Marvel Comics Responds To Retailers Over #Acetategate

#Acetategate rolls on. Marvel Comics has issued the following statement to comic book retailers, regarding recent issues that saw Black Flag Comics sell their exclusive retailer variant covers from Marvel in amended forms, in an attempt to draw attention to their new publishing imprint Infinite Black Publishing. Looks like Ultimate Fallout has indeed had fallout.

As you all continue to expand your businesses, we want to thank you for continuing to explore exclusive opportunities with Marvel through our exclusive retailer variant program.

By participating in our program, please remember that all cover artwork must be created and approved by Marvel. Once submitted and accepted, no retailer has permission to use these comics or art to create new products, edit, or change the published comic in any way. This of course pertains to all past and current comics. We have updated our deal sheets for all retailer variant cover requests moving forward to emphasize these points.

As always, thank you for everything you do, and we appreciate your cooperation and continued support!