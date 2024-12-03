Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, my hero academia

Marvel Comics & Kohei Horikoshi Swap Art For Final My Hero Academia

Marvel's Humberto Ramos & Edgar Delgado art for final My Hero Academia as Kohei Horikoshi reveals he is to start on a new manga ...

Article Summary Marvel artists team up with My Hero Academia creator for exciting final volume art exchange.

Kohei Horikoshi celebrates MHA's end, featuring Spider-Man in a unique crossover illustration.

Marvel's Black Cat joins My Hero Academia heroines in exclusive artwork by Ramos and Delgado.

Horikoshi teases a new manga project, hinting at both writing and illustrating roles ahead.

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi and Marvel artists Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado have been mashing up the manga and the Marvel for the conclusion of the best-selling title My Hero Academia, which had its final volume published today, after ten years of publication. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a teenage boy born without superpowers (known as Quirks) in a world full of them. Unwavering, Izuku did not let his Quirkless status dissuade him from becoming a hero, enrolling in one of the nation's most prestigious Hero Academies. Today, the highly anticipated final volume of My Hero Academia hits bookshelves in Jaan, and Marvel and My Hero Academia publisher Weekly Shonen Jump created an international art exchange between the two.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi illustrated the first piece, starring Spider-Man alomgside Izuku Midoriya and All Might from My Hero Academia by his side. And Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado assembled Black Cat and an assortment of heroines from the manga series, including Mt.Lady, Star and Stripe, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Momo Yaoyorozu, Setsuna Tokage, and Mirko.

Kohei Horikoshi has said "It was Spider-Man who I first met as a child. And it still is Spider-Man for me today. I've always wondered what it means to be a hero, especially when I was writing My Hero Academia. At some point, I finally came to the conclusion that what that means is being a strong part of a community, helping a friendly neighborhood, which is why I respect Spider-Man so much." And as My Hero Academia ends, something new will begin."I feel really lucky over the success of MHA, so I know there's a lot of pressure around my next move. I'm planning to start a new manga as soon as I possibly can. I was thinking to committing myself to simply drawing my next project, and letting someone else write the story, but my editor advised me, 'It will be better if you do it all yourself.' With that in mind, I've slowly started writing and drawing the thumbnails my next manga. However, there are still several events left surrounding MHA, so for a while I'll still be committed to supporting and promoting it."

