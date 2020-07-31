Marvel Comics Recycle Cancelled Empyre Comics Covers.

Marvel Comics has been releasing the Empyre series with yet one more cover for each issue, a 'secret variant cover', with each comic book store getting one copy. However, people have been able to pick them up for not too much, considering they have a print run of around two thousand. $8 for Empyre #1, $6 for Empyre #2, $10 for Empyre #3.

But Marvel Comics it seems has been getting these covers from the bottom draw, and a series of planned-and-solicited-then cancelled Empyre spinoffs. So the "secret variant cover" for Empyre #1 was actually from the cancelled Empyre: Thor series #1 by Pasqual Ferry.

Empyre #2 "secret variant" is from the cancelled Empyre: Spider-Man #2 by Humberto Ramos.

While Empyre #3 uses the cover from the cancelled Empyre: Invasion Of Wakanda #1 with a cover by Dustin Weaver.

Which a) means the comic book covers will find a new home but b) does make for a permanent death knell fo the comic books that would have actually been beneath the covers. You know, at some point, someone is going to take all the artwork that was created, mash it all up and create a brand new comic book story with the various elements. Empyre Redux anyone?

When talking about a Marvel Empyre Preview magazine, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski stated, "The Empyre preview magazine was produced before the world outside our windows went all weird, so you'll find it contains some outdated information. While Mighty Marvel's publishing plans may have changed due to this pandemic pause, this publication is still packed with useful information and behind-the-scenes insight that we wanted to share with our fantastic fans, so you can get in early on all the excitement of Empyre. And even though certain stories will no longer be tying in with the event – You never know, someday we may revisit these cool concepts and characters."