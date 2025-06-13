Posted in: Comics | Tagged: storm, Thunder War

Marvel Comics' Storm: Thunder War Solicits For September 2025

Marvel Comics' Storm: Thunder War solicits and solicitations for September 2025 by Murewa Ayodele and Mario Santoro

Article Summary Marvel's Thunder War arc continues in Storm #10-12, pitting Ororo against Hadad, the first thunder god.

Storm faces cosmic-level threats including Hadad, Eternity, Galactus, and the fate of the universe hangs in balance.

Created by Murewa Ayodele and artists Mario Santoro and Lucas Werneck, the arc celebrates Storm’s legacy.

The clash between Storm and Hadad will determine the next great thunder god in the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Comics has dropped their September 2025 solicits for the rest of the Thunder War storyline in Storm, by Murewa Ayodele and Mario Santoro with Ororo vs Hadad.

STORM #12

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by MARIO SANTORO

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 9/24

It's the youngest storm god versus the oldest as STORM battles HADAD! Leaving Galactus, Silver Surfer and even Eternity in his wake, HADAD, the first and most powerful thunder god who debuted in STORM #9, is set to consume the universe! The only hero capable of stopping him is STORM, and to do so, she'll need to soar higher than ever before. Will the iconic X-Man secure her place amongst the cosmic pantheon or be brutally brought down to Earth? A culmination of Storm's milestone anniversary year, don't miss this critical chapter in the iconic X-Man's storied history.

"Since launching STORM's new ongoing series last year, writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck have proved without a doubt that Ororo Munroe is Earth's Mightiest Mutant! Now, witness her greatest challenge yet in THUNDER WAR, a three-part arc kicking off this July in STORM #10 and continuing in STORM #11-12, where Ayodele and Werneck will be joined by rising star artist Mario Santoro. "THUNDER WAR firmly roots Ororo Munroe in all the strengths and flaws that made her the character she is today and pits her against the entire pantheon of thunder gods in the Marvel Universe to see which Storm will rise from the ashes — a benevolent goddess, a tyrannical godslayer, or one slain beneath the fury of immortals." – Murewa Ayodele

STORM #10 – 75960621036701011

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 7/23

"THUNDER WAR" Begins!

It's a full-circle moment. The F.B.I. finally discover the mutant child from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT (from ISSUE #1) and the safe house STORM sheltered the child in. The F.B.I. will not stop until they take in this mutant child, as the kid's unmatched nuclear-radiation powers make them a threat to humanity. STORM must protect this child, but there is one problem: The last time STORM was in close proximity to the child, STORM died a horrible death. Meanwhile, in the far reaches of space, ETERNITY locates the BLACK WINTER that consumed GALACTUS and SILVER SURFER SOOT – kick-starting the terrifying THUNDER WAR. Guest-starring BISHOP – the gunslinging energy gobbler!

STORM #11 – 75960621036701111

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by MARIO SANTORO

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 8/6

THUNDER WAR Rises!

• HADAD is here to end our universe. ETERNITY, sensing the coming cataclysm, abandons the universe to seek the help of THE ONE ABOVE ALL – the only entity benevolent and powerful enough to defeat HADAD – the first storm god.

• With ETERNITY gone and the powers of the ETERNAL STORM stripped away, STORM is no longer the most powerful being in the universe. Yet all we hold dear rests on her shoulders. The newest, youngest, mortal storm god (ORORO MUNROE) must face the oldest and most powerful storm god (HADAD)…alone…for the fate of the universe. Our universe is doomed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!