDOW #4

WOLVERINE #44

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW MARCH ON-SALE TITLES, AS THEY HAVE FOIL VARIANTS AND AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICIT INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN NEXT MONTH'S PREVIEWS CATALOG FOR MARCH ON-SALE TITLES.

FOC 01/22/2024, ON-SALE 03/06/24

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1

FOC 01/29/2024, ON-SALE 03/13/24

GHOST RIDER #1

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

COLLECTIONS

FOC 01/15/24

DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/27/24)

GHOST RIDER VOL. 4: RITE OF PASSAGE TPB (ON SALE 03/27/24)

IMMORTAL X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 03/27/24)

SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: LEGACY TPB (ON SALE 03/27/24)

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS TPB (ON SALE 03/27/24)

ULTIMATE INVASION TPB (ON SALE 03/27/24)

WONDER MAN: THE SAGA OF SIMON WILLIAMS TPB (ON SALE 03/27/24)

FOC 01/22/24

ALIEN BY SHALVEY & BROCCARDO VOL. 2: DESCENDANT TPB (ON SALE 04/03/24)

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CHECCHETTO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/03/24)

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC TEDESCO COVER (ON SALE 07/03/24)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: THE CONCRETE JUNGLE TPB (ON SALE 04/03/24)

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 04/03/24)

DEADPOOL: THE SAGA OF WADE WILSON TPB (ON SALE 04/03/24)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GALLERY EDITION HC (ON SALE 07/03/24)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GALLERY EDITION HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/03/24)

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 07/03/24)

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA – SEVA TPB (ON SALE 04/03/24)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: CHILDREN OF THE ATOM TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/03/24)

FOC 01/29/24

BLACK WIDOW MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: CHAOS TPB (ON SALE 04/10/24)

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1 TPB (ON SALE 04/10/24)

HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS COMPANION HC DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/10/24)

HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS COMPANION HC PERKINS COVER (ON SALE 07/10/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 24 HC (ON SALE 07/10/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 24 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/10/24)

MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON GN-TPB (ON SALE 04/10/24)

PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE TPB (ON SALE 04/10/24)

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 4: JEN-SATIONAL TPB (ON SALE 04/10/24)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 8 – DARK DROIDS TPB (ON SALE 04/10/24)

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN – SEASON TWO, PART TWO TPB (ON SALE 04/10/24)

UNCANNY X-FORCE BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/10/24)

UNCANNY X-FORCE BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC RIBIC COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/10/24)

