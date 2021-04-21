Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics July 2021 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now… more as we have it!

X-MEN #1

by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MANUEL GARCIA

Cover by DAVE RAPOZA

Wraparound Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The Life Foundation symbiotes have always tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with the often-bloodthirsty impulses of the symbiotes. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK and Carnage has plans for his younger siblings.

EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by SKAN

On Sale 7/21!

Collectively called the Life Foundation, symbiotes SCREAM, PHAGE, RIOT, LASHER and AGONY have tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with their often-bloodthirsty impulses. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK. They have an older sibling who may be reinvented in its own right: CARNAGE.

Kicking off in July with EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1, the event will take place over a series of one-shots, each one spotlighting a different symbiote offspring beginning with Scream! EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1 will see the return of writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Chris Mooneyham, the hit creative team behind SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE. Their reinvention of one of Marvel's most iconic—and lethal—symbiotes continues as Scream must find a way to put an end to the twisted vision that Carnage has in store for their kind.

EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN

Art by CHRIS MOONEYHAM

Cover by SKAN

On Sale 7/14!

Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that's never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago. But even after Absolute Carnage and King in Black, Andi has never had to fight like this — and, worse still, if she can't save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

By Peter David and Todd Nauck

X-MEN LEGENDS, the series featuring all-new tales set during classic X-Men eras, continues this July with writer Peter David and artist Todd Nauck! Peter David returns to X-Men with a story set during his fan-favorite run on X-FACTOR. A highlight of the X-Men's nineties heyday, Peter David's X-FACTOR defined characters such as Polaris, Multiple Man, and Strong Guy, and featured sharp commentary on the mutant metaphor and Super Hero lifestyle. Now, fans can revisit this beloved era with a revelatory, in-continuity adventure that takes place between X-FACTOR #75 and #76.

Mutants have taken hostages, and X-Factor is taking the blame! But before judgment is rendered for Polaris, Havok, Wolfsbane, Strong Guy, Quicksilver, and Multiple Man, Val Cooper and X-Factor will take the stand! But who's telling the truth, and what really went down at the Latverian Embassy? It all makes sense…from a certain point of view.

Following Fabian Nicieza and Louise Simonson, David is the latest legendary X-Men scribe to return to their groundbreaking runs to tie up loose ends, resolve long-standing plot danglers, and reveal shocking truths that will change the past and future of the X-Men!

ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 7/14

It's been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley's Hope colony, but what happened during that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they'll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed-out site will try to do just that.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #30

By Jamie McKelvie, Kelly Thompson and Jacopo Camagni.

Carol Danvers thinks she's seen it all, including a terrifying future that only she can prevent. Convinced that magic is the answer to her problem, she's about to face a hard truth: No magic in the universe can save her from herself. Captain Marvel holds the lives of billions in her hands — and the decision she makes here will change her forever. Past, present and future are about to collide! Don't miss the oversized 30th issue of Captain Marvel, including a special story written and drawn by Jamie McKelvie, the original designer of the Captain's now-iconic red, blue and yellow suit!



THOR #15

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL with colors by MATT WILSON

Variant cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 7/14!

July will see the beginning of a new arc in Donny Cates' acclaimed run on THOR titled "Revelations." Teaming up with Cates for this new storyline will be guest artist Michele Bandini (King in Black: Spider-Man), filling in for regular series artist Nic Klein who will return for the next arc. Seen on the jawdropping new cover by legendary Thor artist Olivier Coipel and colorist Matt Wilson, "Revelations" will pack plenty of surprises, including an explosive fight between Thor and Captain America.

Following the events of "Prey," the wounds of Donald Blake have not yet healed, and new Hel is afoot! With all inhabitants back in Asgard, and Odin's presence returned after being away so long, an air of tension now sits upon the throne! Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Check out Coipel's cover below as well as a variant cover by Nic Klein and don't miss the start of this Midgard-shaking new arc when THOR #15 hits stands on July 14th!

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN! Ock's got a new Sinister Six and if you think he's thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN'T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It's an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey's in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he's ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere! On Sale 7/14!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

SINISTER WAR CONTINUES!

Two of the most deadly villain teams are fighting both Spidey and each other, but what is Kindred's role in all this?

On Sale 7/21!

The upcoming She-Hulk TV show may be lifting the prominence of the character in the comic books as well. And in July, World War She-Hulk will be kicking off in Avengers #46 from Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón. Oh and a few Russians about to be seen in the Black Widow movie too.

AVENGERS #46

Written by Jason Aaron, art and cover by Javier Garrón.

World War She-Hulk

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS — JABBA THE HUTT #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Penciled by LUCA PIZZARI & MORE

Cover by Mahmud Asrar

JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS! JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy—and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC?

AMAZING FANTASY #1 (OF 5)

Written by KAARE ANDREWS

Art and Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 7/28

Blending different Marvel eras and genres, Red Room Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man and World War II Captain America wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and…Amazing Fantasy. Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And is there any way for them to return home? This isn't just a love letter to your favorite Marvel eras, it's a reinvestment in the seminal characters you've always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines.

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM & NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by GERALD PAREL

Variant Cover BY ERNANDA SOUZA

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are hot on the trail of the shield thief, but their adversary remains one step ahead, and he has friends in low places. Some of Captain America's oldest enemies are behind this scheme, but can Sam and Steve figure out who these enemies are and what they want, in time to stop them?

And in a story by Mohale Mashigo (MARVEL VOICES: LEGACY) and Natacha Bustos (MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR): Who is Nichelle Wright, the Captain America of Harrisburg? And will her community stand up for her when the shield thief frames her for a terrible crime?

The new Captain America-themed miniseries written by Christopher Cantwell and a rotating team of writers and artists will spotlight five new characters inspired by Steve Rogers to defend their communities. The series will also co-star previous shieldbearers Falcon, Winter Soldier and US Agent, who are all currently appearing in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16 will see the entire galaxy under attack, the likes of which haven't been seen since Annihilus first waged war. Someone out there has awakened with a new vision for the universe and they have the army to make it a reality. When five different planets fall under siege, will it be too much even for the new Guardians of the Galaxy to handle? July 21st

S.W.O.R.D. #7 will take place immediately following the Hellfire Gala. The party is over…but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. Be there as he catches up with an old friend… just as THE LAST ANNIHILATION hits!

MOON KNIGHT #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 7/7!

The Fist of Khonshu returns this July! Moon Knight, one of Marvel's most enigmatic and compelling heroes, is back in an all-new ongoing series written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT) and making his Marvel Comics debut, artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). MOON KNIGHT #1 will spin directly out of the recent "Age of Khonshu" arc in Jason Aaron's AVENGERS run and promises to be a worthy new adventure for this fascinating character.

The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. That protection is offered by Moon Knight, who stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, the white-cowled hero must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. And let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith.

Excalibur Omnibus Vol. 2 HC collecting: Excalibur (1988) 35-67, Excalibur: Weird War Iii (1990) 1, Excalibur: The Possession (1991) 1, Excalibur: Air Apparent (1991) 1, Excalibur: XX Crossing (1992) 1, Sensational She-Hulk (1989) 26 Material From Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 75, 110