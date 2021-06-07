Marvel Comics Promises Darkhold By The End Of The Year, Honest

Marvel Comics originally planned an event to begin in June 2020, with Darkhold Alpha #1 by Steve Orlando and Clan Tormey. Well, then someone read the actual Darkhold in real life, or at least it feels that way, as the world basically fell over. Originally the collection featuring Doctor Doom on the cover would have been published last December, just in time for WandaVision, but it was all put on hold. The collection was then listed on Amazon again, with a cover featuring the Scarlet Witch, and scheduled for December 2021. Which suggested the Darkhold may still be published by Marvel, just a year later than originally planned. Then the collection was been delayed again to the 15th of February 2022. Which still suggested we might have it before the end of the year. But also that it could be delayed again.

Well, Marvel Comics representatives have now confirmed to Bleeding Cool that they will be definitely publishing Darkhold in serialised form this year. What looks like a weekly event, beginning with The Darkhold Alpha and ending with The Darkhold Omega, with five issues in between, each highlighting a different hero in each – Iron Man, Wasp, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, and Blade. The solicitation read "ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD… IF YOU DARE! Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold — A.K.A. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it — and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe's descent into chaos! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99". The Amazon solicitation reads "DARKHOLD sees Doctor Doom unearth the ancient Darkhold, a text written by the elder god Chthon, and unintentionally opening a passageway for Chthon to return to our dimension. To stop him, the Scarlet Witch recruits five heroes-Iron Man, Wasp (Janet), Black Bolt, Spider-Man (Peter), and Blade. To enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the Darkhold, which drives them insane. COLLECTING: DARKHOLD ALPHA (2020) 1, THE DARKHOLD: TBD A (2020) 1-E (2020) 1, THE DARKHOLD OMEGA (2020) 1"