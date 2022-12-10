Marvel Comics Mixes Up Its Captain Americas

Marvel Comics are currently publishing two Captain America series, Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Carmen Carnero starring Steve Rogers and Captain America: Symbol Of Truth from Tochi Onyebuchi, R. B. Silva, Ze Carlos and Ig Guara starring Sam Wilson, with different storylines that slowly dovetail together.

But it seems that Marvel Comics got a little confused this past week, with the J Scott Campbell cover for Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #7. Check the title.

Captain America: Symbol Of Liberty? Somewhere between Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol Of Truth? Now everyone knows that at Bleeding Cool, we love a typo, we embrace them, we hold them to our hearts, and there are probably several in this rather short article alone. But it's always best when Marvel Comics put them nice and big on their cover.

Yeah, that's still my favourite. Here are the differences between the two comics…

CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #7 JSC ANNIVERSARY VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220915

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carmen Carnero (CA) J. Scott Campbell

"THE INVADER" starts here! Just when Captain America is ready to quit his pursuit of the Outer Circle, he receives intel on their next move – and a reminder that Steve Rogers is never without friends. Sharon Carter returns to help Steve assemble his allies for a new mission – but some shadows reach farther than even the world's best spies can predict. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #7

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220982

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A) Ig Guara (CA) R. B. Silva

• The White Wolf's latest attack has put Falcon in critical condition and sparked a civil war in Mohannda. When Sam Wilson's role as Captain America prevents him from pursuing his own justice on an international scale, his government contact sets him up with a surprising new partner – an old ally long thought dead.

• It's the return of IAN ROGERS, A.K.A. NOMAD! But will Ian's return be a blessing or a curse? RATED T+In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: $3.99